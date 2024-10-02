NFL coverage map Week 5: NFL TV map broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 5. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 5: Early games

Six games are on the early portion of the Week 5 schedule, with matchups between 12 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 5 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 5

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Bills @ Texans CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis BLUE Ravens @ Bengals CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green GREEN Colts @ Jaguars CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

A matchup that sets Stefon Diggs up play his former team, what more could we ask for in Week 5? Both the Bills and Texans are 3-1, emerging as early favorites in the AFC. Two MVP frontrunners going toe-to-toe, the Bills vs Texans game is one of the best matchups on the NFL’s Week 5 schedule.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

It’s hard not to get excited about a classic AFC North rivalry. The Ravens have Super Bowl aspirations, and with their NFL-best rushing attack, they just might be able to bulldoze their way to the Caesars Superdome in February. Meanwhile, the Bengals are eager to put their slow start behind them and will give the Ravens a strong fight.

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Can the Jaguars get a win? The NFL’s lone remaining winless team gets to face off with an inconsistent Colts team that saw Anthony Richardson leave last week’s win with a hip injury. Both of these teams have sky-high potential, but we’ve yet to see it this season. Week 5 gives each team a chance to jumpstart their season.

NFL TV map Week 5: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Browns @ Commanders FOX 1:00 PM ET Jason Benetti, Greg Olsen GREEN Panthers @ Bears FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma YELLOW Dolphins @ Patriots FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez RED Cardinals @ 49ers FOX 4:05 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady ORANGE Raiders @ Broncos FOX 4:05 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders – FOX – 1 PM ET – Jason Benetti and Greg Olsen

Can Jayden Daniels maintain his early form? The Commanders QB has quickly emerged as the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Myles Garrett could create some problems. For Cleveland, it’s all about trying to protect Deshaun Watson after allowing an NFL-high 19 sacks through four weeks. Will the Browns show some fight, or are the Commanders ready to prove they’re contenders?

Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

This was supposed to be the battle of No. 1 overall picks, but Bryce Young got benched for Andy Dalton. However, Caleb Williams hasn’t been much better for Chicago, completing just 61.7% of his passes for an average YPA of 5.6. If Williams is a generational talent, now would be a good time to show it.

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Sanchez

Will Tyler Huntley’s second start in a Dolphins uniform be any better than his first? If not, the Patriots could win their second game of the season. Otherwise, we could be looking at Drake Maye replacing Jacoby Brissett as New England’s starting QB.

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

Who are the Arizona Cardinals? We’ve seen them hang with the Bills and Lions, dominate the Rams, then get crushed by the Commanders. They should be able to give the 49ers a fight to the finish, but San Francisco is eager to avoid a 2-3 start too.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Davante Adams wants a trade, ASAP. Yet, the Raiders didn’t have their All-Pro receiver and still got a win in Week 4. The Broncos aren’t threats to score more than 20 points, but their defense could present Gardner Minshew with plenty of problems in what’s likely to be a low-scoring affair.

NFL TV map Week 5: CBS late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Packers @ Rams CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Giants @ Seahawks CBS 4:25 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty NFL Week 5 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Rams – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Jordan Love looked a bit timid last week recovering from his MCL sprain. Yet, he still had a career-high 389 passing yards. With another week to recover, now Love takes aim at a hobbled Rams team missing several starters on offense. Matthew Stafford is 36 and he doesn’t want to put up with another losing season, yet the Rams are off to a 1-3 start. We expect a good gameplan from Coach McVay in this one.

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Beth Mowins, Ross Tucker, and Jay Feely

Offensively, the Giants don’t scare anyone. But their defense ranks third in sacks this season, thanks to Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been one of the best teams in the NFL. Yet, after getting punched in the mouth by the Lions last Monday night in primetime, Mike Macdonald will want to see his team drastically improve their effort from last week.

Week 5 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawaii

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map every week for multiple years now. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawaii.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawaii are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawaii – NFL broadcast map: Early CBS games Week 5

Alaska and Hawaii will see the Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans.

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Bills @ Texans CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Alaska and Hawaii – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 5

Alaska will see the Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos

Hawaii will see the Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters ORANGE Raiders @ Broncos FOX 4:05 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen RED Cardinals @ 49ers FOX 4:05 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Alaska and Hawaii – NFL broadcast map: Late CBS games Week 5

Alaska will see the New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks

Hawaii will see the Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Packers @ Rams CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Giants @ Seahawks CBS 4:25 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty NFL Week 5 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 5

Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers New Orleans Saints vs Kansas City Chiefs New York Jets vs Minnesota Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns vs Washington Commanders Green Bay Packers vs Los Angeles Rams Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

National NFL broadcasts for Week 5

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 5.