5 New York Jets Davante Adams trade scenarios to make Aaron Rodgers happy

Davante Adams wants a trade and his preference is to end up with the New York Jets, where he’d get to reunite with his former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Recently, the Las Vegas Raiders informed teams what they’d like to receive in return for trading Adams. Below, we look at a few different ways the Jets can end up with Adams before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline expires. Related: NFL expert picks: Which teams are winning this week?

Jets trade two 2025 third-round picks for Adams

There are about a million different ways the Jets can end up with Adams before the NFL trade deadline expires following Week 9. If teams aren’t willing to offer the Raiders a second-round pick, maybe packaging two third-round picks does the trick. The Jets happen to have an extra third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, thanks to sending Detroit their fourth-round pick this past April. Related: Week 5 NFL TV coverage map

Jets trade 2026 second-round pick + 2025 sixth-round pick for Adams

If the Raiders are deadset on getting at least a second-round pick in exchange for the three-time All-Pro receiver, maybe the Jets can get by with offering their 2026 pick instead. Adding a sixth-round pick gives Vegas a slight bit of extra draft compensation entering next April, but our guess is the Raiders want a more immediate return. Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 5

Jets trade conditional 2025 second-round pick + 2026 fourth-round pick for Adams

Teams like to use “conditional” terms when attaching draft picks, especially when dealing with players who are aging and/or coming off an injury. In this case, we could see the Jets attach a conditional second-round pick that requires Adams to play a certain percentage of his team’s offensive snaps. Or possibly it’s geared around how many yards he gets in a Jets uniform in 2024, or even how far the team gets in the playoffs. Related: NFL QB Rankings

Jets send Haason Reddick + 2025 second-round pick to Las Vegas for Adams

It’s become apparent that Haason Reddick and the Jets aren’t a good match after all. Chances are the 30-year-old wants to go to a contender, but at this point he might just welcome a change of scenery and a chance to play. The Raiders would be glad to have another pass-rusher opposite Maxx Crosby, further alleviating pressure off Christian Wilkins to perform after his big payday. Related: NFL Playoff Predictions

New York Jets trade 2025 second-round pick + fifth-round pick for Davante Adams

