Cleveland Browns schedule reveal masterfully uses funny memes to unveil opponents

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns’ social media team unveiled their 2024 opponents in epic fashion on Wednesday, just hours ahead of the NFL’s official schedule release. As you can imagine, there was plenty of pettiness involved when looking ahead to the matchups.

From comparing their longtime AFC North rivals to a trash can to showing Patrick Mahomes as Kermit The Frog, the Browns’ social media team had a lot of fun. Now, it’s our turn to share their art.

Credit to all the NFL teams who have a blast with their annual schedule reveal. It arrives at a dead time in the offseason when everyone could use a laugh as we count down the days to the first game of the season. The Browns’ masterclass is some of the best work we’ve seen.

