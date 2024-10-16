5 Pittsburgh Steelers WR targets ahead of NFL trade deadline

Just ahead of Week 7, the NFL saw a frenzy of trades. Some even involved star receivers such as Davante Adams and Amari Cooper. But the Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t involved in any action.
Yet, with the Steelers tied for the AFC North division lead, Pittsburgh could certainly become a buyer before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. We know the Steelers’ front office has looked into making receiver upgrades, so they’ve already acknowledged the area as a key need. Yet, they still haven’t struck a deal.
In ESPN’s latest NFL rumors piece, Jeremy Fowler suggested the Steelers could be the next team to acquire a receiver. But now that Adams and Cooper have been traded, who’s even available? Here are five potential receiver solutions for the Steelers.
Mike Williams
The Jets traded for Davante Adams, which means one of their receivers has to go. After Aaron Rodgers essentially blamed Mike Williams for a game-sealing interception in the Jets’ Week 6 loss, it’s become obvious who could be on the chopping block. The Jets are already reportedly shopping the 6-foot-4 receiver, and since he’s on an expiring contract, it only makes sense to get a late-round pick for him instead of having the vet rot away on the bench.
Brandin Cooks
Brandin Cooks probably isn’t available at this very moment. Even Jerry Jones would tell you the Cowboys are still all-in despite a 3-3 start. Yet, if Dallas hits a losing streak ahead of the trade deadline, someone on an expiring contract like Brandin Cooks could become available. His days of having a 1,000-yard season for every team he plays for may be done, but Cooks has still averaged a respectable 678 yards per season in the past two years. That type of production would be welcomed in Pittsburgh if the 31-year-old’s up to the task.
Adam Thielen
The oldest player on our list, it’s safe to say Adam Thielen wants to play for a contender now that he’s 34. He may be experienced, but he’s still productive. Thielen is injured at the moment but is coming off a 1,000-yard season, which is impressive considering he’s been catching passes from Bryce Young and an aging Andy Dalton. The 6-foot-2 receiver could at least give the Steelers another red zone threat.
Tyler Lockett
Russell Wilson may not be the starting quarterback right now, but if he’s inching closer to snagging the job, then how about pairing him with a former teammate? The Seahawks started hot but have lost three in a row. If that streak continues, Tyler Lockett may be available, for the right price. Lockett’s only under contract through 2025, and Seattle would still have DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to build around for the future.
Cooper Kupp
Could one of the NFL’s most accomplished receivers get traded? It seemed ridiculous when the season kicked off. But here we are, with the Rams three games below .500 and no quick turnaround in sight. Kupp has been battling injuries, not just this season but for the past three. Yet, no one can forget when he racked up 1,947 receiving yards as a first-team All-Pro in 2021. Kupp’s now 31, but he is still under contract through 2026, so there’s no urgency for a deal this year. Yet, a very strong offer from Pittsburgh could change the Rams’ mind.