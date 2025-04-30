Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, Jayden Daniels emerged as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Jared Verse won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Two players, both quarterbacks, were drafted ahead of when the Washington Commanders selected Daniels third. As for Verse, there were three defenders selected ahead of him, but the Los Angeles Rams found great value at No. 19.

Who will emerge as the 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year winners? Let’s take a look at the early candidates to win.

Related: 2025 NFL MVP odds

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the projected starting running back in a Pete Carroll offense, Ashton Jeanty could put up big numbers in the NFL, just as he did at Boise State. Plus, as a rusher who can produce as a pass-catcher, the sky is the limit for a player who could flirt with 1,500 yards from scrimmage plus score double-digit touchdowns.

2. Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cam Ward is the biggest boom or bust prospect of the rookie class. Like we saw from Jayden Daniels last year, Ward has the potential to be a star thanks to his natural ability to make plays with his arm or his feet. But do the Titans have enough weapons to help him thrive?

Related: 2025 dynasty rookie rankings: Top 20 fantasy rookie rankings

3. Travis Hunter, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How much will he play on offense? He won’t get more targets than Brian Thomas in Jacksonville. Or will Travis Hunter be a better candidate to win Defensive Rookie of the Year? For now, he’s in play for both awards.

Related: Ranking all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks

4. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How many targets can Tetairoa McMillan steal as Bryce Young’s newest weapon? That’s the question for the eighth overall pick, who will be competing with Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen. Yet, being that he was selected so high, McMillan could be a big factor as a rookie.

Read more: NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

5. Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While he’ll be competing with Najee Harris for touches in the backfield, he’ll still be a featured back in Jim Harbaugh’s offense. Plus, Harris was only signed to a one-year deal, whereas Hampton is the future at the position so he’s likely to get as many opportunities as he can handle.

Related: Super Bowl odds

Honorable mention

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers

Related: Latest Minnesota Vikings news and rumors

1. Abdul Carter, EDGE/LB, New York Giants

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While it’s still not known what type of role Abdul Carter will have as a rookie, we expect the Giants to put him on the field as often as possible. It may be off the edge, it may be at linebacker, but Carter will have a chance to record double-digit sacks.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025

2. Travis Hunter, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter could be deployed more on defense than he is on offense for a team that has a great need for a CB1. If Hunter can get his hands on a few footballs, he could very well emerge as a leading contender to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, he might even win the award on offense too.

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

3. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The thing about Jalon Walker is that we know he’ll be a starter for an Atlanta Falcons defense that desperately needs some pass-rush juice. Plus, he was viewed as a top-five defensive prospect heading into the draft process after an excellent career at Georgia, which has developed a knack for sending top-tier talent to the NFL.

Related: Top NFL sack leaders 2025

4. Mykel Williams, DL, San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After losing multiple defensive linemen in free agency, the San Francisco 49ers have some snaps to fill. Mykel Williams will gobble them up and likely be an above-average run stuffer who can make plays behind the line of scrimmage. If he can generate sacks too, he could be in play to win this award.

Related: 2026 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections

5. Mason Graham, DL, Cleveland Browns

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After making Mason Graham their top selection, the Cleveland Browns’ defensive line has a chance to be elite in 2025. We know Myles Garrett will soak up double teams, which could leave Graham with a few open rushing lanes. If he can capitalize, Graham should be viewed as a top contender to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Honorable mention

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Kenneth Grant, DL, Miami Dolphins

Walter Nolen, DL, Arizona Cardinals

Jahdae Barron, CB, Denver Broncos

Derrick Harmon, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers

James Pearce, EDGE, Atlanta Falcons

Malaki Starks, S, Baltimore Ravens

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Related: Latest Los Angeles Rams news and rumors

Past NFL Rookie of the Year winners

2024: Jayden Daniels, Jared Verse

2023: C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson

2022: Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner

2021: Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons

2020: Justin Herbert, Chase Young

2019: Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa

2018: Saquon Barkley, Shaquille Leonard

2017: Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore

2016: Dak Prescott, Joey Bosa

2015: Todd Gurley, Marcus Peters

2014: Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald

When is the NFL Rookie of the Year announced?

The 2025-26 NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced during the league’s annual awards show on the weekend of the Super Bowl.

Who will emerge as the top Rookie of the Year candidates during the 2025 NFL season?

Related: 2025 NFL offense rankings