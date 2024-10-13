NFL Week 7 power rankings: Ravens, 49ers, Eagles, Bears rise as Cowboys, Commanders drop

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We’re officially passing the first six weeks of the 2024 NFL season, offering a lengthy sample size to evaluate the worst and best NFL teams right now. As Sunday’s action draws to a close, our NFL Week 7 power rankings take a look at where all 32 teams stand right now. As always, we’ll provide updates after Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. With that in mind, let’s dive right into our NFL Week 7 power rankings.

32. New England Patriots (32)

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (27)

30. Cleveland Browns (31)

Of the 16 points the Cleveland Browns scored in Week 6, one touchdown came from a blocked field goal return and the remainder were field goals. This is just an abysmal offense with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is anchoring this team like few other NFL quarterbacks have in recent memory. Unfortunately, thanks to the Haslam family, Kevin Stefanski, the Browns locker room and this devoted fan base are stuck with Watson as he drags them down further.

29. Miami Dolphins (30)

28. Tennessee Titans (28)

27. Las Vegas Raiders (26)

Not only are the Las Vegas Raiders an undisciplined team but they’ve come out flat in multiple games this season. Antonio Pierce isn’t an offensive guru nor a defensive mastermind, the Raiders made him the interim coach because he could motivate this locker room and get everyone to buy in. Las Vegas is now 2-5 and there’s a strong case to be made that this team won’t win a game until November. Maybe Pierce proves us wrong, but nothing we’ve seen from this team suggests that will happen.

26. Carolina Panthers (29)

The Carolina Panthers are at least showing some fight, which is more than we can say from some of the other worst NFL teams this year. Andy Dalton is showing that Carolina found something reliable in Diontae Johnson and they also might have their guy at head coach. With all that said, Carolina still has one of the worst rosters in football and that makes wins difficult to come by.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (25)

Updated after Sunday Night Football

24. New Orleans Saints (20)

The New Orleans Saints looked outstanding in the second quarter, outscoring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-7. In the other three quarters? Tampa Bay absolutely wrecked New Orleans with a 44-0 advantage. Spencer Rattler (5 sacks and 2 interceptions) was awful behind an even worse Saints offensive line and even with this secondary generating 3 takeaways, New Orleans still allowed 594 total yards and 8.2 yards per play. The Saints are right back to where everyone, including Who Dat Nation, expected them to be entering the season.

23. Indianapolis Colts (23)

It was an ugly win for the Indianapolis Colts, but style points aren’t necessary when you’re still without Jonathan Taylor. Joe Flacco came back to earth in this one and likely provided Anthony Richardson with a clear path to regain the Colts starting job. We do believe Indianapolis has a great shot at a 4-3 mark in Week 7, facing the Dolphins, but there could be a drop-off after that because of this Colts’ defense and a lack of development from Richardson.

22. Los Angeles Rams (23)

Few NFL teams needed the bye week more than the Los Angeles Rams. The team’s record (1-4) entering Week 7 is ugly, but Los Angeles has one-score losses against the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Now, All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp could return this coming week and more reinforcements are on the way. All it takes is a win next week against the Las Vegas Raiders for this team to have some confidence. Related: Love Los Angeles Sports? Check Out LAFBNetwork.com

21. New York Jets (21)

Firing Robert Saleh changes nothing, even if Aaron Rodgers and Woody Johnson feel like he’s the perfect scapegoat. If anything, as ESPN’s Domonique Foxworthy has said, taking Jeff Ulbrich’s full attention away from the Jets defense and making him interim coach might have consequences in the one thing New York does well. Maybe Monday Night Football changes our perspective on the Jets’ outlook, but we’re not optimistic. Related: New York Jets coaching candidates

20. Arizona Cardinals (19)

After stunning the San Francisco 49ers a week ago, the Arizona Cardinals imploded in Week 6. At Lambeau Field, this young team finished Sunday with 3 turnovers and 13 penalties for 100 yards. Granted, even without those self-inflicted wounds, the Cardinals probably still lose this game by two scores. A learning experience for Jonathan Gannon’s team.

19. New York Giants (22)

18. Denver Broncos (17)

The Denver Broncos defense is certainly good enough to give this team a shot at a Wild Card spot. Unfortunately for Sean Payton, the offense is lagging very far behind. Turnovers were the primary undoing for Denver in Week 6 and, unlike last week Pat Surtain couldn’t turn things around with multiple takeaways. Still, a 3-3 record is better than we expected from the Broncos at this point.

17. Dallas Cowboys (15)

This is the culmination of what Jerry Jones did this offseason. Completely disregarding the Cowboys’ run defense and not even taking their own run game seriously, this is a deeply flawed football team. The Detroit Lions were the perfect team to embarrass this Cowboys’ roster and quite frankly, after what happened this offseason, it’s fitting it happened at Jerry’s World.

16. Seattle Seahawks (12)

Well, that’s one way to lose momentum quickly. Just a few weeks after making it to the No. 7 spot in our NFL power rankings with a 3-1 record, the Seahawks are in a free fall after another loss in Week 6. Injuries (Abraham Lucas, Byron Murphy, Riq Woolen and Uchenna Nwosu) absolutely play a part in this, but the Seahawks also took advantage of a soft schedule. This team probably needs a bye week soon, but they’ve got tough matchups looming for now against the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (16)

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t winning with any style points right now, but they certainly shouldn’t care since they still have a 4-2 record. Justin Fields did nothing through the air to suggest Mike Tomlin should name him the Steelers quarterback moving forward, but at least Najee Harris finally broke out for a big game. Considering what’s transpired with this Steelers offense as of late, with how well Pittsburgh’s defense is playing, it might be time for Russell Wilson to get a shot. If Wilson gets a shot, though, you can bet Fields will still get looks for his rushing ability as he should.

14. Chicago Bears (18)

13. Washington Commanders (9)

The Washington Commanders aren’t one of the best NFL teams in 2024, there’s nothing wrong with that. Week 6 showed the talent and experience gap between the Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, but Jayden Daniels and Co. kept this thing very competitive throughout. Coming out of Week 6, Jayden Daniels is still playing like a future MVP candidate and he’s led the Commanders to a 4-2 record. Best of all, that mark should be 5-2 with the Carolina Panthers on deck next week.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11)

It wasn’t pretty by any means, with that 27 spot in the second quarter raising early alarm bells. That’s where this Tampa Bay Buccaneers team deserves credit because Baker Mayfield (4-3 TD-INT) and this Buccaneers defense locked in after that brutal 15-minute stretch. beating an NFC South rival on their turf and pulling out a win. Plus, Tampa Bay now has Calijah Kancey and Antoinie Winfield Jr. That’s critical for this pass defense with the Baltimore Ravens looming.

11. Atlanta Falcons (10)

A little too close for comfort against one of the worst NFL teams, but the Atlanta Falcons left Carolina with a win. It’s very good to see this Falcons rushing attack come alive, especially on a day when Kirk Cousins wasn’t lighting up the scoreboard. The 4-2 record is certainly needed considering how well the Buccaneers are playing this season and both clubs look like playoff contenders with a battle for the NFC South that will come down to the wire.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (13)

9. San Francisco 49ers (14)

8. Buffalo Bills (7)

The results on Monday Night Football certainly matter for the Buffalo Bills, but even more important is what happens in the weeks to come. Keon Coleman could develop into a nice No. 2 wideout, but Josh Allen is in desperate need of a playmaker who opponents have to game plan for. If the Bills are unable to make that addition, even with this defense getting healthier, Buffalo will struggle against great defenses and the NFL playoff field has plenty of those.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8)

There’s the beauty of having an offense with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. On a rare off-day for Saquon Barkley (2.6 yards per carry), the Philadelphia Eagles’ star receiver duo combined for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jalen Hurts looked a little better, too. Philadelphia must improve its third-down offense, but this is a positive sign after what happened before the bye week.

6. Green Bay Packers (6)

Jordan Love’s lone interception when the game was close only happened because Bo Melton slipped on the turf. Outside of that, Week 6 went about as perfectly as the Green Bay Packers could’ve imagined. Love looks healthier, Green Bay;s defense is consistently generating takeaways and this is slowly morphing back into a top-10 offense. Put it all together and you have one of the best NFL teams right now.

5. Houston Texans (4)

The Houston Texans simply took care of business in Week 6 on the road against the Patriots. Joe Mixon’s return injected more life into this offense, making life easier for C.J. Stroud thanks to shorter third downs and creating more opportunities for downfield throws.It perfectly sets the stage for next week’s Texans vs Packers game, with the winner grabbing a top-four spot in our NFL power rankings.

4. Detroit Lions (3)

The Detroit Lions, much like the Baltimore Ravens, are built to destroy teams like the Dallas Cowboys. Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened on Sunday. Jumping out to a 27-6 halftime lead, Detroit decimated Dallas on the ground and that set up Jared Goff to dice up the Cowboys’ secondary. Unfortunately, this big win is now overshadowed by the Aidan Hutchinson injury which looks season-ending and is just as devastating on the field as it is for the locker room.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (2)

2. Baltimore Ravens (5)

1. Minnesota Vikings (1)

