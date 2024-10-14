NFL analyst says Cleveland Browns ‘absolutely in tank mode’: 3 players they could soon trade, including David Njoku

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

An NFL analyst believes the Cleveland Browns have now entered “tank mode” in 2024 and will soon start selling pieces as they pursue the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns 2024 campaign has been a nightmare after six games. Entering the season, there was a lot of hope that they could build off their playoff momentum from last season and be a force in the AFC North. They have one of the better defenses in the league and some good players on offense. Or so they thought.

Deshaun Watson’s shocking fall from grace has continued this year and he is on pace to not only have his worst season but one of the worst in Cleveland history. With the team now 1-5. it has many wondering if there is really anything left to play for in 2024. In a conversation with Columbus, Ohio’s 97.1 The Fan’s “Rothman and Ice” show, Pro Foobtall Focus writer Max Chadwick claimed there isn’t. And expects them to tank the rest of the season.

“Amari Cooper is an impending free agent. So it’s probably worth getting rid of him now before you lose him for nothing later on,” Chadwick said. “If you look at them now, they’re 1-5 and they’ve played a below-average schedule. On the PFF power rankings, they have the hardest schedule remaining in the NFL.

“They are very much in the running for the No. 1 overall pick. I think it’s starting to get to the point where I would look at trading Cooper… I think the Browns are absolutely in tank mode and in rebuilding mode right now.”

With the Cleveland Browns likely looking to the future after Week 6, trying to move some contracts to get cap flexibility or draft assets will be the team’s plans before the Nov. 5 trade deadline. Here are three players they might look to move in a few weeks.

Amari Cooper

The player most likely to be traded soon is five-time All-Star Amari Cooper. And they tried to move him for Brandon Aiyuk in the summer. A contender like the Chiefs might part with a second-round pick for Cooper as they look to chase a rare three-peat early next year.

David Njoku

David Njoku has turned into a very nice player for the Browns and they would like to hold on to him long-term. However, he is one of the few players that might fetch a solid return in a trade. With one year left on his contract, a desperate contender may be willing to part with some value draft picks. Similar to what the Vikings did when they gave up three for TJ Hockenson two years ago.

Jack Conklin

As Chadwick mentioned, the Browns offensive line has been a mess this season. One player haunted by injuries in recent years is tackle Jack Conklin. Moving him would be all about trying to get out from the $28 million left on his deal. If Cleveland is willing to pick up some of that money, a tackle-needy team might be open to taking him if they feel he can make a late-season impact in a playoff run.

