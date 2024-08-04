Pittsburgh Steelers game today: 2024 Steelers schedule, latest depth chart, stats and injury report

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a Pittsburgh Steelers game today? The 2024 NFL season has finally arrived, leading many football fans to wonder when the Steelers will play their next game. Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the 2024 Steelers schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

Is there a Steelers game today?

There is not a Pittsburgh Steelers game today. The next Steelers game arrives on Friday, August 9, against the Houston Texans. The Texans vs Steelers game starts at 7 PM ET on NFL Network.

When is the next Pittsburgh Steelers game? Friday, August 9 Who are the Steelers playing? Houston Texans Where are the Steelers playing? Acrisure Stadium What time does the Steelers game start? 7:00 PM ET What channel is the Steelers game on? NFL Network Where can we stream the Steelers game? NFL+

When do the Steelers play?

The Steelers will play on Friday, August 9, against the Houston Texans.

What time is the Steelers game?

The Steelers game starts at 7 PM ET on Friday, August 9.

Where are the Steelers playing?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ next game will take place in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium.

What channel is the Steelers game on tonight?

The Steelers’ next game will be broadcast on NFL Network. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

How many wins do the Steelers have?

The 2024 Steelers schedule for the regular season hasn’t begun yet. However, in 2023 the Steelers record was 10-7. This earned them a playoff berth, where Pittsburgh lost in the Wild Card 31-17 to the Buffalo Bills.

Where are the Steelers in the standings?

The 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers regular season schedule has yet to begin, but last year the team finished third in the the AFC North division.

Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart

Here you can find the latest Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart entering 2024 training camp.

Steelers offense depth chart

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen, John Rhys Plumlee

Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen, John Rhys Plumlee Running Back: Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, La’Mical Perine, Jonathan Ward, Daijun Edwards, Aaron Shampklin

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson, La’Mical Perine, Jonathan Ward, Daijun Edwards, Aaron Shampklin Fullback: Jack Colletto

Jack Colletto Wide Receiver: George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Quez Watkins, Dez Fitzpatrick, Jaray Jenkins, Duece Watts, Tarik Black, Jacob Copeland

George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Scotty Miller, Quez Watkins, Dez Fitzpatrick, Jaray Jenkins, Duece Watts, Tarik Black, Jacob Copeland Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt, Rodney Williams, Matt Sokol

Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt, Rodney Williams, Matt Sokol Left Tackle: Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr, Devery Hamilton

Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr, Devery Hamilton Left Guard: Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Joey Fisher

Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Joey Fisher Center: Zach Frazier, Nate Herbig, Ryan McCollum

Zach Frazier, Nate Herbig, Ryan McCollum Right Guard: James Daniels, Spencer Anderson, Anderson Hardy

James Daniels, Spencer Anderson, Anderson Hardy Right Tackle: Troy Fautanu, Dylan Cook, Tyler Beach

Steelers defense depth chart

Defensive End: Larry Ogunjobi, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, Willington Previlon

Larry Ogunjobi, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, Willington Previlon Nose Tackle: Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko

Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward, Dean Lowry, Logan Lee, Jacob Slade

Cameron Heyward, Dean Lowry, Logan Lee, Jacob Slade Left Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Kyron Johnson, Julius Welschof

T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Kyron Johnson, Julius Welschof Left Inside Linebacker: Patrick Queen, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Tyler Murray

Patrick Queen, Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Tyler Murray Right Inside Linebacker: Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich

Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Tyler Matakevich Right Outside Linebacker: Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon, Jacoby Windmon

Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon, Jacoby Windmon Left Cornerback: Joey Porter Jr, Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, Kyler McMichael

Joey Porter Jr, Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, Kyler McMichael Strong Safety: DeShon Elliott, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

DeShon Elliott, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Nathan Meadors

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Nathan Meadors Right Cornerback: Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr, Kalon Barnes

Donte Jackson, Cory Trice Jr, Kalon Barnes Nickleback: Grayland Arnold, Beanie Bishop Jr, Thomas Graham Jr

Steelers special teams depth chart

Kicker: Chris Boswell, Matthew Wright

Chris Boswell, Matthew Wright Punter: Cameron Johnston

Cameron Johnston Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

Christian Kuntz Holder: Cameron Johnston

Cameron Johnston Kick Returner: Cordarrelle Patterson, Quez Watkins

Cordarrelle Patterson, Quez Watkins Punt Returner: Calvin Austin III

Pittsburgh Steelers stats

With the 2024 Steelers regular season set to begin, take a look at some of the 2023 Steelers stats leaders.

Passing Yards: Kenny Pickett (2,070)

Kenny Pickett (2,070) Passing Touchdowns: Kenny Pickett (6)

Kenny Pickett (6) Interceptions: Mitchell Trubisky (5)

Mitchell Trubisky (5) Rush Attempts: Najee Harris (255)

Najee Harris (255) Rushing Yards: Najee Harris (1,035)

Najee Harris (1,035) Rushing Touchdowns: Najee Harris (8)

Najee Harris (8) Receptions: George Pickens (63)

George Pickens (63) Receiving Yards: George Pickens (1,140)

George Pickens (1,140) Receiving Touchdowns: George Pickens and Diontae Johnson (5)

George Pickens and Diontae Johnson (5) Tackles: Elandon Roberts (101)

Elandon Roberts (101) Sacks: T.J. Watt (19.5)

T.J. Watt (19.5) Interceptions: Four Steelers tied with 2

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Pittsburgh Steelers injury report.

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t had to release an injury report yet, but Cordarrelle Patterson is on the non-football injury list. Dean Lowry and Cole Holcomb are on the Physically Unable to Play list. David Perales is on the Reserve/Injured List. Cam Sutton is suspended for the first eight games of the season.

Where do the Pittsburgh Steelers play?

The Steelers currently play at Acrisure Stadium, which is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What time do gates open for the Steelers game today?

Gates for Pittsburgh Steelers games at Acrisure Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2024 (Preseason)

Below you can find the full slate of 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers preseason games.

Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info August 9 Houston Texans 7:00 PM KDKA August 17 Buffalo Bills 7:00 PM KDKA August 24 @ Detroit Lions 1:00 PM KDKA

2024 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Pittsburgh Steelers schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 September 8 @ Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX 2 September 15 @ Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS 3 September 22 Los Angeles Chargers 1:00 PM CBS 4 September 29 @ Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 5 October 6 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC 6 October 13 @ Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS 7 October 20 New York Jets 8:20 PM NBC 8 October 28 New York Giants 8:15 PM ESPN 9 BYE 10 November 10 @ Washington Commanders 1:00 PM CBS 11 November 17 Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS 12 November 21 @ Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM Amazon 13 December 1 @ Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 14 December 8 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS 15 December 15 @ Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM FOX 16 December 21 @ Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM FOX 17 December 25 Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM Netflix 18 TBD Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers scores

Date Matchup August 9 Steelers , Texans August 17 Steelers , Bills August 24 Steelers , Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers record by year