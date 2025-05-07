Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, no position is more hotly debated than quarterback. This is why we continue to maintain our NFL QB rankings year-round.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2025 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 starting quarterbacks perform every week. Updated weekly throughout the season, who are the best NFL quarterbacks right now?

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last year’s NFL MVP race is one of the best in recent memory, but even if we take away his rushing accomplishments, Lamar Jackson did enough to win the award. Yet, he didn’t take home his third MVP award, losing out to Josh Allen instead. Topping 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his NFL career, Jackson also had a new career-high 41 passing touchdowns. As long as he stays healthy, Jackson will continue putting up MVP numbers this season too.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Leading the NFL in yards and touchdowns, Joe Burrow had an MVP season. Yet, as amazing as Burrow was, it still wasn’t good enough to outshine Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen’s efforts. Still, Burrow was magnificent, doing everything he possibly could to will the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs. We expect him to be one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in 2025 too.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen seemed like the NFL MVP favorite for a large chunk of the season, and voters wisely recognized his strong efforts. Still, no one expected Allen to thrive so much after the Buffalo Bills suddenly decided to trade Stefon Diggs last offseason. He’s undoubtedly one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, but the other two ahead of him just had better numbers in 2024.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Facing an immense amount of pressure, Patrick Mahomes couldn’t deliver in the Super Bowl. What happened was Mahomes took a career-high six sacks, leading to an offensive line overhaul. However, we can’t quickly forget everything that Mahomes has accomplished, winning three Super Bowls and two MVP awards in seven seasons as a starter. He just needs a bit more help to get back on top, but he’s already on pace for a Hall of Fame career.

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Are we sure Jayden Daniels was a rookie? Somehow, he led the Washington Commanders on four game-winning drives in his debut season. He now holds the single-season rushing yard record for a rookie QB, surpassing Robert Griffin III’s previous mark. Daniels was excellent all season long, earning him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and now he’s expected to return as one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

The former No. 1 overall pick has had a rollercoaster career like no other. Yet, after completing a career-high 72.4% of his passes, Jared Goff is back on top of the mountain thanks to leading the Detroit Lions to 15 wins and the top seed in the NFC playoff race. The biggest question is how he’ll maintain this pace after losing the brilliant mind of Ben Johnson.

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles quarterbacks didn’t have to do much last year with Saquon Barkley enjoying a 2,000-yard season. However, when it was time to deliver, Jalen Hurts came through with several big-time throws. Now he and his Philadelphia Eagles have a Super Bowl ring to show for it. We’ll be curious to see if the Eagles let their franchise quarterback air it out more often after having the fewest attempts and passing yards of his career, yet it’s hard to argue with the end result.

8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It took a while, but Baker Mayfield has completely transformed his career narrative after arriving as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Now Mayfield is viewed as an above-average QB who can spark a fire in his entire locker room, leading them to the playoffs in three of his seven seasons as a starter.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh helped Justin Herbert take the next step as a passer, avoiding turnovers at an elite rate. That type of play will help the Los Angeles Chargers become annual playoff threats. Now we just need to see how the Chargers’ weapons develop around their rocket-armed quarterback over the next few years.

10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford may be 37, but he’s shown he’s plenty capable of rising to the occasion to help carry his team to the playoffs. He’s done so in three of the past four seasons, but he’s coming off the best interception rate of his 16-year career. Multiple teams had interest in the former Super Bowl winner this offseason, but the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback returns to power Sean McVay’s brilliant scheme, and he’ll even have a new toy as Davante Adams joins the crew.

11. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

The only doubt about Tua Tagovailoa‘s career is whether he can stay healthy. The Miami Dolphins quarterback was limited to just 11 games last season, which has become an all too common theme in South Beach since he arrived as the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa has played all 17 games just once in his five-year career. Yet, when he is healthy, he’s one of the most accurate passers in the NFL, finishing with a league-high 72.9% completion rate last season.

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

A former fourth-round pick, Dak Prescott was never supposed to be an NFL starting quarterback. Now he’s a three-time Pro Bowler who’s led the NFL’s highest-powered offense. While he’s coming off a hamstring injury that ended his season, he should be able to bounce back to his elite form in 2025 as George Pickens joins the crew.

13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

We can no longer debate whether Brock Purdy — Mr. Irrelevant — is a viable starting NFL quarterback. The one-time Pro Bowl QB executes Kyle Shanahan’s offense to perfection. Last year, Purdy’s aDOT (average depth of target) ranked in the top 10 of passers, showing just how much the scoring attack has evolved under his guidance.

14. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray still battles inconsistency issues after six seasons. Losing time in 2023 after an ACL injury didn’t help, but the former No. 1 overall pick bounced back last season and nearly led the Arizona Cardinals back to the playoffs while having a 68.8% completion rate. With Marvin Harrison Jr by his side, we’re expecting K1 to take a big leap in 2025.

15. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

After leading the Green Bay Packers to back-to-back playoff appearances, Jordan Love has established himself as the team’s next franchise quarterback. The Packers already knew that last offseason when they made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, but getting the job done without a defined No. 1 receiver is extremely impressive. His biggest flaw is turning the ball over too often, but he’s young enough to iron out the kinks.

16. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

The four-time NFL MVP is no longer at the top of his game, but Aaron Rodgers proved last season that he can still sling it while avoiding turnovers with the best of them. All eyes are on the 41-year-old now that he appears to be headed to Pittsburgh, where he’s expected to return to the playoffs thanks to Mike Tomlin’s strong leadership. If the Steelers don’t sign Rodgers and end up starting Mason Rudolph, they’d fall to 31st in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings.

17. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud took a step back in 2024 after breaking out as one of the best rookie quarterbacks in recent memory. However, after the Houston Texans overhauled the offensive line, there’s hope that Stroud can pick up where he left off in his debut season.

18. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Can Sam Darnold maintain the Pro Bowl level of play he delivered with the Minnesota Vikings? He won’t have Kevin O’Connell dialing up the plays or anyone like Justin Jefferson to target. The Seattle Seahawks‘ offensive line is unproven too, but Darnold will still have a talented pass-catching corps led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

19. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

No one expected Bo Nix to be this good this early for the Denver Broncos after many had him projected as a second-round pick. Clearly, Sean Payton saw something special in the former Oregon QB, and he was able to lead the Broncos to the playoffs in his first season. Nix has not only shown an ability to operate a short-area passing attack at a high level, his mobility makes him a tough cover.

20. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders finally have a franchise quarterback again, even if he’s already 34 years old. A two-time Pro Bowler, Geno Smith has shown the ability to play at an elite level, and he’ll instantly elevate the Raiders’ offense into a respectable group. Yet, will this receiving corps hold him back or can Smith be the catalyst for growth in Vegas?

21. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

After some early offseason rumors, the New Orleans Saints didn’t really have a way to move on from Derek Carr. Their salary cap situation has crippled the Saints for several seasons, yet they were never going to find a better replacement for the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback anyway. Still, Saints fans should be happy about having an above-average veteran who can lead a high-powered offense next season, yet we still don’t know when or if he’ll even be available to play due to a lingering shoulder issue. If it’s Tyler Shough, the Saints would fall to 31 or 32.

22. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

The New York Giants have a new franchise quarterback, but the 36-year-old Russell Wilson may not stick around for long. Still, he represents a significantly upgraded quarterback room for a team that now has a fighting chance to compete for a playoff spot. Wilson has done well to protect the football, and he can still hit on the occasional deep ball. Malik Nabers is primed for a big year.

23. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, hasn’t lived up to his potential. Yet, he’s shown flashes of brilliance. Plus, Lawrence is still just 25 years old which means he’s likely to continue improving, especially now that the Jacksonville Jaguars have built a dynamic duo led by Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter.

24. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams showed some major flashes of becoming a superstar as a rookie. Yet, there were still far too many inconsistent moments that caused some concern. However, after rebuilding the Chicago Bears‘ offensive line, Chicago’s offense has a strong chance of taking a Bear-sized leap forward in 2025 under Ben Johnson.

25. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

He’s still learning how to be more consistent, but Drake Maye continued to show more signs of becoming a future superstar for the New England Patriots throughout the season. Reinforcing the offensive line and adding Stefon Diggs gives Maye a better chance to flourish. Now we just need to see how good Maye can become and how quickly he can reach his ceiling.

26. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields is still unproven as a passer, but he’s one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL. Still, the New York Jets are banking on the 26-year-old former first-round pick to continue to improve. Yet, he did perform well with Pittsburgh last season, leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record while having 10 touchdowns (five passing, five rushing) and just one interception. Plus, he’ll have immediate chemistry with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson.

27. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young saved one of his best games for last, leading the Carolina Panthers to 44 points, which included completing 25-of-34 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He took several steps forward in his second year, finishing with a respectable 15:9 TD: INT ratio and cutting his sacks in half from 62 to 29. Now everyone is excited to see what his future holds again.

28. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

For now, Kirk Cousins is still breathing down Michael Penix‘s neck, but there’s no questioning who the team’s franchise QB is. Penix has the ability to lead one of the NFL’s highest-powered scoring attacks, now we just need to see it come to life. Getting a full offseason and training camp’s worth of reps should help him grow into the new team leader, effectively making him more comfortable in the huddle and on the field.

29. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

After winning a College Football National Championship, is J.J. McCarthy the real deal? Quarterback guru Kevin O’Connell is a big believer in the former Michigan superstar, which means we should be too. Not to mention, the 22-year-old will be stepping into arguably the most QB-friendly atmosphere in the league, with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, a consistent 1-2 rushing attack, and a stout offensive line. McCarthy has star potential, but until he proves it, he’s stuck in the bottom tier of our NFL QB rankings.

30. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

It looks like Cam Ward will replace Will Levis in the Tennessee Titans‘ starting lineup. While both are unproven, Ward provides a much higher ceiling as a dual-threat QB who can make a difference through the air and on the ground. While Ward can be a star, he has to prove it first.

31. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones will likely put up a strong fight for the starting job, but it would take a disaster for former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson not to win the Indianapolis Colts‘ QB1 duties. Yet, Richardson still has to prove he’s a capable NFL QB who can consistently hit his targets. From a rushing standpoint, he’s an absolute superstar, but even that comes with injury risks. Based on potential, Richardson can be a top-five QB, but he’s not there yet.

32. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns must have another plan than Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, right? Flacco is 40 years old but he can still sling the pigskin with ease. Though, this cast feels like agroup that will help the Browns max out at nine wins, if they’re lucky.

