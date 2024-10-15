Buffalo Bills land Pro Bowl wide receiver in blockbuster trade

The New York Jets weren’t the only AFC East team to make a blockbuster trade for a Pro Bowl wide receiver. The Buffalo Bills have landed their new No. 1 wide out.

The Cleveland Browns traded Amari Cooper, along with a sixth-round pick, to the Buffalo Bills for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round selection, according to multiple reports.

Full details:

BUF gets WR Amari Cooper and 6th in 2025

CLE gets 3rd in 2025 and a 7th in 2026



Full details:

BUF gets WR Amari Cooper and 6th in 2025

CLE gets 3rd in 2025 and a 7th in 2026 pic.twitter.com/jabaQYMw8h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2024

The trade comes a day after Buffalo’s 23-20 Monday night win over the New York Jets and hours after the Jets traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Bills hope adding Cooper can finally solidify their No. 1 receiver position after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in the offseason. So far this season, Cooper has 24 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills currently rank 19th in total yards per game and 23rd in passing yards per game.

Cooper, a free agent after the season, now joins a receiving corps of rookie Keon Coleman, Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

It’s the third time Cooper has been traded during his career.

What does Amari Cooper’s trade mean for the Cleveland Browns?

The 1-5 Browns are officially open for business after shipping Cooper to the Bills.

Recently, Pro Football Focus writer Max Chadwick said the Browns are “in tank mode” and could trade more players, mentioning tight end David Njoku and offensive lineman Jack Conklin as trade candidates.

“They are very much in the running for the No. 1 overall pick,” Chadwick told 97.1 The Fan. “I think the Browns are absolutely in tank mode and in rebuilding mode right now.”

The Browns are 6.5-point underdogs at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

