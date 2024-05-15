Epic Buffalo Bills schedule release includes turning 2024 opponents into LeBron James

The Buffalo Bills are having fun with their schedule release for the 2024 NFL season. It has been a common theme throughout the football world on social media over the years.

Social media managers and interns are getting incredibly creating when announcing both the team schedules and opponents.

The Bills are no different.

Even before the Bills schedule was completely released Wednesday evening, the Super Bowl contenders took to X (fomerly Twitter) with an epic thread.

It included turning every 2024 Bills opponent into legendary NBA player LeBron James. We’re not sure why. It was completely random. This doesn’t make it any less awesome.

Buffalo Bills schedule: 2024 opponents as LeBron James

Credit: Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s check out the Bills’ opponents as LeBron James. If you’re at a loss of words at the end, don’t blame us. In fact, we’re right with you. What we do know is that someone on the Bills’ social media team deserves a raise.