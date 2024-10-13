NFL insider details surprising twist in Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams trade discussions

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have been actively trying to trade Davante Adams for the past few weeks. Or so we thought. The three-time All-Pro receiver has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 3, and he won’t be in the lineup today for Aidan O’Connell’s 2024 starting debut.

Said to be asking for a package built around a second-round pick plus change, no one has been willing to pay the Raiders’ price. Part of the issue could be due to the Raiders being unwilling to pay any of the remaining salary on Adams’ contract.

Davante Adams contract: $16.89 million in 2024, $35.6M in 2025, $35.6M in 2026

Sometimes, a team will offer to pay a portion of a player’s salary in exchange for receiving better draft compensation. Yet, the Raiders have reportedly made it clear they’re not interested in paying extra to facilitate a trade. Now, there’s some question as to whether they’ll trade their star receiver at all.

Las Vegas Raiders acting like they might not trade Davante Adams

Earlier this week, Antonio Pierce indicated that Davante Adams could still return to the Las Vegas Raiders’ lineup once he recovers from his hamstring injury. It didn’t seem likely at the time, but now a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter paints a different picture.

“”Adams has received interest from other teams, but it is not “phone-is-ringing-off-the-hook interest.”



That lack of high-level interest has more to do with the Raiders’ asking price — a second-round draft pick and additional compensation — along with the fact Las Vegas has said it doesn’t want to pay any of the money left on Adams’ contract.



The Raiders also have been adamant they won’t simply trade Adams for the sake of trading him; they are content to hold on to the three-time All-Pro if their conditions are not satisfied.



The Raiders have been and will continue talking to the New York Jets, and they also were expected to talk Saturday with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are in Las Vegas for Sunday’s game. Other teams such as the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints have checked in on Adams’ availability.” Adam Schefter on Davante Adams

Schefter also noted that the Raiders’ decision to make Aidan O’Connell the starter instead of Gardner Minshew could help play in their favor. Adams is a “big believer” in the second-year pro and has even reportedly privately referred to him as “one of the best quarterbacks” he’s played with.

The Raiders have until Nov. 5’s NFL trade deadline to make a decision on Adams. For now, he’ll continue focusing on trying to return from his hamstring injury.

