ESPN host claims Aaron Rodgers ‘undercut’ Robert Saleh as New York Jets fire head coach

The Robert Saleh era is officially over.

In a move that shocked the NFL world, the 2-3 New York Jets have fired Saleh as head coach. This comes ahead of the Week 6 Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Saleh was informed of the team’s decision Tuesday morning. According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, Jets owner Woody Johnson told Saleh he was no longer head coach.

Jets informed Robert Saleh of their decision minutes ago. There will be a new head coach for Monday night’s game vs. Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/0DYjm0cLKZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2024

Saleh, who had one year remaining on his contract, finished his Jets tenure with a 20-36 record. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will take over as interim coach.

Saleh went through six starting quarterbacks since the beginning of the 2022 season.

ESPN host points finger at Aaron Rodgers for Saleh’s firing

After the news came down, ESPN “First Take” co-host Shannon Sharpe blamed Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers for undercutting Saleh.

“Robert Saleh didn’t lose the team,” Sharpe said. “Aaron Rodgers undercut this man, by not coming to mandatory minicamp.

“The moment that Aaron Rodgers did that, Robert Saleh had no control because the guys are looking at it — this guy is our leader, this is the guy we’re supposed to count on.

Sharpe added that Saleh’s dismissal is a “bad look” for Rodgers.

“He doesn’t realize how bad this looks. Can you imagine Tom Brady, later in his career, getting a coach fired? Can you imagine Peyton Manning, later in his career, getting a coach fired on his watch?

“That bad man has become more problems than he’s worth and people need to acknowledge that. Aaron Rodgers has not been good.”

Through the first five games of the season, Rodgers has thrown seven touchdowns and four interceptions in the Jets’ 2-3 start. Rodgers missed all but four snaps in the 2023 season after tearing his Achilles.

