What is the worst NFL contract? Two of the worst moves in NFL history will be the Cleveland Browns‘ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson and then sign him to a fully-guaranteed contract extension. While all the other moves in recent years pale in comparison to that disaster class, there are still plenty of bad contracts in the NFL right now.

Let’s dive into our list of the worst NFL contracts right now.

1. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

Credit: Jeff Lange/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Deshaun Watson contract is the worst in NFL history, of course. He won’t play in 2025, recovering from a torn Achilles that he somehow re-ruptured in January. So, three years after signing him to a five-year contract worth $230 million, all of it guaranteed at signing, here’s what the Browns got for their money: a 9-10 record with an 80.7 QB rating and a 61.2 percent completion rate in 19 games. Put another way, that’s $12.105 million per game. Watson will never play for the Browns again, and reporting has already indicated that Watson’s NFL career is effectively over.

Deshaun Watson contract (Spotrac): $35.971 million cap hit (2025), $80.716 million cap hit (2026), $25.723 million dead cap (2027), $16.739 million dead cap (2028)

2. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott is an MVP-caliber negotiator. The fact that he currently has one of the worst NFL contracts is an indictment of the Dallas Cowboys‘ front office. Prescott’s willingness to get uncomfortable in contract negotiations has allowed him to take complete advantage of Jerry Jones and Co. What’s so remarkable, beyond the no-trade clause and no tag clause in the contract, is the fact that Prescott’s $60 million average annual salary isn’t close to being touched right now. Josh Allen ($55 million AAV) didn’t even come near it with his newest extension. Prescott is arguably a top-10 quarterback, but Dallas paid him like he’s Patrick Mahomes.

Dak Prescott contract (Spotrac): $50.518 million cap hit (2025), $74.068 million cap hit (2026), $68.385 million cap hit (2027), $78.385 million cap hit (2028)

Related: Dallas Cowboys Schedule Predictions 2025, Game by Game Cowboys Predictions

3. Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One year later, the Atlanta Falcons have essentially been given a bit of a pass for using a top-10 pick on Michael Penix Jr. and shocking the NFL world. However, Penix becoming the starter so quickly only makes the Kirk Cousins contract look worse. It became evident almost immediately in 2024 that Cousins wasn’t the same coming off a ruptured Achilles and that was in the first season of his four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed. The 37-year-old is simply not a starting-caliber player anymore. A lone positive for Atlanta regarding this deal is that it can designate Cousins as a post-June 1 release in 2026, freeing up $25 million in cap savings. Of course, that’ll leave a $32.5 million cap hit that year with $12.5 million in 2027.

Kirk Cousins contract (Spotrac): $40 million cap hit (2025), $57.5 million cap hit (2026), $57.5 million cap hit (2027)

Related: Kirk Cousins Shares How He Truly Felt About Falcons Drafting Michael Penix Jr

4. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Brandon Aiyuk contract making it on this list is tied to the uncertainty surrounding his return from injury. On August 30, 2024, the San Francisco 49ers signed Aiyuk to a four-year deal worth $120 million, a $30 million average annual value with $76 million guaranteed. On September 20, 2024, Aiyuk tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee. It is not realistic to expect him to return to All-Pro form in his first season back. If he never reaches that caliber of player again, which is a possibility, the earliest San Francisco could get out of the deal is 2027. However, that would come with a $21.247 million dead-cap charge if released before June 1, or that charge would be spread over 2027 ($8.338 million) and 2028 ($12.909 million) if he is a post-June 1 release.

Brandon Aiyuk contract (Spotrac): $9.917 million cap hit (2025), $15.39 million cap hit (2026), $41.449 million cap hit (2027), $43.325 million cap hit (2028), $14.545 million dead money (2029)

5. L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Tennessee Titans

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The L’Jarius Sneed contract backfired immediately for the Tennessee Titans. After acquiring him from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a third-round pick (66th overall, Ashton Gillotte), Tennessee signed him to a four-year contract worth $76.4 million. This made Sneed one of the league’s highest-paid cornerbacks at a $19.1 million average annual value. In his first season with the Titans, Sneed allowed a 91.8 quarterback rating when targeted and a career-worst 7.4 yards per target. In his fifth game of the season, he suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury. He was also sued in April over a shooting at a car dealer’s lot. Maybe he turns things around in 2025, but it is very doubtful. If he doesn’t, Tennessee can cut him in the 2026 offseason and save $11.942 million.

L’Jarius Sneed contract (Spotrac): $22.577 million cap hit (2025), $20.057 million cap hit (2026), $20.457 million cap hit (2027)

6. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Miami Dolphins

Credit: JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Similar to Brandon Aiyuk, Bradley Chubb’s deal is listed among the worst NFL contracts right now due to injury. He recorded 11 sacks and led the NFL in forced fumbles during the 2023 season, earning his three-year deal worth $54.49 million. Unfortunately, he tore the ACL, patellar tendon, and meniscus in his right knee in Week 17 of that year and missed the entire 2024 season. Chubb is back on the field this year, but it is uncertain how he will perform after that knee injury. Miami also cannot realistically get out of the contract until 2027.

Bradley Chubb contract (Spotrac): $12.327 million cap hit (2025), $31.202 million cap hit (2026), $31.535 million cap hit (2027)

7. Dan Moore Jr, OT, Tennessee Titans

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Dan Moore is a quality offensive tackle who should have a long career ahead of him as a starter. What the 27-year-old left tackle is not, however, is someone who should be paid like one of the best blindside protectors in football. Tennessee’s desperation and a thin pool of quality tackles in NFL free agency forced this outcome. Moore is being paid like a top-10 left tackle, but he simply isn’t that caliber of player. He’ll be a solid starter, but his rising cap hits in the years to come are a bit of an issue.

Dan Moore contract (Spotrac): $10.875 million cap hit (2025), $26.7375 million cap hit (2026), $22.125 million cap hit (2027), $22.625 million cap hit (2028)

8. Aaron Banks, OG, Green Bay Packers

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Two of the worst NFL contracts in 2025 were signed this offseason. However, it’s worth noting that the deal for these two offensive linemen isn’t in the same weight class as some of the other albatross contracts on this list. The Green Bay Packers are making a big bet on guard Aaron Banks both staying healthy and turning the flashes of being a great starter on a few occasions with the 49ers into sustained excellence. Green Bay’s track record with offensive linemen suggests it’s at least possible, but they are putting Banks ($19.25 million AAV) in the same company as All-Pro guards Quenton Nelson ($20 million AAV) and Joe Thuney ($17.5 million AAV).

Aaron Banks contract (Spotrac): $9.032 million cap hit (2025), $24.85 million cap hit (2026), $22.25 million cap hit (2027), $20.75 million cap hit (2028)

Related: Green Bay Packers Schedule Predictions 2025, Game by Game Packers Predictions

9. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If Jalen Ramsey could still play like an All-Pro cornerback or if the Pittsburgh Steelers moved him to safety, this contract would be perfectly fine. Otherwise, this is not a great contract. While the cap hit this season is low, Pittsburgh will be paying Ramsey into his mid-30s, and his production over the last year-plus suggests that this is a poor long-term investment. At the earliest, the Steelers could likely get out of the deal in 2027.

Jalen Ramsey contract (Spotrac): $4.904 million cap hit (2025), $17.229 million cap hit (2026), $19.149 million cap hit (2027), $31.049 million cap hit (2028)

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule Predictions 2025, Game by Game Steelers Predictions

10. Chase Young, EDGE, New Orleans Saints

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If a team other than the New Orleans Saints signed Chase Young to this contract, it probably would not make the list. However, New Orleans is a team that is at least two years away from playoff contention, and it could be three. While Young is only 26 years old, the Saints gave $33 million guaranteed to a player who multiple teams had concerns about regarding his motor and effort. New Orleans is likely to be a bottom-five NFL team through 2026, and now that Young secured a big payday, it would not be a major surprise if consistent effort became an issue again.

Chase Young contract (Spotrac): $6.842 million cap hit (2025), $20.502 million cap hit (2026), $23.672 million cap hit (2027), $9.072 million dead cap (2028)