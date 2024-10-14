Week 7 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

We’ve officially passed the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL season, providing plenty of NFL stats to shape fantasy football rankings. With a new slate of games ahead, it’s time for our Week 7 fantasy rankings as we examine the best fantasy players at every position.
Fortunately for fantasy football managers, there are only two teams on bye in Week 7. Lineups will be without Chicago Bears players and Dallas Cowboys stars this weekend, but that isn’t a massive blow compared to other weeks. As always, our Week 7 fantasy rankings are updated during the week with a detailed analysis of the top plays at key positions.
With that in mind, let’s dive into our fantasy football rankings for Week 7.
Week 7 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Jayden Daniels
|vs Carolina Panthers
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|@ New York Giants
|4
|C.J. Stroud
|@ Green Bay Packers
|5
|Joe Burrow
|@ Cleveland Browns
|6
|Baker Mayfield
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|7
|Josh Allen
|vs Tennessee Titans
|8
|Sam Darnold
|vs Detroit Lions
|9
|Jordan Love
|vs Houston Texans
|10
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|11
|Matthew Stafford
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|12
|Geno Smith
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|13
|Kyler Murray
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|14
|Kirk Cousins
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|15
|Brock Purdy
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|16
|Anthony Richardson
|vs Miami Dolphins
|17
|Justin Herbert
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|18
|Trevor Lawrence
|vs New England Patriots
|19
|Jared Goff
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|20
|Daniel Jones
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
Check back on Monday afternoon for an analysis of our Week 7 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating the 15 best fantasy quarterbacks for Week 7.
Week 7 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Derrick Henry
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|@ New York Giants
|3
|Kenneth Walker
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|4
|Kyren Williams
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|Bijan Robinson
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|6
|Joe Mixon
|@ Green Bay Packers
|7
|Jonathan Taylor (Q – Ankle)
|vs Miami Dolphins
|8
|Josh Jacobs
|vs Houston Texans
|9
|James Cook
|vs Tennessee Titans
|10
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|11
|Breece Hall
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|12
|Brian Robinson Jr
|vs Carolina Panthers
|13
|Alvin Kamara
|vs Denver Broncos
|14
|De’Von Achane
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|15
|Jordan Mason
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|16
|Tony Pollard
|@ Buffalo Bills
|17
|J.K. Dobbins
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|18
|Aaron Jones (Q – Hip)
|vs Detroit Lions
|19
|Tank Bigsby
|vs New England Patriots
|20
|James Conner
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|21
|David Montgomery
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|22
|Chuba Hubbard
|@ Washington Commanders
|23
|Nick Chubb (Q – Knee)
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|24
|Chase Brown
|@ Cleveland Browns
|25
|Alexander Mattison
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|26
|Travis Etienne
|vs New England Patriots
|27
|Najee Harris
|vs New York Jets
|28
|Antonio Gibson
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|28
|Rachaad White
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|29
|Kareem Hunt
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|30
|Devin Singletary
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
Stay tuned on Tuesday for analysis of our Week 7 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating the 20 best fantasy running backs for this week.
Week 7 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|vs Detroit Lions
|2
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Cleveland Browns
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|4
|A.J. Brown
|@ New York Giants
|5
|Mke Evans
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|6
|Malik Nabers (Q – Concussion)
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|DK Metcalf
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|@ Green Bay Packers
|9
|Chris Godwin
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|10
|Cooper Kupp (Q – Ankle)
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|11
|Deebo Samuel
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|12
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|13
|Drake London
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|14
|Jayden Reed
|vs Houston Texans
|15
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Carolina Panthers
|16
|Brandon Aiyuk
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|17
|DeVonta Smith
|@ New York Giants
|18
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|19
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|20
|Amari Cooper
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|21
|Tee Higgins
|@ Cleveland Browns
|22
|Zay Flowers
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|22
|Diontae Johnson
|@ Washington Commanders
|23
|Josh Downs
|vs Miami Dolphins
|24
|Brian Thomas Jr
|vs New England Patriots
|25
|Chris Olave
|vs Denver Broncos
|26
|Jameson Williams
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|27
|George Pickens
|vs New York Jets
|28
|Ladd McConkey
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|29
|Jakobi Meyers
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|30
|Jordan Addison
|vs Detroit Lions
Week 7 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Brock Bowers
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|2
|George Kittle
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Trey McBride
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|Dalton Kincaid
|vs Tennessee Titans
|5
|Kyle Pitts
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|6
|Travis Kelce
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|7
|Evan Engram
|vs New England Patriots
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|@ New York Giants
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|10
|Tucker Kraft
|vs Houston Texans
|11
|T.J. Hockenson (Q – Knee)
|vs Detroit Lions
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|vs New York Jets
|13
|Mark Andrews
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|14
|Colby Parkinson
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|15
|Isaiah Likely
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|16
|Taysom Hill
|vs Denver Broncos
|17
|David Njoku
|vs Cincinnati bengals
|18
|Zach Ertz
|vs Carolina Panthers
|19
|Mike Gesicki
|@ Cleveland Browns
|20
|Dalton Schultz
|@ Green Bay Packers
Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis from our Week 7 fantasy rankings at tight end, evaluating the 15 best tight ends for fantasy football this week.
