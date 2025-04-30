Last season, Jayden Daniels emerged as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Jared Verse won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Two players, both quarterbacks, were drafted ahead of when the Washington Commanders selected Daniels third. As for Verse, there were three defenders selected ahead of him, but the Los Angeles Rams found great value at No. 19.
Who will emerge as the 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year winners? Let’s take a look at the early candidates to win.
2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates (offense)
1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
As the projected starting running back in a Pete Carroll offense, Ashton Jeanty could put up big numbers in the NFL, just as he did at Boise State. Plus, as a rusher who can produce as a pass-catcher, the sky is the limit for a player who could flirt with 1,500 yards from scrimmage plus score double-digit touchdowns.
2. Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward is the biggest boom or bust prospect of the rookie class. Like we saw from Jayden Daniels last year, Ward has the potential to be a star thanks to his natural ability to make plays with his arm or his feet. But do the Titans have enough weapons to help him thrive?
3. Travis Hunter, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
How much will he play on offense? He won’t get more targets than Brian Thomas in Jacksonville. Or will Travis Hunter be a better candidate to win Defensive Rookie of the Year? For now, he’s in play for both awards.
4. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers
How many targets can Tetairoa McMillan steal as Bryce Young’s newest weapon? That’s the question for the eighth overall pick, who will be competing with Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen. Yet, being that he was selected so high, McMillan could be a big factor as a rookie.
5. Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
While he’ll be competing with Najee Harris for touches in the backfield, he’ll still be a featured back in Jim Harbaugh’s offense. Plus, Harris was only signed to a one-year deal, whereas Hampton is the future at the position so he’s likely to get as many opportunities as he can handle.
Honorable mention
- Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints
- Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears
- Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts
- Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns
- Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots
- Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers
2025 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates (defense)
1. Abdul Carter, EDGE/LB, New York Giants
While it’s still not known what type of role Abdul Carter will have as a rookie, we expect the Giants to put him on the field as often as possible. It may be off the edge, it may be at linebacker, but Carter will have a chance to record double-digit sacks.
2. Travis Hunter, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Hunter could be deployed more on defense than he is on offense for a team that has a great need for a CB1. If Hunter can get his hands on a few footballs, he could very well emerge as a leading contender to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, he might even win the award on offense too.
3. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Atlanta Falcons
The thing about Jalon Walker is that we know he’ll be a starter for an Atlanta Falcons defense that desperately needs some pass-rush juice. Plus, he was viewed as a top-five defensive prospect heading into the draft process after an excellent career at Georgia, which has developed a knack for sending top-tier talent to the NFL.
4. Mykel Williams, DL, San Francisco 49ers
After losing multiple defensive linemen in free agency, the San Francisco 49ers have some snaps to fill. Mykel Williams will gobble them up and likely be an above-average run stuffer who can make plays behind the line of scrimmage. If he can generate sacks too, he could be in play to win this award.
5. Mason Graham, DL, Cleveland Browns
After making Mason Graham their top selection, the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line has a chance to be elite in 2025. We know Myles Garrett will soak up double teams, which could leave Graham with a few open rushing lanes. If he can capitalize, Graham should be viewed as a top contender to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Honorable mention
- Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals
- Kenneth Grant, DL, Miami Dolphins
- Walter Nolen, DL, Arizona Cardinals
- Jahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos
- Derrick Harmon, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers
- James Pearce, EDGE, Atlanta Falcons
- Malaki Starks, S, Baltimore Ravens
- Jihaad Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Past NFL Rookie of the Year winners
- 2024: Jayden Daniels, Jared Verse
- 2023: C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson
- 2022: Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner
- 2021: Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons
- 2020: Justin Herbert, Chase Young
- 2019: Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa
- 2018: Saquon Barkley, Shaquille Leonard
- 2017: Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore
- 2016: Dak Prescott, Joey Bosa
- 2015: Todd Gurley, Marcus Peters
- 2014: Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald
When is the NFL Rookie of the Year announced?
The 2025-26 NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced during the league’s annual awards show on the weekend of the Super Bowl.
Who will emerge as the top Rookie of the Year candidates during the 2025 NFL season?
