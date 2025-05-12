NFL games today: 2025 NFL schedule release pending

The 2024 NFL schedule has now been completed. Check below for other key details from this past season.

NFL games today: Offseason

There is no NFL game today. Super Bowl LIX was on February 9 and saw the Philadelphia Eagles win their third NFL Championship when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22.

The 2025 NFL schedule kicks off with the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

2025 NFL schedule

When does the NFL schedule come out?

The 2025 NFL schedule will be released on May 14.

What channel are NFL games on?

NFL games are on Fox, CBS Sports, NBC, Amazon, ESPN, Netflix and ABC.

How many NFL games today will be on Peacock this year?

It starts with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers on September 6 from Brazil.

How many weeks are there in the 2024 NFL schedule?

There are 18 weeks on the 2024 NFL schedule, with each team playing 17 games and receiving one bye week.

When does the 2024 NFL season start?

The 2024 regular season NFL schedule will kick off on September 5 with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

When do NFL training camps start?

The first day of OTAs, or offseason training activities, begins on May 22. June 6 is the start of mandatory minicamps. The majority of training camps this summer begin on July 27. Stay tuned for Sportsnaut’s training camp coverage, covering the bases for all 32 teams this summer.

How many weeks are in a regular NFL season?

The NFL has been playing 18 weeks since the regular season expanded from 16 games to 17 games in 2021. With each team getting a week off, or a bye week, all 32 franchises have an 18-week schedule, not counting the playoffs.

NFL International Games 2024

Here is the full NFL International series schedule for the 2024 season.

Date Game Location Country Sep. 6 Packers @ Eagles Corinthians Arena Brazil Oct.6 Jets @ Vikings Tottenham Hotspur Stadium United Kingdom Oct.13 Jaguars @ Bears Tottenham Hotspur Stadium United Kingdom Oct. 20 Patriots @ Jaguars Wembley Stadium United Kingdom Nov. 10 Giants @ Panthers Allianz Arena Germany

Just like in 2023, there will be a total of five matchups on the NFL games today scheduled outside of the United States in 2024. Three of them will occur in London with one in Germany and one in Brazil.

How can I watch the NFL playoffs?

Spectators looking to watch the NFL playoffs have a few options. They can watch from the channel directly on their TV or use various streaming options, including NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube TV. This means any live streaming service that carries typical channels like CBS, FOX, ESPN/ABC, and NBC will still work in the postseason too.

How can I watch all the NFL games?

The best way to watch all NFL games this season is by signing up for YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket program. Viewers will have access to all non-local broadcasts that aren’t exclusively carried elsewhere.