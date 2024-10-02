New England Patriots insider reveals new timeline for Drake Maye’s starting debut

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots followed suit at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft, making Drake Maye the third overall pick after watching Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels become the top two picks. The other two rookie quarterbacks were already starting for their respective teams back in Week 1. Even Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick by Denver, has started all four games.

But not Maye. The Patriots have instead opted to continue starting journeyman Jacoby Brissett, who’s led the team to the NFL’s second-lowest scoring offense en route to a 1-3 record. At this point, questions are mounting, when will the Patriots give Maye a chance to start?

Related: See where Jacoby Brissett lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

Drake Maye expected to take over starting QB job in November

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Drake Maye has already made his official NFL debut, coming in Week 3’s 24-3 loss to the New York Jets. Maye completed 4-of-8 passes for 22 yards while taking two sacks. He also got a chance to show his escapability, scrambling for 12 yards on two attempts.

Yet, after Maye didn’t see the field in Week 4, the assumption is that the Patriots just put their future franchise QB in the game in Week 3 because it was a blowout. But the question remains, when will Maye get a chance to play again? Better yet, when will he get a chance to start?

Recently, The Athletic’s Chad Graff noted that he “gets the sense” that Jerod Mayo and his players “feel Maye is ready.” He also offered a potential timeline for when Patriots fans can expect their first-round rookie to take over the starting QB job.

“But what concerns the staff is the group surrounding the quarterback. And that’s a big reason why Brissett remains the team’s starter. I’d expect [Maye] to get the go-ahead sometime in November.” The Athletic’s Chad Graff on Drake Maye

Through four games, the Patriots have the NFL’s fewest passing yards and the lowest average yards per attempts (3.6 YPA). While their offensive line has plenty of room for growth, perhaps having a quarterback like Maye who brings more mobility to the table could help create a spark.

Eventually, the Patriots may not feel they have a choice but to make a QB change. Hopefully at that point Maye will be more than ready to show he’s fully capable of keeping the job for good. Next up on the Patriots’ schedule, they have Miami, Houston, Jacksonville and the Jets before the calendar turns from October to November.

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 5