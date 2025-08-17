Who has the worst offensive line in the NFL? Pass protection is king in the National Football League, with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers demonstrating just how impactful having one of the best NFL offensive lines can be. On the other side of that coin, being saddled with one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL can plague a team for the entire season.

Let’s dive into our list of the worst NFL offensive lines in 2025 heading into the season.

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

We’ll start with the positive regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line. The interior of Isaac Seumalo, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick is something Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers coaching staff can feel good about. Not only is there cohesion between the three returning starters, but Frazier and McCormick could take nice steps forward in 2025. At right tackle, Troy Fautanu is effectively entering his rookie season again, after playing just one game last year because of a dislocated kneecap. The red flag is left tackle Broderick Jones. Taken with the 14th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jones has been a bust thus far. He allowed the third-most sacks (10) and had the sixth-lowest PFF Pass Blocking Efficiency (95.3) among starting tackles. He’s a massive liability on the Steelers’ offensive line and if Fautanu struggles, opponents will wreak havoc from both edges.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line: LT: Broderick Jones, LG: Isaac Seumalo, C: Zach Frazier, RG: Mason McCormick, RT: Troy Fautanu

24. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst NFL rosters in 2025, and this young offensive line might be one of its strongest units. Kelvin Banks Jr. (9th overall pick in 2023), Trevor Penning (19th overall pick in 2022), Cesar Ruiz (24th overall pick in 2020), and Taliese Fuaga (14th overall pick in 2024) represent the huge investment the Saints front office has made in this starting five. The results are iffy. Penning failed at both tackle spots, with his move to guard being a last-ditch effort. Fuaga is an outstanding run blocker, but he allowed 39 pressures, 9 QB hits, and 6 sacks in his rookie season. As for Banks, some around the NFL believe he is best suited to play guard, but New Orleans is gambling that he can stick at left tackle. There’s upside with the Saints’ offensive line, but it’s also easy to see how poorly things could go, and pass protection will be an issue.

New Orleans Saints offensive line: LT: Kelvin Banks Jr, LG: Trevor Penning Jr, C Erik McCoy, RG: Cesar Ruiz, RT: Taliese Fuaga

25. New York Giants

If Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback for a majority of the season, there’s a strong chance the New York Giants offensive line allows the most sacks in the NFL. That says something about both this unit and the veteran quarterback. Andrew Thomas is still great when healthy, but he’s played 16 total games in the last two seasons. There is also continuity alongside him, but Jon Runyan and Greg van Roten were below-average starters in 2024. If Thomas is healthy, this could be a top-20 unit when everything goes right. That’s just not a given and Wilson will make this unit’s life even more difficult with his penchant to hold onto the football.

New York Giants offensive line: LT: Andrew Thomas, LG: Jon Runyan, C: John Michael Schmitz Jr, RG: Greg van Roten, RT: Jermaine Eluemunor

26. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL for years, and Terron Armstead just retired. However, the coaching staff is high on Patrick Paul, the 2024 second-round pick, who is expected to be more durable than Armstead was. Miami did improve the interior this offseason with the additions of James Daniels and Aaron Brewer, but Daniels is returning from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 4 last season. Realistically, this starting five should be marginally better than it was last season. What likely terrifies the fan base and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is what happens if injuries strike, because there’s zero depth here.

Miami Dolphins offensive line: LT: Patrick Paul, LG: Jonah Savaiinaea, C: Aaron Brewer, RG: James Daniels, RT: Austin Jackson

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are providing quarterback Trevor Lawrence with more help in 2025, adding receiver Travis Hunter Jr. and play-caller Liam Coen. Unfortunately for the former first overall pick, the Jaguars’ offensive line remains a real concern. There is potential upside with Anton Harrison and Walker Little, but both tackles have had their fair share of issues in pass protection. Jacksonville did boost its interior, bringing in Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey while drafting Wyatt Milum, so you could convince yourself that the group improves. Even in a best-case scenario, though, this still is not a top-15 offensive line.

Jacksonville Jaguars depth chart: LT: Walker Little, LG: Ezra Cleveland, C: Robert Hainsey, RG: Patrick Mekari, RT: Anton Harrison

28. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots had the worst offensive line in the NFL last season, so there’s nowhere to go but up from there. First-round pick Will Campbell faces lingering questions because of his arm length, but he checks just about every other box to be a cornerstone left tackle. New England also added stability at right tackle in signing Morgan Moses. No one will mistake this for being a good offensive line, but the days of ranking dead last in ESPN‘s pass-block win rate and run-block win rate are over. Drake Maye is thankful for it.

New England Patriots offensive line: LT: Will Campbell, LG: Cole Strange, C: Garrett Bradbury, RG: Mike Onwenu, RT: Morgan Moses

29. Cleveland Browns

We’re now years removed from the days when the Cleveland Browns had a good offensive line. The Browns allowed the fourth-most pressures (219) and ranked 24th in PFF’s Pass Blocking Efficiency (83.6) last season. Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are all in their 30s and durability is proving to be a real issue. At left tackle, Dawand Jones took a step backward after a promising rookie season. If you could promise Cleveland’s starting five would stay healthy, it would probably rank higher on our list. However, that’s far from a given and being forced to start backup linemen is a disaster for just about any team and even more so here because of the Browns’ quarterback situation.

Cleveland Browns offensive line: LT: Dawand Jones, LG: Joel Bitonio, C: Ethan Pocic, RG: Wyatt Teller, RT: Jack Conklin

30. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is doing a lot better job at not taking sacks, so this is now largely about the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line. Cincinnati allowed the third-most pressures (220) and the fourth-most QB hits (31) in the NFL last season, all while recording the lowest ESPN Pass-Block Win rate (32 percent). While there’s some continuity on the offensive line in 2025, right tackle Amarius Mims is still a project and guard Dylan Fairchild will experience plenty of struggles during his rookie season. That leaves the Bengals with two below-average starters (Ted Karras and Lucas Patrick) along with a left tackle (Orlando Brown Jr) who is just adequate.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive line: LT: Orlando Brown Jr, LG: Dylan Fairchild, C: Ted Karras, RG: Lucas Patrick, RT: Amarius Mims

31. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks allowed the most pressures (232) and the most hurries (165) in the NFL last season despite fewer than 700 dropbacks, according to PFF. Injuries played a part in that, with right tackle Abraham Lucas playing in just seven games, but he’s not a safe bet to stay healthy this year. There is hope on the left side, with first-round pick Grey Zabel slotting in at guard alongside standout protector Charles Cross. We think the left side of the Seahawks’ offensive line will be stronger than it has been in years. Unfortunately, this still remains one of the worst NFL offensive lines right now because Lucas can’t stay healthy, and the center and right guard spots are major weaknesses.

Seattle Seahawks offensive line: LT: Charles Cross, LG: Grey Zabel, C: Olu Oluwatimi, RG: Anthony Bradford, RT: Abraham Lucas

32. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have the worst offensive line in the NFL. Given the issues in 2024, it’s understandable why they traded Laremy Tunsil (chemistry issues) and Kenyon Green (first-round bust), but the front office inexplicably views Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson as viable replacements. Robinson was even worse than Tunsil in pass protection last year, and Tomlinson has been one of the worst guards in the NFL for a few years now. Houston has more offensive line depth than before (Trent Brown, Jake Andrews, Ed Ingram, Juice Scruggs, and Blake Fisher), but that doesn’t really matter when you have the least-talented line in football.

Houston Texans offensive line: LT: Cam Robinson, LG: Laken Tomlinson, C: Jarrett Patterson, RG: Tytus Howard, RT: Aireontae Ersery