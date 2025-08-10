It’s no secret that Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have had a complicated relationship this offseason. After all, it began with Hill requesting a trade out of Miami. While he and the team later tried to walk back those comments, the NFL hasn’t forgotten.

The Dolphins are fresh off their first preseason game of the season, but Hill wasn’t on the field due to a recent oblique injury. Hill hasn’t practiced with the Dolphins since Wednesday, but teams around the NFL may be wondering if he’s busy angling for a trade instead.

Either way, according to Sunday’s SportsCenter appearance from ESPN’s NFL expert Jeremy Fowler, teams are closely monitoring the Dolphins’ activity with Hill, hoping a trade could be on the horizon.

“I have talked to a few teams who are at least monitoring his future a little bit,” Fowler said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “Could he be a potential trade target? Now, I know the Dolphins earlier this summer were telling teams, ‘No, we’re not trading Tyreek Hill.’ But they just wonder, is he going to be available? It could be wishful thinking, maybe they want him to be available. But he’s a player, when I bring up to teams, ‘Hey, who is sort of a trade target you’re watching?’ — they bring up Tyreek Hill. So, we’ll see. He’s a big option for Tua [Tagovailoa], that would be a major move if they did move away from him.”

Hill’s speed would make him a weapon in any offense, not just with the Dolphins. While Miami would likely prefer to hold onto its All-Pro receiver, especially this close to the start of the season, the potential locker room turmoil could outweigh his on-field production. If the Dolphins feel like Hill will be a problem, a trade shouldn’t be ruled out.

