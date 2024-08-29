fbpx

New York Jets game today: 2024 Jets schedule, latest depth chart, injury report and more

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Is there a Jets game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Gang Green fans are wondering when they will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 New York Jets schedule, including the latest depth chart and injury report.

New York Jets next game

When is the next New York Jets game?Monday, September 9
Who are they playing?San Francisco 49ers
Where are the Jets playing?Levi’s Stadium
What time does the Jets game start?8:15 PM PT
What channel is the Jets game on?ESPN/ABC
Where can we stream the Jets game?NFL+

Is there a Jets game today?

There is no Jets game today. The New York Jets 2024 schedule kicks off on September 9 with a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

What time is the Jets game today?

Kick-off for the next Jets game is at 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT.

Where are the Jets playing?

The NY Jets’ next game will take place on the road in San Francisco’s Levi Stadium.

What channel is the Jets game on tonight?

The Jets next game will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

Where do the New York Jets play?

The Jets play their home games at Metlife Field, which is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What time do gates open for the Jets game today?

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Jets games at Metlife Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

New York Jets depth chart

Here you can find the latest Jets depth chart entering the new season.

Offense

  • Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis
  • Running Back: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Israel Abanikanda
  • Wide Receiver: Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Xavier Gipson, Allen Lazard, Malachi Corley, Irvin Charles
  • Tight End: Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Brenden Bates
  • Left Tackle: Tyron Smith, Olu Fashanu
  • Left Guard: John Simpson
  • Center: Joe Tippmann, Xavier Newman
  • Right Guard: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Wes Schweitzer
  • Right Tackle: Morgan Moses, Max Mitchell, Carter Warren

Defense

  • Left End: Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald IV, Eric Watts
  • Tackle: Javon Kinlaw
  • Tackle: Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, Leonard Taylor III
  • Right End: Haason Reddick, Micheal Clemons, Takkarist McKinley, Braiden McGregor
  • Weakside Linebacker: Jamien Sherwood, Zaire Barnes
  • Middle Linebacker: C.J. Mosley, Chazz Surratt
  • Strongside Linebacker: Quincy Williams
  • Corner: Sauce Gardner, Qwan’tez Stiggers, Jarrick Bernard-Converse
  • Free Safety: Tony Adams, Isaiah Oliver
  • Strong Safety: Chuck Clark, Ashtyn Davis
  • Corner: D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols
  • Nickleback: Michael Carter II

New York Jets injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Jets injury report.

  • Mike Williams – Questionable
  • Max Mitchell – Questionable
  • Xavier Newman – Questionable
  • Michael Carter II – Questionable
  • Haason Reddick – Out
  • Jordan Travis – Out
  • Leki Fotu – IR
  • Kenny Yeboah – IR
  • Malik Taylor – IR
  • Jimmy Ciarlo – IR
  • Marcus Riley – IR

How many wins do the Jets have?

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets schedule for the 2024 regular season has yet to begin. However, last year the team finished with a 7-10 record.

Where are the Jets in the Standings?

The Jets schedule for the 2024 regular season has yet to begin, but last season the team finished third in the AFC East standings.

2024 New York Jets schedule

Here is the entire New York Jets schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (ET)TV Info
1September 9@ 49ers8:15 PMESPN/ABC
2September 15@ Titans1:00 PMCBS
3September 19Patriots8:15 PMPrime Video
4September 29Broncos1:00 PMCBS
5October 6@ Vikings9:30 AMNFL Network
6October 14Bills8:15 PMESPN
7October 20@ Steelers8:20 PMNBC
8October 27@ Patriots1:00 PMCBS
9October 31Texans8:15 PMPrime Video
10November 10@ Cardinals4:25 PMCBS
11November 17Colts8:20 PMNBC
12BYE
13December 1Seahawks1:00 PMFOX
14December 8@ Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
15December 15
@ Jaguars		1:00 PMFOX
16December 22Rams1:00 PMCBS
17December 29@ Bills1:00 PMCBS
18TBDDolphinsTBDTBD

New York Jets record by year

  • 2023: 7-10
  • 2022: 7-10
  • 2021: 4-13
  • 2020: 2-14
  • 2019: 7-9
  • 2018: 4-12
  • 2017: 5-11

