Pittsburgh Steelers game today: 2024 Steelers schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Is there a Pittsburgh Steelers game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Steelers will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Steelers schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.
Is there a Steelers game today?
There is not a Pittsburgh Steelers game today. The next Steelers game arrives on Friday, August 9, against the Houston Texans. The Texans vs Steelers game starts at 7 PM ET on NFL Network.
Related: See where Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson lands in Sportsnaut’s QB Rankings
|When is the next Pittsburgh Steelers game?
|Friday, August 9
|Who are the Steelers playing?
|Houston Texans
|Where are the Steelers playing?
|Acrisure Stadium
|What time does the Steelers game start?
|7:00 PM ET
|What channel is the Steelers game on?
|NFL Network
|Where can we stream the Steelers game?
|NFL+
Related: NFL games today: Is there a Pittsburgh Steelers game today?
When do the Steelers play?
The Steelers will play on Friday, August 9, against the Houston Texans.
What time is the Steelers game?
The Steelers game starts at 7 PM ET on Friday, August 9.
Where are the Steelers playing?
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ next game will take place in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium.
Related: Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl odds
What channel is the Steelers game on tonight?
The Steelers’ next game will be broadcast on NFL Network. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.
How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable
How many wins do the Steelers have?
The 2024 Steelers schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Steelers record was 10-7. This earned them a playoff berth, where Pittsburgh lost in the Wild Card 31-17 to the Buffalo Bills.
Related: NFL insider suggests Russell Wilson could make surprising request from Pittsburgh Steelers
Where are the Steelers in the standings?
The 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year the team finished third in the the AFC North division.
Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart
Here you can find the latest Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart entering 2024 training camp.
Steelers offense depth chart
- Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen, John Rhys Plumlee
- Running Back: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, La’Mical Perine, Jonathan Ward, Daijun Edwards, Aaron Shampklin
- Fullback: Jack Colletto
- Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Quez Watkins, Dez Fitzpatrick, Jaray Jenkins, Duece Watts, Tarik Black, Jacob Copeland
- Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt, Rodney Williams, Matt Sokol
- Left Tackle: Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr, Devery Hamilton
- Left Guard: Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Joey Fisher
- Center: Zach Frazier, Nate Herbig, Ryan McCollum
- Right Guard: James Daniels, Spencer Anderson, Anderson Hardy
- Right Tackle: Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook, Tyler Beach
Related: Are the Pittsburgh Steelers projected to make the playoffs this season?
Steelers defense depth chart
- Defensive End: Larry Ogunjobi, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, Willington Previlon
- Nose Tackle: Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko
- Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward, Dean Lowry, Logan Lee, Jacob Slade
- Left Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Kyron Johnson, Julius Welschof
- Left Inside Linebacker: Patrick Queen, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Tyler Murray
- Right Inside Linebacker: Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich
- Right Outside Linebacker: Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon, Jacoby Windmon
- Left Cornerback: Joey Porter Jr, Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, Kyler McMichael
- Strong Safety: DeShon Elliott, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts
- Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Nathan Meadors
- Right Cornerback: Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr, Kalon Barnes
- Nickleback: Grayland Arnold, Beanie Bishop Jr, Thomas Graham Jr
Steelers special teams depth chart
- Kicker: Chris Boswell, Matthew Wright
- Punter: Cameron Johnston
- Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz
- Holder: Cameron Johnston
- Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Quez Watkins
- Punt Returner: Calvin Austin III
Pittsburgh Steelers stats
With the 2024 Steelers regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Steelers stats leaders.
- Passing Yards: Kenny Pickett (2,070)
- Passing Touchdowns: Kenny Pickett (6)
- Interceptions: Mitchell Trubisky (5)
- Rush Attempts: Najee Harris (255)
- Rushing Yards: Najee Harris (1,035)
- Rushing Touchdowns: Najee Harris (8)
- Receptions: George Pickens (63)
- Receiving Yards: George Pickens (1,140)
- Receiving Touchdowns: George Pickens and Diontae Johnson (5)
- Tackles: Elandon Roberts (101)
- Sacks: T.J. Watt (19.5)
- Interceptions: Four Steelers tied with 2
Pittsburgh Steelers injury report
Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Pittsburgh Steelers injury report.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t had to release an injury report yet, but Cordarrelle Patterson is on the non-football injury list. Dean Lowry and Cole Holcomb are on the Physically Unable to Play list. David Perales is on the Reserve/Injured List. Cam Sutton is suspended for the first eight games of the season.
Related: Do the Pittsburgh Steelers have an NFL MVP candidate?
Where do the Pittsburgh Steelers play?
The Steelers currently play at Acrisure Stadium, which is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
What time do gates open for the Steelers game today?
Gates for Pittsburgh Steelers games at Acrisure Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2024 (Preseason)
Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers preseason games.
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|August 9
|Houston Texans
|7:00 PM
|KDKA
|August 17
|Buffalo Bills
|7:00 PM
|KDKA
|August 24
|@ Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM
|KDKA
2024 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule (Regular season)
Here is the entire Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for the 2024 NFL season.
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|1
|September 8
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|2
|September 15
|@ Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|3
|September 22
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|4
|September 29
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|October 6
|Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|6
|October 13
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM
|CBS
|7
|October 20
|New York Jets
|8:20 PM
|NBC
|8
|October 28
|New York Giants
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
|9
|BYE
|10
|November 10
|@ Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|11
|November 17
|Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|12
|November 21
|@ Cleveland Browns
|8:15 PM
|Amazon
|13
|December 1
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|14
|December 8
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|15
|December 15
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|16
|December 21
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|4:30 PM
|FOX
|17
|December 25
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 PM
|Netflix
|18
|TBD
|Cincinnati Bengals
|TBD
|TBD
Pittsburgh Steelers scores
|Date
|Matchup
|August 9
|Steelers , Texans
|August 17
|Steelers , Bills
|August 24
|Steelers , Lions
Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Who will the Steelers draft in 2025?
Pittsburgh Steelers record by year
- 2023: 10-7 – Lost in Divisional Round to Buffalo Bills 31-17
- 2022: 9-8
- 2021: 9-7-1 – Lost in Wild Card Round to Kansas City Chiefs 42-21
- 2020: 12-4 – Lost in Wild Card Round to Cleveland Browns 48-37
- 2019: 8-8
- 2018: 9-6-1
- 2017: 13-3 – Lost in Divisional Round to Jacksonville Jaguars 45-42