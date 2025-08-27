Now that the NFL preseason is over, it’s time to predict which players are set for a big year. While all athletes spend the offseason fine-tuning their craft, not everyone returns as an improved player ready to make a bigger impact.

Below, you’ll find a player from each AFC West team who is most primed to have a breakout season. Stay tuned, as we’ll continue releasing one division each day, resuming with the AFC North tomorrow.

Denver Broncos – Troy Franklin

The Denver Broncos‘ decision to trade Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints opened up even more opportunities for Troy Franklin, last year’s fourth-round pick. All reports out of Broncos camp have been extremely positive regarding the former Oregon star, and it often takes players a year to get acclimated after their college careers.

Still just 22 years old, at 6-foot-3, Franklin is a true size/speed freak who clocked an impressive 4.41 time in the 40-yard dash. After compiling 28 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie, Franklin could easily double, possibly even triple his production in his second season.

Kansas City Chiefs – Jaden Hicks

While the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense may be in for a bounce-back year, this team still won’t be able to accomplish its goals if the defense can’t make clutch plays. That’s where second-year safety Jaden Hicks could make a difference.

The 2024 fourth-round pick only started once, but saw the field for all 17 games as a rookie. Now that Justin Reid has moved on, Hicks is being pushed into a starting role, but all indications suggest he’s ready. After breaking up five passes and recording three interceptions as a rookie, if he can turn those deflections into turnovers, Hicks could take a huge step forward.

Las Vegas Raiders – Tre Tucker

When the Las Vegas Raiders plucked Tre Tucker with the 100th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they envisioned a player who had a Tyreek Hill-like skillset. While the 5-foot-8 speedster with a 4.40 40-yard dash certainly matches his athletic profile, the production hasn’t been anywhere close to similar.

However, it’s not hard to see him steadily growing with each year that passes. In 2023, Tucker managed to record 19 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. He increased that production to 47 receptions for 537 yards and three touchdowns last season, but he could be in for a big year with Geno Smith taking over at QB in Vegas.

Los Angeles Chargers – Cam Hart

The Los Angeles Chargers impressed last season, partially thanks to boasting the No. 1-ranked scoring defense. This year, Cam Hart returns as a projected starter. Yet, the Chargers have instilled their confidence in the 2024 fifth-round pick after he managed to record four interceptions as a rookie.

We believe the 6-foot-1 corner, who’s still just 23 years old, can take an even bigger leap as he heads into his second season. After receiving 12 starts last year, Hart has had a full offseason to fine-tune his craft, and he’ll be better for it.

