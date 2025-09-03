NFL general managers have a tough job, trying to assemble the best roster possible while keeping the salary cap in mind. Yet, all teams still have their own strengths and weaknesses. Some team needs are greater than others.

But who is the worst NFL starter on each team? Let’s take a look before the 2025 season kicks off.

Arizona Cardinals – Akeem Davis-Gaither (LB)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Darius Robinson could give Akeem Davis-Gaither a run for his money here too, but since he only played six games in his rookie season, we’ll cut him some slack. Plus, the 23-year-old former first-round pick will continue to improve. As for Gaither, the Arizona Cardinals may have been better off targeting a different middle linebacker rather than a 27-year-old sixth-year vet with just 11 starts in his career.

Gaither didn’t grade well in any facet, but linebackers should not be missing 12 tackles in a single season, as he did last year. Though, to be fair, his fellow teammate Mack Wilson didn’t fare much better, missing 13.9% of his tackle attempts compared to Davis-Gaither’s 13.6%. Overall, it’s a linebacker unit that leaves a lot of room for improvement.

Atlanta Falcons – Ryan Neuzil (C)

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While one would think the worst Atlanta Falcons starter would come from a defense that ranked 23rd in points allowed in 2024. That unit has a lot to prove heading into 2025, but so does this offense. Meanwhile, Michael Penix Jr is heading into his first full season as a starter, but he’ll be paired with a center that doesn’t have much starting experience either.

Center Ryan Neuzil is 28 years old, but he’s only started 12 games in his NFL career. While he played in 51% of the team’s snaps in 224, he also committed seven penalties, tied for the eighth-most at his position. Considering this will be his fifth NFL season, we don’t expect Neuzil to suddenly develop into a Pro Bowl talent.

Baltimore Ravens – Broderick Washington (DL)

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Yes, even the Baltimore Ravens have weaknesses. Now heading into his sixth season, defensive lineman Broderick Washington is the weakest link in Baltimore. Set to turn 29 in December, Washington has started some games in each of the past four seasons, but never more than nine.

Now projected to start, Washington managed to record 16 pressures last season, but he doesn’t offer much as a run-stopper. Heck, he’s not even the type to finish the job, as he’s never tallied more than two sacks in a single season. While the Ravens are allocating a $43.5 million cap hit to two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, they clearly are skimping when it comes to their third defensive line starter. Thankfully, defensive coordinator Zach Orr can find creative ways to get his best players on the field all at once, which should mean limited snaps for Washington.

Buffalo Bills – Cole Bishop (S)

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

To be fair, Cole Bishop was the Buffalo Bills‘ second-round pick just last year, yet O’Cyrus Torrence, their 2023 second-round pick, deserved strong consideration here too. Yet, Bishop stood out more after having the fourth-highest missed tackle rate among safeties who played at least 20% of their team’s defensive snaps. He also performed poorly in coverage, allowing a passer rating of 118.1 when targeted. In other words, Bishop didn’t do anything well as a rookie, but there’s plenty of time for the 22-year-old to improve.

Carolina Panthers – Nick Scott (S)

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

To no surprise, the Carolina Panthers‘ worst starter comes on defense after a historically bad season that saw them allow more points than any other team. While their run defense was atrocious, the Panthers also allowed the most passing touchdowns in the NFL. Starting safety Nick Scott turned 30 in May, which means he’s likely not improving his skills at this stage of his career.

He wasn’t good enough to start more than four games last season, but he’s projected to assume a full-time role with the first-team defense in 2025. Though, the Panthers also spent a fourth-round pick on safety Lathan Ransom, which indicates they’re hoping for growth at the position in the near future. After tying for having the 22nd-worst passer rating allowed (123.5) in 2024, Scott will need to be much better if he wants to keep his job for the full season ahead.

Chicago Bears – Tyrique Stevenson (CB)

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears made Tyrique Stevenson the 56th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping he could form a dynamic duo when combined with two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Unfortunately, this pick hasn’t panned out.

After ranking in the 96th percentile in yards allowed per coverage snap in 2024 (1.34 yds allowed per snap), Stevenson has a lot of room for growth heading into his third season. Though, after starting 30 games across the past two seasons, the 25-year-old will have to step up quickly if the Bears want to compete in the NFC North.

Cincinnati Bengals – Jordan Battle (S)

Credit: Albert Cesare-Imagn Images

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals‘ offense weren’t why they missed the playoffs last season. Instead, it was a defense that ranked 25th in points allowed. Swapping defensive coordinators from Lou Anarumo to Al Golden could help, but chances are Jordan Battle won’t suddenly learn how to tackle as he enters his third season.

While his missed tackle rate ranked 56th-worst among safeties, Battle didn’t necessarily do anything well last season. He graded 138th among safeties on run defense, 129th in coverage, and just 136th overall per Pro Football Focus’s measures. Yet, with so many other stars getting paid in Cincinnati, the Bengals may feel like they’re stuck waiting for the 24-year-old 2023 third-round pick to improve.

Cleveland Browns – Dawand Jones (LT)

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

While Cleveland Browns left tackle Dawand Jones is one of the biggest football players in the NFL (6-foot-8, 374 pounds), he’s also among the worst starters at his position. One would think a massive human like Jones would excel as a run blocker, but the opposite is true, with him ranking 131st among 140 offensive tackles in 2024. He also committed eight penalties and allowed four sacks.

Of course, there’s hope that the 24-year-old third-year player can improve in a hurry, but staying at left tackle may not be in his future. Perhaps a permanent switch to the right side of the line could lead to better long-term results, but for now, the Browns are fine taking their lumps knowing they’re not headed anywhere this season. Maybe his replacement will come in the form of a top-five pick. Oh wait, the Browns still need a quarterback too.

Dallas Cowboys – Kenneth Murray (LB)

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of the Micah Parsons trade, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stressed the importance of stopping the run. Perhaps that’s because the Cowboys signed a middle linebacker who graded 185th out of 189 linebackers in run defense in 2024.

Look, if Murray wasn’t good enough for the Titans, he shouldn’t be good enough to start in the middle of the Cowboys’ defense either. Sure, there’s a chance the 26-year-old former first-round pick can benefit from another change of scenery, but if it didn’t click in with the Chargers or Titans, who’s to say he’ll find more success with the Cowboys?

Denver Broncos – Ben Powers (LG)

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While they may not have many obvious superstars, the Denver Broncos don’t have any glaring weaknesses. Alex Singleton and Riley Moss aren’t perfect, but this top-five defense is rock solid. Thus, we turn our attention to the offense, which was also pretty good in 2024 after ranking 10th in scoring.

If we want to get really picky, there’s some room for improvement along the offensive interior, specifically at left guard with 28-year-old Ben Powers. Signed to a $51 million contract, one would think Powers would be better than 56th among 136 guards in overall PFF grade. It would also be nice if he could cut down on penalties after committing six last season and allowing three sacks. However, he also ranked fourth best in ESPN’s pass-block win-rate, so it’s not like he doesn’t offer some positives too. Again, we had to get picky because the Broncos are well-built from top to bottom when it comes to starting players.

Detroit Lions – Christian Mahogany (LG)

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last year, the Detroit Lions’ success was thanks in part to having a superb offensive line. This year’s Lions line has undergone some change with center Frank Ragnow’s retirement moving Graham Glasgow from left guard to the pivot. That leaves 2024 sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany starting at left guard. Mahogany has only played 75 snaps in the NFL, which includes one start and seven total appearances as a rookie.

Just 24 years old, there’s no telling how good or bad Mahogany will be until he gets out there and is forced to match up with Micah Parsons twice a season. While he earned very positive grades from PFF, it may be only a matter of time before the elite pass rushers learn how to blow by him on a weekly basis.

Green Bay Packers – Sean Rhyan (RG)

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, this Green Bay Packers roster looks elite. Sure, there’s some concern that they don’t have enough high-end talent at cornerback after cutting Jaire Alexander loose, but Nate Hobbs and Keisean Nixon are more than adequate.

Offensively, they’re lucky Micah Parsons won’t be attacking the interior. Left guard Aaron Banks will have to show he’s worth the $77 million contract he landed in free agency, but right guard Sean Rhyan is far from perfect.

On top of committing six penalties and allowing four sacks, Rhyan drew especially poor marks as a run blocker, ranking 87th among guards in 2024. If the Packers didn’t pass 54% of the time, they’d probably invest more in replacing Rhyan. Yet, he managed to grade 36th among guards as a pass-blocker, showing why he’s still Green Bay’s best internal option to fit their needs.

Houston Texans – Ed Ingram (RG)

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud‘s protection is a serious concern when the top candidates for this title are either the second-round rookie left tackle, a left guard who allowed six sacks on one of the NFL’s worst lines, a center with 71 career snaps, or a right guard who allowed 24 pressures last season.

Ultimately, the winner goes to right guard Ed Ingram, a 26-year-old former second-round pick who allowed five sacks while also grading poorly as a run blocker. Ingram lost his job after starting nine games in 2024, and once the offseason arrived, the Vikings happily accepted a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Houston Texans in return. He’s Houston’s problem now.

Indianapolis Colts – Cameron McGrone (LB)

Credit: Bob Scheer-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots selected linebacker Cameron McGrone in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he couldn’t crack the 53-man roster as a rookie. McGrone quickly landed with the Indianapolis Colts, where he’s appeared in 22 games in the past three seasons, but starting none. While 22 games sounds like a lot, this linebacker has only tallied a career total of 11 tackles, and he’s seen eight snaps on defense.

Now the Colts are expecting McGrone to be one of their starting linebackers, and aside from what they’ve seen in practice, there’s been nothing to indicate he’s ready to make a big impact. Still, since he’s not a middle linebacker, the Colts likely won’t ask McGrone to play a heavy amount of snaps, opting to add extra pass-rushers or more members of the secondary on the field instead.

Jacksonville Jaguars – Robert Hainsey (C)

Credit: Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Robert Hainsey performed well in limited action (91 snaps) last season, he was horrible in 2023. No wonder he was relegated to benchwarmer status after allowing 27 pressures, committing nine penalties, and allowing four sacks across 1,102 snaps in his last starting role. For some reason, the Jacksonville Jaguars are trusting him as a starter again, and well, we feel bad for Trevor Lawrence.

Kansas City Chiefs – Kingsley Suamataia (LG)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When the Kansas City Chiefs selected Kingsley Suamataia with their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they did so with the hope that he could develop into a long-term starting left tackle. Ending up at guard isn’t a positive sign, but at least he’s still a starter.

Still, Suamataia performed extremely poorly in limited action last year at left tackle and left guard. Despite only playing 195 snaps, Suamataia still allowed 14 pressures, three sacks, and committed three penalties. That’s an average of a mistake every 9.75 snaps. Patrick Mahomes better be ready to flee the pocket.

Las Vegas Raiders – Eric Stokes (CB)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s never good to have several options for a title nobody wants. Between defensive tackle Adam Butler or cornerback Eric Stokes, we had to pick the latter, since CB1 status is a fairly prestigious honor, but he’d likely be no higher than a No. 3 option on most teams. While Stokes has speed to burn, he’s headed into his fifth NFL season with just one interception to his name. He also hasn’t recorded a pass deflection in the past three seasons. The Las Vegas Raiders are taking a big gamble here, but they don’t exactly have better options until rookie Darien Porter steals the job.

Los Angeles Chargers – Trey Pipkins (RT)

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Losing Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury took what should have been one of the NFL’s best offensive lines and turned it into a question mark. While Joe Alt should make a natural transition from right tackle to protecting Justin Herbert’s blindside, now the Los Angeles Chargers are thrusting Trey Pipkins back into a starting role as a tackle again.

This plan didn’t work out well in 2023 when he committed seven penalties and allowed nine sacks. That’s not even the worst part; he also allowed a mind-jarring 49 pressures. Good luck, Herbert, you’re going to need it.

Los Angeles Rams – Nate Landman (LB)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker managed to force three fumbles last season, Nate Landman is a complete liability in pass coverage due to a lack of high-end speed. That didn’t prevent the Falcons from asking him to spend most of his time in coverage anyway. Perhaps the Los Angeles Rams can place Landman in a better spot because allowing a passer rating of 144 cannot happen again.

Miami Dolphins – Storm Duck (CB)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Trading Jalen Ramsey and not getting a starting cornerback in return was an interesting decision by the Miami Dolphins. It leaves a starting cornerback tandem of Kader Kohou and Storm Duck, but Kohou’s already suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

As for Duck, he’s a second-year former undrafted player who’s played in just 14 games with three starts. Yet, that limited run didn’t go particularly well, after Duck allowed over a first down per reception (10.6 yards per catch). Making matters worse, once he let defenders catch the ball, he still missed nine tackles and didn’t record any interceptions. AFC East quarterbacks should feast on the Dolphins’ cornerbacks this season.

Minnesota Vikings – J.J. McCarthy (QB)

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Despite being Kevin O’Connell’s hand-picked quarterback, J.J. McCarthy is still the worst starter on the Minnesota Vikings. After all, he hasn’t played a single snap in the regular season. While he’s placed in a position to succeed behind a sturdy offensive line, armed with weapons in the backfield and split out wide, McCarthy still hasn’t done anything in the NFL. That doesn’t mean he’s not plenty capable; he just needs to go do it. Plus, the Vikings have otherwise built a solid overall roster despite a great amount of concern regarding their cornerback depth after Byron Murphy.

New England Patriots – Jaylinn Hawkins (S)

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

A fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons back in 2020, Jaylinn Hawkins is now entering his sixth season, and his second with the New England Patriots. The Falcons let him be a full-time starter once, back in 2022, he was off the team by the end of the next season.

The Patriots are ready to roll the dice on the 28-year-old again, but after Hawkins allowed a passer rating of 138.4 in 2024, we’re wondering what they see in Hawkins this time around. Keep in mind, the Patriots have even undergone a coaching change, but perhaps Mike Vrabel knows something we don’t.

New Orleans Saints – Spencer Rattler (QB)

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints have a few candidates for this title, but no one shoulders a bigger burden than the starting quarterback. Plus, aside from offering a big arm, Spencer Rattler doesn’t offer the traits of someone who can develop into a high-end starter.

What’s the matter, you don’t want a 6-foot quarterback with more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4)? Perhaps you’d be interested if we advertised his 0-6 win-loss record in the NFL? Or the fact that he completed a lower percentage of passes than former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson did in his rookie season? Yuck.

New York Giants – Theo Johnson (TE)

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

We can see why the New York Giants are sticking with starting tight end Theo Johnson for another season. After all, the 2024 fourth-round pick is still just 24 years old. He’s also 6-foot-6. Yet, at that size, he should have been able to haul in more than just one touchdown reception, even as a rookie. Though, it would help if he didn’t drop five out of his 43 targets. Let’s just hope he’s spent a good portion of the offseason working on his hands to avoid landing on this list again next year.

New York Jets – Brandon Stephens (CB)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Often picked on as a member of the Ravens, now Brandon Stephens has big cleats to fill as a member of the New York Jets, taking over for the departed DJ Reed. The issue is that Stephens isn’t very good. Last year he nearly allowed a 1,000-yard receiver all by himself, letting up 806 yards in coverage. It’s no surprise he ranked 174th out of 222 cornerbacks in PFF’s coverage grade. Still, with his head coach being a former cornerback, perhaps Stephens is finally in a position to succeed, but we have low expectations.

Philadelphia Eagles – Tyler Steen (RG)

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is one of the best in business. He’s a big reason why the Eagles have captured two Super Bowl victories in the past eight seasons, each time with a different quarterback. However, in the process of building a stacked roster that suffered several castoffs in free agency, the 2025 Eagles do have a few small holes.

Arguably the most glaring weakness on the Eagles comes at right guard, where 2023 third-round pick Tyler Steen is expected to hold down a starting role. The issue is that he only played 315 snaps last season, yet Steen managed to commit five penalties and allow nine pressures in the process. He’ll have to be better in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers – Broderick Jones (LT)

Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Even though he was the 14th player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, it doesn’t get much worse than Broderick Jones when it comes to starting right tackles. While the former first-round pick is still just 24 years old, he’s coming off a season where he committed 10 penalties and allowed 10 sacks. That’s a frightening situation for a 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers to step into, but the Pittsburgh Steelers hope Jones can continue improving as he heads into his third season.

San Francisco 49ers – Jordan Elliott (DT)

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers lost several starters to free agency this past offseason. Thus, there are a lot of question marks on both sides of the ball. Yet, the most glaring weakness may be at defensive tackle, where Jordan Elliott is set to fill a starting role. A third-round pick from 2020, Elliott has never earned even above-average grades from PFF. In fact, his best season (in PFF’s eyes) came as a rookie when he posted a paltry 51.3 grade.

Last season, Elliott played 439 snaps on the defensive line, but he only recorded 14 solo tackles. He also graded 79th among 97 defensive interior players and 69th in run defense. In other words, he doesn’t do anything particularly well, but he’ll be one of Robert Saleh’s starters anyway.

Seattle Seahawks – Anthony Bradford (RG)

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks have a new franchise quarterback, but Sam Darnold could have a hard time staying upright due to the team’s offensive line. Right guard Anthony Bradford doesn’t help, as he committed 10 penalties and allowed seven sacks in just 578 snaps at right guard last season. After allowing 28 pressures a season ago, the Seahawks have to hope the 24-year-old takes a major leap forward in his third season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Christian Izien (S)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Good thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr in the defensive backfield, because he helps mask Christian Izien’s weaknesses. Izien missed 18 tackles last season alone, the 10th-highest rate among safeties. Now 25 years old, there’s a chance Izien takes a step forward in 2025, and he’ll have to after being 119th among 171 safeties in coverage.

Tennessee Titans – Cedric Gray (ILB)

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans earned the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after winning just three games last season, and there are still several unproven players on both sides of the ball. However, we’d argue that inside linebacker Cedric Gray is the most concerning starter.

The 2024 fourth-round pick only saw 48 snaps as a rookie, and he graded 181st out of 189 linebackers. Missing two tackles or one out of 24 plays didn’t help. Yet, since he’s just 22 years old, Gray could improve quickly. If not, the Titans shouldn’t hesitate to take a chance on someone else.

Washington Commanders – Brandon Coleman (LG)

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Good thing Jayden Daniels is agile and quick on his feet, because the Washington Commanders‘ offensive line isn’t great. While they hope first-round rookie Josh Conerly can become a long-term fix, bust last year’s third-round pick, Brandon Coleman, hasn’t yet flashed signs of being a solution anywhere.

While offensive linemen typically experience early growing pains in their first few seasons, the Commanders will need Coleman to improve quickly if they have plans of returning to the NFC Conference Championship. After committing seven penalties, 30 pressures, and allowing nine sacks, there’s nowhere to go but up for the 24-year-old.

