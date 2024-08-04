fbpx

Pittsburgh Steelers game today: 2024 Steelers schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Updated:
Pittsburgh Steelers game today
Is there a Pittsburgh Steelers game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Steelers will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Steelers schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Steelers game today?

There is not a Pittsburgh Steelers game today. The next Steelers game arrives on Friday, August 9, against the Houston Texans. The Texans vs Steelers game starts at 7 PM ET on NFL Network.

When is the next Pittsburgh Steelers game?Friday, August 9
Who are the Steelers playing?Houston Texans
Where are the Steelers playing?Acrisure Stadium
What time does the Steelers game start?7:00 PM ET
What channel is the Steelers game on?NFL Network
Where can we stream the Steelers game?NFL+

When do the Steelers play?

The Steelers will play on Friday, August 9, against the Houston Texans.

What time is the Steelers game?

The Steelers game starts at 7 PM ET on Friday, August 9.

Where are the Steelers playing?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ next game will take place in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium.

What channel is the Steelers game on tonight?

The Steelers’ next game will be broadcast on NFL Network. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How To Watch the NFL Preseason in 2024 Without Cable

How many wins do the Steelers have?

The 2024 Steelers schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Steelers record was 10-7. This earned them a playoff berth, where Pittsburgh lost in the Wild Card 31-17 to the Buffalo Bills.

Where are the Steelers in the standings?

Pittsburgh Steelers standings
The 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year the team finished third in the the AFC North division.

Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

Here you can find the latest Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Steelers offense depth chart

  • Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen, John Rhys Plumlee
  • Running Back: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, La’Mical Perine, Jonathan Ward, Daijun Edwards, Aaron Shampklin
  • Fullback: Jack Colletto
  • Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Quez Watkins, Dez Fitzpatrick, Jaray Jenkins, Duece Watts, Tarik Black, Jacob Copeland
  • Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt, Rodney Williams, Matt Sokol
  • Left Tackle: Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr, Devery Hamilton
  • Left Guard: Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Joey Fisher
  • Center: Zach Frazier, Nate Herbig, Ryan McCollum
  • Right Guard: James Daniels, Spencer Anderson, Anderson Hardy
  • Right Tackle: Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook, Tyler Beach

Steelers defense depth chart

  • Defensive End: Larry Ogunjobi, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, Willington Previlon
  • Nose Tackle: Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko
  • Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward, Dean Lowry, Logan Lee, Jacob Slade
  • Left Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Kyron Johnson, Julius Welschof
  • Left Inside Linebacker: Patrick Queen, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Tyler Murray
  • Right Inside Linebacker: Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich
  • Right Outside Linebacker: Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon, Jacoby Windmon
  • Left Cornerback: Joey Porter Jr, Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, Kyler McMichael
  • Strong Safety: DeShon Elliott, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts
  • Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Nathan Meadors
  • Right Cornerback: Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr, Kalon Barnes
  • Nickleback: Grayland Arnold, Beanie Bishop Jr, Thomas Graham Jr

Steelers special teams depth chart

  • Kicker: Chris Boswell, Matthew Wright
  • Punter: Cameron Johnston
  • Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz
  • Holder: Cameron Johnston
  • Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Quez Watkins
  • Punt Returner: Calvin Austin III

Pittsburgh Steelers stats

Pittsburgh Steelers stats
With the 2024 Steelers regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Steelers stats leaders.

  • Passing Yards: Kenny Pickett (2,070)
  • Passing Touchdowns: Kenny Pickett (6)
  • Interceptions: Mitchell Trubisky (5)
  • Rush Attempts: Najee Harris (255)
  • Rushing Yards: Najee Harris (1,035)
  • Rushing Touchdowns: Najee Harris (8)
  • Receptions: George Pickens (63)
  • Receiving Yards: George Pickens (1,140)
  • Receiving Touchdowns: George Pickens and Diontae Johnson (5)
  • Tackles: Elandon Roberts (101)
  • Sacks: T.J. Watt (19.5)
  • Interceptions: Four Steelers tied with 2

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Pittsburgh Steelers injury report.

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t had to release an injury report yet, but Cordarrelle Patterson is on the non-football injury list. Dean Lowry and Cole Holcomb are on the Physically Unable to Play list. David Perales is on the Reserve/Injured List. Cam Sutton is suspended for the first eight games of the season.

Where do the Pittsburgh Steelers play?

The Steelers currently play at Acrisure Stadium, which is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What time do gates open for the Steelers game today?

Gates for Pittsburgh Steelers games at Acrisure Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule
Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers preseason games.

DateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
August 9Houston Texans7:00 PMKDKA
August 17Buffalo Bills7:00 PMKDKA
August 24@ Detroit Lions1:00 PMKDKA

2024 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
1September 8@ Atlanta Falcons1:00 PMFOX
2September 15@ Denver Broncos4:25 PMCBS
3September 22Los Angeles Chargers1:00 PMCBS
4September 29@ Indianapolis Colts1:00 PMCBS
5October 6Dallas Cowboys8:20 PMNBC
6October 13@ Las Vegas Raiders4:05 PMCBS
7October 20New York Jets8:20 PMNBC
8October 28New York Giants8:15 PMESPN
9BYE
10November 10@ Washington Commanders1:00 PMCBS
11November 17Baltimore Ravens1:00 PMCBS
12November 21@ Cleveland Browns8:15 PMAmazon
13December 1@ Cincinnati Bengals1:00 PMCBS
14December 8Cleveland Browns1:00 PMCBS
15December 15@ Philadelphia Eagles4:25 PMFOX
16December 21@ Baltimore Ravens4:30 PMFOX
17December 25Kansas City Chiefs1:00 PMNetflix
18TBDCincinnati BengalsTBDTBD

Pittsburgh Steelers scores

DateMatchup
August 9Steelers , Texans
August 17Steelers , Bills
August 24Steelers , Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers record by year

  • 2023: 10-7 – Lost in Divisional Round to Buffalo Bills 31-17
  • 2022: 9-8
  • 2021: 9-7-1 – Lost in Wild Card Round to Kansas City Chiefs 42-21
  • 2020: 12-4 – Lost in Wild Card Round to Cleveland Browns 48-37
  • 2019: 8-8
  • 2018: 9-6-1
  • 2017: 13-3 – Lost in Divisional Round to Jacksonville Jaguars 45-42
