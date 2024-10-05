Pittsburgh Steelers making ‘aggressive’ offer for top player on NFL trade block

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

When Brandon Aiyuk became available, the Pittsburgh Steelers stepped up to the plate with multiple trade offers. While the Steelers weren’t willing to part with any current players, it’s believed they made a respectable offer involving draft picks to San Francisco in exchange for the All-Pro wideout.

Of course, the 49ers didn’t leap at Pittsburgh’s offer, or anyone else’s for that matter. Aiyuk re-signed in San Francisco, putting an end to all rumors leading him to the Steel City. But now another rumor has emerged, and you can bet the Steelers are involved again.

Pittsburgh Steelers presented strong Davante Adams trade offer to Raiders

This time, it’s three-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams who’s on the trade block. Yet, unlike the Brandon Aiyuk scenario, he won’t be signing an extension to stay in Las Vegas. All signs point to the Raiders trading the 31-year-old receiver, but so far, the New York Jets are the frontrunners.

However, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing after Adams too, and they’re making a very strong offer.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers, who you may recall were interested in trading for Brandon Aiyuk before he signed an extension with San Francisco this summer, are also in touch with the Raiders’ front office. I’m told Pittsburgh is making an aggressive offer.” Dianna Russini on Pittsburgh Steelers’ trade offer for Davante Adams

Russini adds that, despite the Raiders asking for a second-round pick, they’re not likely to get it. Instead, she expects Las Vegas will accept something closer to a third-round pick in exchange for Adams. That would be the same price Houston paid to acquire Stefon Diggs this past offseason.

For what it’s worth, the Steelers do have a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft order, as well as a second-round pick.

