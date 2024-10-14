Detroit Lions could still get Aidan Hutchinson back from injury later this season

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Yes, the Detroit Lions got a big win in Week 6, destroying the Dallas Cowboys 47-9 at AT&T Stadium. But they also lost arguably their best player, with the NFL’s sack leader Aidan Hutchinson suffering a gruesome season-ending injury that will undoubtedly require surgery.

However, even though he fractured his tibia, now there’s some hope that Hutchinson’s injury recovery timeline may not be quite as bad as many Lions fans initially thought.

Aidan Hutchinson may be able to return for Detroit Lions Super Bowl

Aidan Hutchinson’s injury will keep him out for several weeks, even months. There’s no way around a broken bone.

However, on Monday morning, a source from the Detroit News indicated the injury “appears less severe than a worst-case scenario.” The source is reportedly “close to Hutchinson” and added that the 24-year-old may be able to return if the Detroit Lions reach the Super Bowl.

Hutchinson had immediate surgery at a local Dallas-area hospital after doctors confirmed the tibia break. Now, he’s on the long road to recovery.

The 2023 Pro Bowl defensive end was off to the best start of his young career, tallying an NFL-high 7.5 sacks in five starts. He’ll look to start over again next season, chasing his season-high of 11.5 sacks.

