Week 5 NFL QB Rankings: Jayden Daniels’ historic start sparks big change

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? Sportsnaut's NFL QB rankings have a new look after Week 4. Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, no position is more hotly debated than quarterback. This is why we maintain our quarterback rankings all year round. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 signal-callers perform every week. Come back and see how they change after each game.

32. Tyler Huntley, Miami Dolphins (Last week: Skylar Thompson ranked 32nd)

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Skylar Thompson didn't make it through a full game behind Miami's offensive line, taking five sacks before leaving due to injury in Week 3. But he wasn't particularly effective when he was upright either, completing just 13-of-19 passes for 107 yards. The Dolphins still had Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Thompson just showed why Tua Tagovailoa deserves more credit for executing Mike McDaniel's high-powered offense with perfection. Now it's Tyler Huntley's turn on this carousel, but don't expect him to be much better than Thompson was.

31. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 29)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

This is getting hard to watch. While Week 4 was a rain-soaked afternoon, no NFL quarterback should be finishing with 12-of-25 passes completed for 60 yards. The saddest part might be that the Broncos were rewarded with a win thanks to a missed kick, but Bo Nix has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL.

30. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots (LW: 31)

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

What will it take for the Patriots to turn to Drake Maye? Seeing Jacoby Brissett get bruised and battered while taking six sacks on Sunday probably won't help. Yet, maybe after watching Brissett total just 168 yards while committing two turnovers in yet another blowout loss will get the job done.

29. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (LW: 30)

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second-year pro had his best game of the 2024 season last Sunday, tying his career best with a 76.4% completion rate. But for the third week in a row, Levis made a boneheaded decision leading to easy points. This time, it was a pick-6 to Jaire Alexander. Levis did finish with 260 passing yards and two touchdowns, but his two interceptions plus a lost fumble played a big role in Tennessee moving to an 0-3 start.

28. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 28)

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The No. 1 overall pick got his second win in the NFL. But it came against an injury-riddled Rams team that looks like a shell of their former selves. Still, Williams deserves some credit for only letting six passes touch the turf on 23 attempts. The 171 yards and passing touchdown weren't particularly impressive, but aside from a fumble and a few errant passes, Williams avoided mistakes and showed growth.

27. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 26)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Somehow the Raiders got another win, but it wasn't thanks to Gardner Minshew. He had just 130 passing yards in the latest victory. Yet, to his credit, he also didn't turn the ball over at all, which was crucial in the four-point win. Still, it's only a matter of time before Aidan O'Connell gets an extended look.

26. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (LW: 25)

Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another start, another Anthony Richardson injury. This has been the unfortunate truth of the former fourth overall pick, and that story gained another chapter on Sunday. Richardson's hip injury isn't believed to be serious, which is good because Flacco looked good, delivering two touchdowns and a much-needed win to stay afloat in the AFC South.

25. Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers (LW: 24)

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A week after blasting off for 319 passing yards and three touchdowns, Andy Dalton came back down to earth against his old team. Yet, Dalton still led a fairly potent scoring attack compared to Bryce Young's previous efforts, leading the Panthers to 24 points while tossing two touchdowns. Dalton chipped in 220 passing yards, but ultimately Carolina's offensive line allowed too much pressure, leading to his first interception of the season in a mixed performance.

24. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 21)

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Will the Jaguars ever win a game? Trevor Lawrence was so close to getting a win in Week 4, until C.J. Stroud's game-winning drive ended all hope. But Lawrence has been far too erratic through four weeks, and that continued on Sunday, completing just 18-of-33 passes for a weak 169 yards. Having two passing touchdowns was nice to see, but he could have had a much more productive day if his footwork led to more accurate throws.

23. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (LW: 27)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Heading into Week 4, Deshaun Watson had been the victim of the most dropped passes in the NFL. He's also playing behind a line that's allowed the most sacks. Those woes carried into Sunday, where he took three more sacks and had several on-target passes that were dropped by his receivers. Watson's interception wasn't his fault, but he also got lucky on a few other near turnovers too. His final stat line doesn't do him justice, as Watson was 24-of-32 for 176 yards, a TD and a pick, but the Browns QB actually performed well considering the circumstances.

22. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 22)

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniel Jones had ACL surgery last Thanksgiving, yet the Giants' quarterback hasn't missed a snap this season. His team's front office seemingly tried to replace Jones this past offseason by doing extensive work on the rookie QB class, but Jones is doing his best to prove he's not the reason why the GMen are losing. He's been subject to the most dropped passes in the NFL so far, with Giants pass-catchers dropping 11, or 7% of his attempts this season. While he's also missed some throws, Jones has already built a strong connection with Malik Nabers. Imagine if he had a few more playmakers, like, say, Saquon Barkley?

21. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 20)

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Justin Fields had just the second 300-yard passing game of his career, but it wasn't enough to get a win on Sunday. He also led the Steelers with 55 rushing yards, adding a passing touchdown, and two more scores on the ground. Fields made several big throws throughout the game, giving Mike Tomlin no reason to consider making a QB change any time soon despite Russell Wilson reportedly being close to a return. Fields has been much better than previously advertised.

20. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 19)

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jared Goff didn't have a very productive day through the air last Sunday, where the Lions tallied 199 passing yards. Aside from an interception, Goff was efficient and effective, completing 78.2% of his passes while finding the end zone twice. After going off for 187 rushing yards, we can see why Detroit opted to run the ball 43 times compared to just 25 dropbacks for Goff.

19. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 18)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons are 2-2, but we're still waiting on a big breakout game from Kirk Cousins. He's led two game-winning drives, but let's try putting the team away early for once. Cousins added another interception, but failed to score a touchdown giving him an even 4:4 TD-INT ratio. It's hard to know where this Falcons team is headed with Cousins, but being that he may still be shaking off the rust after tearing his Achilles, it's possible he'll be much better later on.

18. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 17)

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts had a chance to get revenge on the team that eliminated the Eagles from the Wild Card round last season. But he didn't have his top two receivers. It led to just 170 combined yards, which included one rushing score and a lost fumble. A bye week gives the Eagles a chance to get healthy, and more time for Hurts to get back in the film room to help dissect his next opponent.

17. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 14)

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Coming into the game dealing with a high ankle sprain while being without his starting tackles, Herbert looked limited in Week 4's loss. He wasn't particularly agile, failing to pick up any yards on the ground. This would have been fine if he had a big day through the air, but he mustered just 179 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts. Herbert will be better once he and his team get healthier.

16. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 12)

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

In his age-36 season, the Los Angeles Rams' challenges are proving too difficult for Matthew Stafford to overcome. Not having his top two receivers, or a healthy offensive line led to holding onto the ball a bit longer, where he took three sacks. He also threw a game-sealing interception that may have actually been a missed call by the refs, but losing a fumble in the second quarter didn't help either.

15. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 9)

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Cardinals came into Week 4 with the NFL's fourth-highest scoring offense. But Kyler Murray couldn't deliver in a highly anticipated matchup against the Cardinals, where he tallied just 142 passing yards and three rushing yards. He did score a touchdown, but on a day when Arizona got blown out 42-14, it didn't matter. Murray took four sacks and even cost his team at least three points by taking one of fourth down in his worst start of the season.

14. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (LW: 10)

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Coming off his worst start of the season, Carr was much sharper in Week 4, completing 28-of-36 passes for 239 yards. However, he wasn't able to get into the scoring column at all, and even threw an interception in the Saints' three-point loss. Carr could have been better, but he did enough to give his team a chance to win.

13. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 13)

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Miami's offense didn't show up, but their defense managed to intercept Geno Smith twice. Other than the turnovers, Smith was excellent, carving up Miami's defense for 286 yards and a touchdown while completing 76.4% of his passes last week. Once again, Smith's been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL. We'll see if that remains true after facing the Lions on Monday night.

12. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 4)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

There was nothing Aaron Rodgers could do about being forced to play through a sloppy, rainy afternoon. Denver's defense took advantage by getting pressure in the four-time MVP's face, and it helped lead to one of his worst starts in a Jets uniform. Rodgers only completed 24-of-42 passes for just 225 yards without finding the end zone. Rodgers was clearly hobbled by the end of the game after taking hit after hit, but there's no reason the Jets should have lost to the Broncos and the team's 40-year-old leader knows it.

11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (LW: Malik Willis ranked 23)

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

We saw the good, the bad, and the ugly from Jordan Love against a pressure-heavy Vikings defense. Love was under pressure and a bit off while finding his footing in the first half, but Green Bay's protection scheme did a better job buying their franchise time to connect on big plays after the break. In a game where the Packers were trailing from the start, Love was able to rack up a career-high 389 passing yards and four touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions while being forced to play catchup.

10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 15)

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Purdy needed just 15 completions to rack up 288 passing yards. The 19.2 YPC displays just how explosive the 49ers' passing offense was against New England in the blowout win. He also had a passing touchdown, but him tossing an interception shows he's not averse to turning the ball over either. Overall, Purdy had another excellent game.

9. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 16)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He's only a rookie, but Jayden Daniels has the NFL's highest completion rate in any player's first four games of a season at 82.1%. He's coming off his second game in a row with an 85% or better completion rate. Daniels proves he's not perfect by throwing an interception, but he also totaled 280 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant effort from the Commanders.

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 7)

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Prescott surgically sliced up the Giants' defense in primetime, completing 81.5% of his passes in Week 4. Only five footballs touched the turf all night. With their rushing offense dragging along, having Prescott be so efficient while still picking up chunk yardage like on CeeDee Lamb's 55-yard touchdown is the only reason the Cowboys' offense is staying afloat.

7. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 11)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield continues to chef it up early on for the Buccaneers. The former No. 1 pick has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through four weeks, and dismantling the Eagles' defense was simply his latest recipe. As if Mayfield's 347 passing yards and two touchdowns weren't enough, Mayfield added a rushing touchdown for the cherry on top.

6. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 8)

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In his first taste of the NFC North rivalry between the Vikings and Packers, Darnold kept the defense guessing, targeting eight different pass-catchers, and completing a pass to seven of them. Darnold made some mistakes, losing a fumble, throwing an interception, and nearly committing more turnovers. Yet, he was otherwise poised in a raucous atmosphere on the road, delivering three touchdown strikes for the second week in a row while finishing with the most passing yards of his Vikings career (275).

5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 6)

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Taking on a hungry, winless Jaguars defense, C.J. Stroud saved his best for last. Stroud completed 27-of-40 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns. But it was his game-winning 69-yard touchdown drive with just 18 seconds left that put a stamp on one of the most productive performances of Week 4.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 5)

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Finally, the Bengals got their first win of the season, thanks to a better day from Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow did throw an interception, but having Chase go berserk on a 63-yard touchdown reception helped make up for what could have otherwise been a rough afternoon.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 1)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mahomes still hasn't had one of those magical games that reminds us why he's the greatest quarterback in the NFL today. However, he did provide a nice glimpse of what makes him so special, with a well-timed 54-yard-arrow to rookie speedster Xavier Worthy. He didn't have a 50-yard touchdown all of last season, but the reigning Super Bowl champion could be ready to strike deep with consistency from now on.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 2)

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Just when Josh Allen was starting to look like a runaway MVP candidate, he stumbles into Baltimore and musters just 201 yards without tallying a touchdown. He also lost a fumble in a game that was never really close.

1. NFL QB Rankings Leader – Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 3)

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images