Las Vegas Raiders trade All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to New York Jets

The Davante Adams/Las Vegas Raiders soap opera is officially over as the All-Pro wide receiver got what he wanted.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders have traded Adams to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick that can be upgraded to a second-round selection based on performance.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are not paying any of Adams’ remaining salary with the Jets assuming the balance of it.

Adams is making $17.4 million in 2024, according to Spotrac. However, his salary rises above $35 million in the next two seasons.

Adams is now reunited with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.

The trade comes a day after the Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, on Monday Night Football, that dropped New York to 2-4.

How did New York Jets land Davante Adams?

Adams informed the Raiders late last month that he wanted to be traded and that his preferred destination would be the Jets, so he could play with Rodgers again.

The two were teammates in Green Bay from 2014 to 2022 before Adams was traded to the Raiders for first- and second-round draft picks.

During their time together with the Packers, Adams had 622 catches, 69 touchdowns, and 7,590 receiving yards with Rodgers under center. Adams was also a first-team All-Pro twice with Green Bay in 2020 and 2021.

With the trade, the Jets now have one of the best wide receiver duos in the game today with Adams and Garrett Wilson.

Davante Adams’ career with the Las Vegas Raiders

Adams’ Raiders career is now over after 37 games.

Even though his tenure ends after less than three seasons, it was still an impressive showing during his time in Las Vegas. Adams hauled in 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Adams has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.

The Jets next face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. It remains to be seen if Adams will suit up.

