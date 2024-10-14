Week 7 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

We’ve officially passed the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL season, providing plenty of NFL stats to shape fantasy football rankings. With a new slate of games ahead, it’s time for our Week 7 fantasy rankings as we examine the best fantasy players at every position.

Fortunately for fantasy football managers, there are only two teams on bye in Week 7. Lineups will be without Chicago Bears players and Dallas Cowboys stars this weekend, but that isn’t a massive blow compared to other weeks. As always, our Week 7 fantasy rankings are updated during the week with a detailed analysis of the top plays at key positions.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our fantasy football rankings for Week 7.

Week 7 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Jayden Daniels vs Carolina Panthers 2 Lamar Jackson @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 Jalen Hurts @ New York Giants 4 C.J. Stroud @ Green Bay Packers 5 Joe Burrow @ Cleveland Browns 6 Baker Mayfield vs Baltimore Ravens 7 Josh Allen vs Tennessee Titans 8 Sam Darnold vs Detroit Lions 9 Jordan Love vs Houston Texans 10 Patrick Mahomes @ San Francisco 49ers 11 Matthew Stafford vs Las Vegas Raiders 12 Geno Smith @ Atlanta Falcons 13 Kyler Murray vs Los Angeles Chargers 14 Kirk Cousins vs Seattle Seahawks 15 Brock Purdy vs Kansas City Chiefs 16 Anthony Richardson vs Miami Dolphins 17 Justin Herbert @ Arizona Cardinals 18 Trevor Lawrence vs New England Patriots 19 Jared Goff @ Minnesota Vikings 20 Daniel Jones vs Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 fantasy rankings for quarterbacks based on 4 points per passing touchdowns

Week 7 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Derrick Henry @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 Saquon Barkley @ New York Giants 3 Kenneth Walker @ Atlanta Falcons 4 Kyren Williams vs Las Vegas Raiders 5 Bijan Robinson vs Seattle Seahawks 6 Joe Mixon @ Green Bay Packers 7 Jonathan Taylor (Q – Ankle) vs Miami Dolphins 8 Josh Jacobs vs Houston Texans 9 James Cook vs Tennessee Titans 10 Jahmyr Gibbs @ Minnesota Vikings 11 Breece Hall @ Pittsburgh Steelers 12 Brian Robinson Jr vs Carolina Panthers 13 Alvin Kamara vs Denver Broncos 14 De’Von Achane @ Indianapolis Colts 15 Jordan Mason vs Kansas City Chiefs 16 Tony Pollard @ Buffalo Bills 17 J.K. Dobbins @ Arizona Cardinals 18 Aaron Jones (Q – Hip) vs Detroit Lions 19 Tank Bigsby vs New England Patriots 20 James Conner vs Baltimore Ravens 21 David Montgomery @ Minnesota Vikings 22 Chuba Hubbard @ Washington Commanders 23 Nick Chubb (Q – Knee) vs Cincinnati Bengals 24 Chase Brown @ Cleveland Browns 25 Alexander Mattison @ Los Angeles Rams 26 Travis Etienne vs New England Patriots 27 Najee Harris vs New York Jets 28 Antonio Gibson @ Jacksonville Jaguars 28 Rachaad White vs Baltimore Ravens 29 Kareem Hunt @ San Francisco 49ers 30 Devin Singletary vs Philadelphia Eagles Week 7 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring.

Week 7 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Justin Jefferson vs Detroit Lions 2 Ja’Marr Chase @ Cleveland Browns 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Minnesota Vikings 4 A.J. Brown @ New York Giants 5 Mke Evans vs Baltimore Ravens 6 Malik Nabers (Q – Concussion) vs Philadelphia Eagles 7 DK Metcalf @ Atlanta Falcons 8 Stefon Diggs @ Green Bay Packers 9 Chris Godwin vs Baltimore Ravens 10 Cooper Kupp (Q – Ankle) vs Las Vegas Raiders 11 Deebo Samuel vs Kansas City Chiefs 12 Garrett Wilson @ Pittsburgh Steelers 13 Drake London vs Seattle Seahawks 14 Jayden Reed vs Houston Texans 15 Terry McLaurin vs Carolina Panthers 16 Brandon Aiyuk vs Kansas City Chiefs 17 DeVonta Smith @ New York Giants 18 Marvin Harrison Jr vs Los Angeles Chargers 19 Tyreek Hill @ Indianapolis Colts 20 Amari Cooper vs Cincinnati Bengals 21 Tee Higgins @ Cleveland Browns 22 Zay Flowers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22 Diontae Johnson @ Washington Commanders 23 Josh Downs vs Miami Dolphins 24 Brian Thomas Jr vs New England Patriots 25 Chris Olave vs Denver Broncos 26 Jameson Williams @ Minnesota Vikings 27 George Pickens vs New York Jets 28 Ladd McConkey @ Arizona Cardinals 29 Jakobi Meyers @ Los Angeles Rams 30 Jordan Addison vs Detroit Lions Week 7 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring.

Week 7 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Rank Player Matchup 1 Brock Bowers @ Los Angeles Rams 2 George Kittle vs Kansas City Chiefs 3 Trey McBride vs Los Angeles Chargers 4 Dalton Kincaid vs Tennessee Titans 5 Kyle Pitts vs Seattle Seahawks 6 Travis Kelce @ San Francisco 49ers 7 Evan Engram vs New England Patriots 8 Dallas Goedert @ New York Giants 9 Sam LaPorta @ Minnesota Vikings 10 Tucker Kraft vs Houston Texans 11 T.J. Hockenson (Q – Knee) vs Detroit Lions 12 Pat Freiermuth vs New York Jets 13 Mark Andrews @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14 Colby Parkinson vs Las Vegas Raiders 15 Isaiah Likely @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16 Taysom Hill vs Denver Broncos 17 David Njoku vs Cincinnati bengals 18 Zach Ertz vs Carolina Panthers 19 Mike Gesicki @ Cleveland Browns 20 Dalton Schultz @ Green Bay Packers

