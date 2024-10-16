NFL coverage map Week 7: NFL TV map broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 7. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 7: Early games

Seven games are on the early portion of the Week 7 schedule, with matchups between 14 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 7 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 7

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Texans @ Packers CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo YELLOW Titans @ Bills CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty ORANGE Bengals @ Browns CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta BLUE Panthers @ Commanders CBS 4:05 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis GREEN Raiders @ Rams CBS 4:05 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green NFL Week 7 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

One of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the week pits two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks against one another. Both offenses are in the top half of scoring, which is a testament to the systems Matt LaFleur and Bobby Slowik operate. This one could feature a lot of points.

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

One of the worst teams gets to go up against one of the best. This one could get ugly. However, the Titans actually boast the NFL’s passing defense through Week 6, but we have a hunch Josh Allen will end that spell on Sunday. With Tennessee’s offense still in shambles, the Titans versus Bills game probably won’t be close.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Part 1 of the Battle of Ohio kicks off from the Dawg Pound this Sunday. Both teams are desperate, but despite only having one more win, it’s becoming apparent that the Bengals are the better team. This is backup up by Cincinnati’s +5 point differential and Cleveland’s -46 differential. Cleveland’s offense has struggled mightily, and we don’t expect that to change this week either.

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Is this the week the Panthers get their second win of the season? Probably not. The Commanders are one of the NFL’s hottest teams, and while Carolina’s offense has improved with Andy Dalton under center, the defense still allows more points than everyone else. Expect a big game from Jayden Daniels, again.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Aidan O’Connell gets to make his second start of the season, and it comes up against a well-rested Rams team coming out of their bye week. The Rams don’t have all their star power, which could make this game closer than expected. Yet, we have a feeling Sean McVay will have a strong gameplan after two weeks to prepare.

NFL TV map Week 7: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Lions @ Vikings FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Greg Olsen BLUE Eagles @ Giants FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez GREEN Seahawks @ Falcons FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma YELLOW Dolphins @ Colts FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin and Greg Olsen

Another potential game-of-the-week matchup lines up the Lions against the Vikings. These are two of the NFL’s top-six scoring offenses in the NFL. But they’re also two of the top-eight defenses in points allowed, making this one fairly unpredictable. Both coaching staffs are some of the most respected in the NFL so each team could get a good test on Sunday.

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Sanchez

Ah yes, Saquon Barkley’s first official game back at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Eagles. Giants fans will be both supportive and destructive regarding their former player. Yet, it feels like whoever gets the win will share the last laugh. Surprisingly, the Giants have just one less win than the Eagles, and New York’s pass rush could present some problems.

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Both teams feel like they’re playoff contenders, but the Seahawks and Falcons have been extremely inconsistent. We’ve seen each team flash the offensive prowess to be one of the NFL’s highest-scoring offenses. Yet, their defenses have also held them back. Heck, the Falcons aren’t even averaging a sack per game.

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Mike McDaniel had an extra week to prepare, so Miami’s offense should at least be slightly improved. Meanwhile, the Colts have won three of their past four games, making this a more intriguing matchup than it seems. Both teams have gamebreaking playmakers, and whichever one has more big plays could emerge as the winner.

NFL TV map Week 7: FOX late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Chiefs @ 49ers FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady NFL Week 7 TV map courtesy 506 Sports – Chiefs vs 49ers is nationally televised

Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

It doesn’t get better than a Super Bowl rematch. Can the Chiefs win four in a row against the 49ers? It may only be the regular season, but we have a feeling Kyle Shanahan’s team will have an extra chip on their shoulder here. Yet, the Chiefs are coming off a bye week too, which gives them somewhat of an edge, even on the road.

Week 7 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: Early CBS games Week 7

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Houston Texans versus Green Bay Packers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Texans @ Packers CBS 1:00 PM ET Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 7

Alaska will see the Seattle Seahawks versus Atlanta Falcons

Hawai’i will see the Detroit Lions versus Minnesota Vikings

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters GREEN Seahawks @ Falcons FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma RED Lions @ Vikings FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Greg Olsen

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: Late FOX games Week 7

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Chiefs @ 49ers FOX 4:25 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady NFL Week 7 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 7

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans vs Green Bay Packers Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants Denver Broncos vs New Orleans Saints New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals New England Patriots vs Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Rams Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns Miami Dolphins vs Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Carolina Panthers vs Washington Commanders

National NFL broadcasts for Week 7

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 7.