The National Football League rosters more than 1,600 players every season, with many of them providing depth or serving in rotational roles for the 32 teams. With 704 starting spots across the league, the talent and performance gap between players varies widely. For the worst starters in the NFL, they must perform well for their team while dealing with the added pressure of knowing they could be replaced if they struggle.

Let’s dive into our list of the worst NFL starters entering the 2025 season. For the sake of this exercise, we’re excluding rookies who haven’t yet had a chance to prove themselves.

QB: Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

You could make a case for either the Cleveland Browns‘ Joe Flacco or the New York Giants‘ Russell Wilson. Since Wilson was the better performer last season over a larger sample size, Flacco is the pick. The 40-year-old quarterback started six games last season, posting a 2-5 record with one of the lowest On-Target Rates (73.6 percent) among qualified quarterbacks. While he’s returning to head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system, where he went 4-1 as a starter in 2023, Flacco also recorded a 3.9 percent interception rate that season.

For context, Mac Jones’ league-worst interception rate among qualified starters in 2023 was 3.5 percent. Flacco will also have worse pass protection in Cleveland than he did last year with the Indianapolis Colts. His propensity for turnover-worthy plays and his abysmal performance when pressured (34.5 QB rating, 41st in the NFL) position him as the worst starting quarterback in the NFL this season.

RB: Javonte Williams/Miles Sanders, Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys continue to treat the running back position with little regard. A year ago, they tried to make things work with Ezekiel Elliott, but he averaged just 3.1 yards per carry before being replaced by Rico Dowdle. Now, Dowdle is gone and Dallas is trotting out Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams. Neither should be a starter in the NFL.

After his 2022 Pro Bowl season running behind the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line, Sanders averaged just 3.5 yards per carry on 184 attempts across 27 games with the Carolina Panthers. His 1.5 yards after contact per attempt (YAC/att) would have been the lowest among qualified running backs last season if he had enough carries to qualify.

As for Williams, he hasn’t been the same since suffering a catastrophic knee injury (torn ACL, LCL, and posterolateral corner) in 2022. Over the last two seasons, he has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry, including a below-average 1.8 YAC/att last season, paired with the eighth-worst yards before contact per attempt (1.9).

WR1: Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Putting Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers among the worst NFL starters in 2025 is entirely based on comparing him to non-rookie No. 1 wideouts. He ranked 51st in target separation, 53rd in route win rate (43.3 percent), 45th in yards per route run (1.82), and 32nd in yards after catch (293) at his position last season. The 28-year-old is a solid complementary receiver who should be well-utilized in Chip Kelly’s offense with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty serving as the primary offensive weapons. However, when stacking up the No. 1 wide receiver for all 32 teams, Meyers is the worst.

TE: Will Dissly, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Will Dissly to be an effective blocker, and he plays that role well. However, even in a Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman offense, the Chargers still throw the ball more than 55 percent of the time, and Dissly simply doesn’t compare well to his peers as a receiver. While the coaching staff is happy to have Dissly for another season because of his run-blocking ability, the time will come when the franchise wants a more dynamic weapon at tight end for Justin Herbert. At that point, Dissly will likely be pushed into the No. 2 tight end role, which suits him best.

OT: Broderick Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Broderick Jones with the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, taking a big swing on the 6-foot-5 offensive tackle with massive upside thanks to his size, athleticism, and length. The gamble simply hasn’t paid off. After a poor rookie season, Jones allowed the second-most sacks (10) and the seventh-most pressures (43) among all offensive tackles in 2024, per Pro Football Focus. Now, Pittsburgh is moving him over to left tackle. While that’s the position the team originally drafted him to play, the fact that he didn’t secure the role until Dan Moore Jr. departed doesn’t reflect well on the Steelers’ long-term plans.

iOL: Laken Tomlinson, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans offense was held back throughout last season by poor play from the offensive line. In response, the front office shipped out Kenyon Green and signed Laken Tomlinson to take his place. Here’s the problem: Tomlinson started all 17 games last season for the Seattle Seahawks, an offensive line that had the NFL’s worst PFF Pass Blocking Efficiency (80.1) and allowed the most pressures (232). Tomlinson was directly responsible for 24 of those pressures and surrendered six sacks. He also graded poorly as a run blocker. Once again, Houston has a major problem on its hands with the interior offensive line heading into this year.

DL: Deatrich Wise Jr, Washington Commanders

Maybe Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn can maximize a weak pass-rushing unit like he did last season. After losing Dante Fowler Jr., who led the team with 10.5 sacks, we’re not counting on it. Deatrich Wise Jr., signed as Fowler’s replacement, totaled 9.5 sacks with 25 pressures across 1,022 snaps over the past two seasons. By comparison, Fowler produced 10.5 sacks and 20 pressures in just 564 snaps last year. Wise also ranked 71st among defensive linemen in pass-rush win rate (11.6 percent) and was poor against the run, posting only a 4.3 percent stop rate.

LB: Kenneth Murray Jr, Dallas Cowboys

As of now, the Cowboys have two of the worst NFL starters on each side of the ball. Off-ball linebacker has been a long-standing issue for Dallas, so this is at least something they are used to. Kenneth Murray Jr., the 23rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is on his third team in the last three seasons. With the Tennessee Titans last year, he had the 10th-worst run stop rate (5.7 percent) among qualified linebackers and he allowed the highest QB rating (131.3) among all off-ball linebackers when targeted in coverage, per PFF. In short, he’s going to be a liability for Dallas in the two tasks that are most important at his position.

CB: Storm Duck, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ pass rush, featuring Chop Robinson, Zach Sieler, Bradley Chubb, and Jaelan Phillips, in defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver’s system is exciting. Miami’s secondary, however, is alarming. Cornerback Storm Duck allowed 248 receiving yards, 11.3 yards per reception, and a 100.2 QB rating on 36 targets last season. He’s now being thrust into a primary role. That’s a major concern: if Miami’s pass rush doesn’t get home quickly, a “storm” of targets will be coming Duck’s way in 2025.

