After a rough first year with Robert Salah as head coach, the New York Jets may be ready to turn the tables and fight as a playoff contender. Joe Douglas and Robert Salah had a tremendous offseason with the addition of new talent to surround the Jets young quarterback.

You can watch most of the Jets 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Now let’s break down which options are the best:

Where can you stream almost all of the New York Jets games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Sling TV $35+ No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Current deals

Sling TV: Half off your first month

Hulu + Live TV: Free access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu On Demand

DIRECTV STREAM: $40 off over your first two months

FuboTV: Free trial

YouTube TV: $30-$60 off your first three months

Our preferred service: Watch New York Jets games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Looking for the most affordable way to watch the New York Jets? Meet Sling TV. Sling offers local channel access to Fox and NBC, making it a perfect option for watching the Jets this season. Plus, they’re offering 50% off your first month with all live TV plans.

At only $35 per month, subscribers can get either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan which both have strong channel lists for the price. However, for sports fans looking to stream just the NFL, we recommend the Blue plan. If you can’t decide on one, there’s also the option of combining the two for $50 per month.

Read the full Sling TV review.

Watch New York Jets games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV is one of our favorite services to watch the New York Jets in 2022. With any Hulu + Live TV plan, you can watch the entire on-demand library of movies, shows, and originals, as well as 75+ live TV channels. You even get access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free. At a starting price of $69.99 per month, we think it’s a great value.

Read the full Hulu review.

Watch New York Jets games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is our next best option when it comes to watching the 2022 NFL season. Though slightly more expensive, the service offers a massive channel list that almost guarantees you’ll find the channel you need to watch the big game.

Depending on your budget and priorities, DIRECTV STREAM offers a package for everyone. To watch NFL, though, we suggest at least subscribing to Choice — you can’t go wrong with this sports-heavy package.

Read the full DIRECTV STREAM review.

Watch New York Jets games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV has done an amazing job at cultivating a sports-heavy channel list that encompasses a little of everything. The streaming service provides every major network to get each prime-time game as well as local channels to ensure you can watch your regional team. You can also get the Spots Plus add-on, which will give you access to various other sports channels. Check out the Pro, Elite, or Ultimate plan before committing to it by signing up for the seven-day free trial.

Read the full FuboTV review.

Watch New York Jets games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV is the one service that has just a single base plan. With a $64.99 per month price tag, you’ll get to watch over 85+ channels and a variety of on-demand movies and shows. YouTube TV is also running a deal right now to get $30 off your first three months ($10 per month) and an extended free trial.