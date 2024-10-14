Week 7 fantasy QB rankings: Evaluating 15 best QBs for fantasy football this week

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Fantasy football rankings early in the season are always more difficult with such small sample size of NFL stats to use, especially for quarterbacks and running backs. Fortunately, after six weeks, there is plenty of data to help shape our Week 7 fantasy QB rankings. Let’s jump right into our analysis of the 16 best fantasy quarterbacks in Week 7. Related: Week 7 fantasy rankings

15. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts – vs Miami Dolphins

Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Richardson was active but didn’t start in Week 6, but he will be back out there as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback for Week 7. Richardson’s performance this season – 6 interceptions and a 50.6% completion rate on 77 attempts – immediately raises concerns for his fantasy ceiling. Likewise, this Miami Dolphins defense has allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game (159.6) and the second-fewest passing touchdowns (three) this year. Richardson’s rushing ability is what keeps him in our Week 7 fantasy QB rankings.

14. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals – vs Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In the last four games, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is averaging just 189.5 passing yards per contest with 5 total touchdowns over that stretch. The rushing totals have also been a bit more sporadic, with an 83-yard game sandwiched in between 17 combined yards in two other contests. Dropping Murray further down our fantasy QB rankings for Week 7 is the fact the Los Angeles Chargers have as many interceptions (five) as passing touchdowns allowed this season and opponents are averaging just 192 pass ypg against this defense.

13. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons – vs Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons will likely prioritize the run in this game, with the Seattle Seahawks allowing the sixth-most rush ypg (144.7) and the fifth-highest yards per carry average (5.0). The Seattle Seahawks defense also got Leonard Williams back this past week and corner Riq Woolen could return. Still, Cousins offers a very safe fantasy floor and is a quality play. Related: NFL Week 7 predictions, projecting every game for Week 7

12. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks – @ Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Interceptions are evidently going to come with the territory for Geno Smith’s fantasy managers this season. With that said, Week 6 marked the fifth consecutive game he’s thrown for at least 280 yards and 1 touchdown, with three contests of 300-plus yards. While the Atlanta Falcons defense (193 pass ypg) has been fairly stout against the run, it is surrendering a 73.2% completion rate and 92.3 QB rating. Seattle might move the chains with the run game, setting Smith up for a few passing touchdowns and a 200-yard performance. Related: NFL QB rankings

11. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – @ San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Putting Patrick Mahomes this far down in our Week 7 fantasy QB rankings says everything about the lack of help around him and the matchup. The San Francisco 49ers can have Fred Warner hang around Travis Kelce. That will make things even more challenging against a defense that allows the seventh-lowest completion rate (61.5 percent) with the seventh-most interceptions (seven). Furthermore, Mahomes has finished under 250 passing yards in three of his last four games and he’s thrown an interception in every start this season.

10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While the Las Vegas Raiders defense is allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards per game (186.2), it’s come with an 8-2 TD-INT ratio and a 67.2 percent completion rate surrendered. Matthew Stafford might also have Cooper Kupp back for this Week 7 matchup and the Los Angeles Rams will have success feeding Kyren Williams against a bottom-10 run defense. Fantasy managers might not get a 300-yard game with 3 touchdowns from Stafford, but 2 scores and 225-plus yards is doable. Also Read: Week 8 college football rankings

9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers – vs Houston Texans

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is coming off a season-best performance and he’s thrown 10 touchdown passes in the last three games while averaging 290.3 pass ypg, However, the Houston Texans defense has been excellent at generating pressure this season. In related news, Love has 3 interceptions when pressured and 4 when blitzed. He’s a gambler and the risk of interceptions lowers his fantasy ceiling against a top-10 Houston Texans defense. Still, we are expecting a high-scoring game, which significantly raises his fantasy floor.

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – vs Tennessee Titans

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Before his Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets, Josh Allen had a 65.0 QB rating and 42.4% completion rate in his last two games. It’s entirely a reflection on the Buffalo Bills receiving corps. Unfortunately for Allen’s fantasy managers, he draws a Week 7 matchup against a Tennessee Titans defense responsible for allowing just 137 passing yards per game (second in the NFL) and a 58.7 percent completion rate (fourth in the NFL). Allen’s physical talent earns him this spot, but fantasy football managers could be looking at another underwhelming game.

7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – vs Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints had a top-7 defense before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then Baker Mayfield put up 325 yards and 4 touchdowns against them, tacking on 20-plus rushing yards for the fourth time this year. In Week 7, Mayfield takes on a Baltimore Ravens defense that is allowing the second-most passing yards (275.7 per game) with the fifth-most passing touchdowns allowed (11) and a 102.5 QB rating. That’s what lands Mayfield so high in our fantasy QB rankings for Week 7, especially since he has four games this season with at least 3 total touchdowns.

6. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings – vs Detroit Lions

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aidan Hutchinson was a one-man wrecking crew on this Detroit Lions defense, helping mask a secondary that had some issues in man coverage. Even after dominating the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit is still allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game (246.2) and now the primary source of quarterback pressures is gone. It bodes extremely well for Sam Darnold, who has the second-highest QB rating (113.0) from a clean pocket this season, per Pro Football Focus. This is the kind of matchup that both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison can take advantage of, elevating Darnold’s upside. Related: Minnesota Vikings Stats That Help Explain Undefeated Start

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – @ Cleveland Browns

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

A long touchdown run saved Joe Burrow’s fantasy performance in Week 6, but he’s consistently been one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football for a month now. We do have concerns with the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line and its ability to protect Burrow in this one. However, given the success DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown just had against this Cleveland Browns secondary (180 yards and 2 TDs), Burrow should have a few moments to hit Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase for big plays. Related: NFL Week 7 power rankings

4. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans – @ Green Bay Packers

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud is on interception watch in Week 7 against a Green Bay Packers defense that leads the NFL in takeaways. With that said, there’s something fantasy managers should love about this matchup. Green Bay’s pass rush has been non-existent for most of the season and giving Stroud time to throw is just asking for trouble. Plus, this projects to be a shootout and that’s a lovely game script from a fantasy perspective.

3. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – @ New York Giants

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Giants defense is very good when its defensive line is dominating a weaker opposition, as we’ve seen in the last two weeks (207 pass ypg and 1-0 TD-INT allowed with 11 sacks). Prior to that stretch, however, this same unit allowed a 6-1 TD-INT ratio with a 72.6 percent completion rate and 106.5 QB rating to its first four opponents. The Philadelphia Eagles are stout up front and both A.J. Brown and DeVonata Smith can win their one-on-one matchups. It’s a recipe for Jalen Hurts to have an excellent performance. Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson is delivering another MVP-caliber season. In the last four games, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is responsible for an 8-1 TD-INT line with a 70.3 percent completion rate, a 124.6 QB rating and he’s averaging 252.3 passing yards per game. Oh, he’s also averaging 59 rush ypg over that same span. The only reason he doesn’t draw the top spot in our Week 7 fantasy QB rankings is that Jayden Daniels draws an even better matchup.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders – vs Carolina Panthers

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images