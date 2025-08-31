After months of failed negotiations, the Dallas Cowboys abruptly traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks, giving them a total of four first-round picks in the next two drafts. If the Cowboys had no issues moving on from Parsons, what does it mean for Dak Prescott’s future?

Prescott’s status with the Cowboys may be more secure, being that the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is under contract through 2028. However, he’s also 32 years old. With all their newfound draft capital, could the Cowboys already have an eye on the future at the QB position?

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, it’s not out of the question that the Cowboys “get very aggressive” targeting Prescott’s eventual replacement. Being that this is the Cowboys we’re talking about, nothing should be ruled out.

“The Cowboys believed they would eventually strike a deal with linebacker Micah Parsons, but the Packers stepped up with a strong offer. The two first-round picks are the headliners of the surprise trade, but defensive tackle Kenny Clark will help one of the worst run defenses in the league from a season ago, and they’ve got more financial flexibility to balance the roster in the future. And with four first-rounders in the next two drafts, the Cowboys can get very aggressive to target Dak Prescott’s heir — if they’re so inclined.” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Dallas Cowboys

Prescott has a $74 million cap hit for the 2026 season. The Cowboys surely won’t be paying that much for one player, even a quarterback. While that cap number could be brought down with a contract extension or restructure, there’s no doubt that the Cowboys will have to re-evaluate their future with Prescott at some point soon.

While it may seem unreasonable for the Cowboys to already be thinking about life after Prescott, it’s clear they’ve been evaluating the position for several years now. First the Cowboys took a chance by trading a fourth-round pick for Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While they’ve since determined that Lance wasn’t the right fit, they’ve once again re-invested in a young QB with upside, trading a fifth-round pick for Joe Milton this past offseason. It could simply be an example of a team trying to maximize value for the most important position in sports, or perhaps the Cowboys really are trying to plan for life after Prescott.

