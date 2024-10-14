fbpx

Week 7 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Updated:
Week 7 fantasy rankings
Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

We’ve officially passed the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL season, providing plenty of NFL stats to shape fantasy football rankings. With a new slate of games ahead, it’s time for our Week 7 fantasy rankings as we examine the best fantasy players at every position.

Fortunately for fantasy football managers, there are only two teams on bye in Week 7. Lineups will be without Chicago Bears players and Dallas Cowboys stars this weekend, but that isn’t a massive blow compared to other weeks. As always, our Week 7 fantasy rankings are updated during the week with a detailed analysis of the top plays at key positions.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our fantasy football rankings for Week 7.

Week 7 fantasy QB rankings

Week 7 fantasy rankings
Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Jayden Danielsvs Carolina Panthers
2Lamar Jackson@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3Jalen Hurts@ New York Giants
4C.J. Stroud@ Green Bay Packers
5Joe Burrow@ Cleveland Browns
6Baker Mayfieldvs Baltimore Ravens
7Josh Allenvs Tennessee Titans
8Sam Darnoldvs Detroit Lions
9Jordan Lovevs Houston Texans
10Patrick Mahomes@ San Francisco 49ers
11Matthew Staffordvs Las Vegas Raiders
12Geno Smith@ Atlanta Falcons
13Kyler Murrayvs Los Angeles Chargers
14Kirk Cousinsvs Seattle Seahawks
15Brock Purdyvs Kansas City Chiefs
16Anthony Richardsonvs Miami Dolphins
17Justin Herbert@ Arizona Cardinals
18Trevor Lawrencevs New England Patriots
19Jared Goff@ Minnesota Vikings
20Daniel Jonesvs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 7 fantasy rankings for quarterbacks based on 4 points per passing touchdowns

Check back on Monday afternoon for an analysis of our Week 7 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating the 15 best fantasy quarterbacks for Week 7.

Week 7 fantasy RB rankings

Week 7 fantasy rankings
Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Derrick Henry@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2Saquon Barkley@ New York Giants
3Kenneth Walker@ Atlanta Falcons
4Kyren Williamsvs Las Vegas Raiders
5Bijan Robinsonvs Seattle Seahawks
6Joe Mixon@ Green Bay Packers
7Jonathan Taylor (Q – Ankle)vs Miami Dolphins
8Josh Jacobsvs Houston Texans
9James Cookvs Tennessee Titans
10Jahmyr Gibbs@ Minnesota Vikings
11Breece Hall@ Pittsburgh Steelers
12Brian Robinson Jrvs Carolina Panthers
13Alvin Kamaravs Denver Broncos
14De’Von Achane@ Indianapolis Colts
15Jordan Masonvs Kansas City Chiefs
16Tony Pollard@ Buffalo Bills
17J.K. Dobbins@ Arizona Cardinals
18Aaron Jones (Q – Hip)vs Detroit Lions
19Tank Bigsbyvs New England Patriots
20James Connervs Baltimore Ravens
21David Montgomery@ Minnesota Vikings
22Chuba Hubbard@ Washington Commanders
23Nick Chubb (Q – Knee)vs Cincinnati Bengals
24Chase Brown@ Cleveland Browns
25Alexander Mattison@ Los Angeles Rams
26Travis Etiennevs New England Patriots
27Najee Harrisvs New York Jets
28Antonio Gibson@ Jacksonville Jaguars
28Rachaad Whitevs Baltimore Ravens
29Kareem Hunt@ San Francisco 49ers
30Devin Singletaryvs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 7 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring.

Stay tuned on Tuesday for analysis of our Week 7 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating the 20 best fantasy running backs for this week.

Week 7 fantasy WR rankings

Week 7 fantasy rankings
Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Justin Jeffersonvs Detroit Lions
2Ja’Marr Chase@ Cleveland Browns
3Amon-Ra St. Brown@ Minnesota Vikings
4A.J. Brown@ New York Giants
5Mke Evansvs Baltimore Ravens
6Malik Nabers (Q – Concussion)vs Philadelphia Eagles
7DK Metcalf@ Atlanta Falcons
8Stefon Diggs@ Green Bay Packers
9Chris Godwinvs Baltimore Ravens
10Cooper Kupp (Q – Ankle)vs Las Vegas Raiders
11Deebo Samuelvs Kansas City Chiefs
12Garrett Wilson@ Pittsburgh Steelers
13Drake Londonvs Seattle Seahawks
14Jayden Reedvs Houston Texans
15Terry McLaurinvs Carolina Panthers
16Brandon Aiyukvs Kansas City Chiefs
17DeVonta Smith@ New York Giants
18Marvin Harrison Jrvs Los Angeles Chargers
19Tyreek Hill@ Indianapolis Colts
20Amari Coopervs Cincinnati Bengals
21Tee Higgins@ Cleveland Browns
22Zay Flowers@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22Diontae Johnson@ Washington Commanders
23Josh Downsvs Miami Dolphins
24Brian Thomas Jrvs New England Patriots
25Chris Olavevs Denver Broncos
26Jameson Williams@ Minnesota Vikings
27George Pickensvs New York Jets
28Ladd McConkey@ Arizona Cardinals
29Jakobi Meyers@ Los Angeles Rams
30Jordan Addisonvs Detroit Lions
Week 7 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring.

Week 7 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Week 7 fantasy rankings
Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Brock Bowers@ Los Angeles Rams
2George Kittlevs Kansas City Chiefs
3Trey McBridevs Los Angeles Chargers
4Dalton Kincaidvs Tennessee Titans
5Kyle Pittsvs Seattle Seahawks
6Travis Kelce@ San Francisco 49ers
7Evan Engramvs New England Patriots
8Dallas Goedert@ New York Giants
9Sam LaPorta@ Minnesota Vikings
10Tucker Kraftvs Houston Texans
11T.J. Hockenson (Q – Knee)vs Detroit Lions
12Pat Freiermuthvs New York Jets
13Mark Andrews@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14Colby Parkinsonvs Las Vegas Raiders
15Isaiah Likely@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16Taysom Hillvs Denver Broncos
17David Njokuvs Cincinnati bengals
18Zach Ertzvs Carolina Panthers
19Mike Gesicki@ Cleveland Browns
20Dalton Schultz@ Green Bay Packers

Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis from our Week 7 fantasy rankings at tight end, evaluating the 15 best tight ends for fantasy football this week.

Additional Week 7 fantasy rankings

