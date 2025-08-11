Tyreek Hill hasn’t even played a game with the Miami Dolphins yet this season and trade rumors are already resurfacing. Of course, this comes after the All-Pro receiver previously requested a trade once the Dolphins’ 2024 season ended.

Though with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler drumming up the Hill trade rumors again, it’s time to look at five potential landing spots for the Dolphins’ Pro Bowl receiver.

Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr and Trey McBride form a potent dynamic duo. Add in Kyler Murray as a dual-threat, and the Arizona Cardinals’ offense starts to look pretty potent. However, injecting a speed demon like Tyreek Hill could really push the Cardinals’ scoring attack over the top in a crowded NFC West.

Las Vegas Raiders

The arrival of Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, and Ashton Jeanty is set to kickstart the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense. Add them to Brock Bowers, and the Raiders have what looks to be a high-powered scoring attack. Yet, the Raiders’ wide receiver group is still full of question marks. Adding a proven deep threat like Hill would certainly strengthen the Raiders’ playoff chances.

San Francisco 49ers

After trading Deebo Samuel, the San Francisco 49ers have some question marks at the receiver position. It doesn’t help that Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are still working their way back from injury. Plus, Jennings has already requested a trade. With Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel hailing from and running a similar system as Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers may be able to entice Miami by offering Aiyuk or Jennings plus draft picks in exchange for Hill.

Kansas City Chiefs

After making strong investments at the position, the Kansas City Chiefs have no shortage of depth at receiver. While Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are long-term building blocks, the Chiefs may feel comfortable including Hollywood Brown in a trade if it means reuniting Patrick Mahomes with Tyreek Hill again.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions appear well-stocked at receiver, especially after adding Isaac TeSlaa in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, Jameson Williams has just two years left on his contract, and the Lions may not want to pay him at the top of the receiver market. Yet, swapping him for another speed threat like Hill could work out for all parties involved.

