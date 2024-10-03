What team does Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams want to be traded to?

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Could Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers be reunited on the New York Jets? If the Las Vegas Raiders’ All-Pro wide receiver has his way, he would.

NFL Network’s National Insider Ian Rapoport reported Adams “prefers to be traded” to the Jets and connect once again with his former Green Bay Packers teammate, in Rodgers. Adams played eight seasons with the four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback in Green Bay.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams wants to play for the #Jets, sources say.



But the All-Pro is open to landing with other teams, and he hasn’t demanded to be traded anywhere specific. LV will take the best deal.



My story on where it all stands: https://t.co/Czzk2XUbpk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2024

Despite his preferred destination, Adams has not demanded that the Raiders trade him to the Jets, according to Rapoport. He is also reportedly open to playing for several teams.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders inform teams of Davante Adams trade cost

It was revealed on Monday that Adams wanted to move on from the Raiders. On Tuesday, the Raiders told teams they would “consider” moving Adams for a second-round draft pick and additional assets.

The Raiders shipped a first- and second-round pick to the Packers for Adams in March 2022. Adams was reunited at the time with his former Fresno State teammate, quarterback Derek Carr. However, that reunion only lasted one season as the Raiders released Carr following the 2022 season.

Adams missed his first game as a Raider last Sunday due to a hamstring injury. He is also expected to sit out Week 5’s game against the Denver Broncos. If Adams doesn’t return to the team, he leaves after a very impressive 37 games. During that span, he hauled in 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns.

What teams are interested in Davante Adams?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rapoport reported the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are teams Adams would play for or franchises that have inquired about him.

However, Pro Football Talk previously reported that the Cowboys “have no interest in Adams.”

“The Cowboys didn’t go after Derrick Henry this offseason when they needed (and still need) a starting running back and wouldn’t have had to give up any compensation for him. So, no, the Cowboys won’t be calling the Raiders about Adams,” Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams wrote.

The 31-year-old Adams has had a stellar career so far. Over 11 seasons with the Packers and Raiders, Adams has been a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowler, and has caught 96 touchdowns.

Related: Surprise team emerges in Davante Adams trade rumors