2025 dynasty rookie rankings: Top 20 fantasy rookie rankings before 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is the biggest offseason event in the National Football League, providing intrigue and excitement for all 32 teams and fan bases. Once the draft wraps up, focus shifts to 2025 dynasty rookie rankings and the first-year players who can make an impact quickly.

We’re starting things out with our fantasy rookie rankings before the top prospects land with teams in the 2025 NFL Draft. Next week, we’ll provide an update with our top-50 dynasty rookie rankings and rankings of players by position, with some analysis on the top landing spots.

Top 20 fantasy rookie rankings ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty is going to be the heavy favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2025. He isn’t just the best running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft; he’s arguably the best player to enter the league at his position since Adrian Peterson and there are NFL comparisons to LaDainian Tomlinson. Jeanty will be one of the best NFL running backs in 2025 immediately and he could become a perennial All-Pro selection. Jeanty will probably lead the NFL run rushing yards a few times in his career, too. He should be the No. 1 pick in rookie drafts and a surefire top-10 pick in fantasy football redraft leagues.

Ashton Jeanty stats (ESPN): 2,601 rushing yards, 7.0 yards per carry, 29 rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 138 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

2. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

It’s because of Ashton Jeanty that running back Omarion Hampton is overshadowed. In any other year, the North Carolina Tar Heels’ star would be the unquestioned RB1 and the No. 1 overall player in our dynasty rookie rankings. Fortunately for fantasy managers, he might wind up in a better landing spot than Jeanty. Standing at 5-foot-11, Hampton is a bulldozer with a phenomenal ability to survive contact and rip off explosive runs. While he isn’t quite as elusive as Jeanty, Hampton is already an NFL-ready three-down starter who can eclipse 1,100 scrimmage yards in his rookie season. He’ll become a multi-time Pro Bowl selection.

Omarion Hampton stats (ESPN): 1,660 rushing yards, 5.9 yards per carry, 15 rushing touchdowns, 38 receptions, 373 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan is the best wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class. At 6-foot-4, McMillan offers an outstanding catch radius with elite ball skills and great hands to match it. While McMillan isn’t explosive and he doesn’t get great separation, he does have similarities to No. 1 receivers like Drake London and Tee Higgins. McMillan’s volleyball background strengthens his instincts as a pass-catcher and he does have enough juice and size to make plays after the catch. He might not be a top-10 receiver in his prime, but he can have an outstanding career, especially if he improves his route-running and ability to handle press coverage.

Tetairoa McMillan stats (ESPN): 84 receptions, 1,319 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 15.7 ypr

4. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

We’re probably higher on wide receiver Emeka Egbuka than the consensus 2025 dynasty rookie rankings. While the 6-foot wideout doesn’t have elite physical tools (Tetairoa McMillan) nor game-changing speed (Matthew Golden), he makes up for it in other areas. Egbuka’s feel for the position is unmatched, he’s already a very good route-runner and the 22-year-old has a great understanding of how to create separation. We’re particularly high on Egbuka because he does all the little things that will quickly earn his quarterback’s trust. That translates to a lot of targets in a slot role, which strengthens Egbuka’s fantasy value in 2025 and long term.

Emeka Egbuka stats (ESPN): 81 receptions, 1,011 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 12.5 ypr

5. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson isn’t in the blue-chip tier of running back prospects, but he can be a very good starter at the next level. Standing at 5-foot-10, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ tailback offers the elusiveness, acceleration and long speed to be a home-run threat as a rookie. Importantly for 2025, he’s also reliable in pass protection and that will keep him on the field on third downs. Pair that with his vision, strong hands and football IQ, he can become an above-average starter who could become the featured back of a quality NFL offense.

TreVeyon Henderson stats (ESPN): 1,016 rushing yards, 7.1 yards per carry, 10 rushing touchdowns, 27 receptions, 284 receiving yards, 1 touchdown

6. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes had two of the best running backs in college football last season, with both TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins destined to be second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Judkins – 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds – backs up that size with physicality, contact balance, great feet and excellent vision. He’s not a big-play threat waiting to happen, but he protects the football and seems to always find a way to gain positive yards. He’s probably a short-yardage back and goal-line threat to open his NFL career, but there’s a path to becoming a three-down player with improvement on passing downs. A Joe Mixon-like career is very possible.

Quinshon Judkins stats (ESPN): 1,060 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per carry, 14 rushing touchdowns, 22 receptions, 161 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

7. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden emerged as the team’s best playmaker in 2024, even producing despite poor quarterback play by Quinn Ewers. The 5-foot-11 wideout lit up the NFL Combine with his 40-yard dash (4.29 seconds), speed that shows up at all three levels of the field. Not only is Golden very good at creating separation, but he’s also a solid route-runner with good ball-tracking skills. At his peak, there’s some Chris Olave-like ability here. If based purely on upside, Golden would rank ahead of Egbuka in our dynasty rookie rankings and he’s the better pick for those willing to be a bit more patient for the long-term payoff.

Matthew Golden stats (ESPN): 58 receptions, 987 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 17.0 ypr

8. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren is the best tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft and while he’s not quite on the Brock Bowers level, he isn’t too far behind. Warren – 6-foot-5 -is just a great athlete and arguably one of the most dangerous players in this class with the football in his hands. The 23-year-old’s route-running leaves something to be desired and his blocking is even worse off than that. Landing spot will heavily influence Warren’s fantasy upside, but the right offensive coordinator can take full advantage of this massive playmaker who can rack up yards after the catch and even carry the football. In a best-case scenario, Warren could be a Deebo Samuel-like tight end.

Tyler Warren stats (ESPN): 104 receptions, 1,233 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 11.9 ypr, 218 rushing yards, 8.4 yards per carry, 4 rushing touchdowns

9. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland might’ve been an even higher pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if not for the program’s awful quarterback play last season. Fortunately, that won’t be a problem at the next level. The 6-foot-5 tight end is a better route-runner than Tyler Warren and he’s a bit more usable as a blocker. With that said, Loveland’s greatness comes from his outstanding athleticism. He will quickly earn a quarterback’s trust with his sticky hands, especially since he can make catches through contact and knows how to get open to create early, open throwing lanes. A Sam LaPorta-like rookie season is possible, with the right landing spot, and there are NFL comparisons for Loveland to Dallas Goedert. In his prime, he can be one of the best tight ends in fantasy football.

Colston Loveland stats (ESPN): 56 receptions, 582 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 10.4 ypr

10. Travis Hunter, WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter stats (ESPN): 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 pass deflections, 4 interceptions

Travis Hunter is without question the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft, but significant uncertainty regarding his role pushes him down in our dynasty rookie rankings. Hunter’s athleticism stands out and both his body control and catch radius are even better than McMillan’s. As a cornerback, he also has a great feel for how to win one-on-one matchups, doing the little things in contested coverage. However, he’s further behind his peers as a route-runner and he’s a bit thin (188 pounds) at 6-foot. Finally, the uncertainty regarding whether wide receiver or cornerback will be his primary position pushes him down our fantasy rookie rankings.

11. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson – 6-foot-2 and 224 pounds – should be a starter early in his NFL career. The 21-year-old runs exactly like you’d expect for someone of his size and he complements it nicely with great instincts, patience and he still has some explosiveness to round it out. Iowa’s coaching staff raved about his work ethic and Johnson is sure-handed, both as a receiver and in protecting the football, which will help him see the field early. In the right system, he could live up to the NFL comparisons to DeMarco Murray.

Kaleb Johnson stats (ESPN): 1,537 rushing yards, 6.4 yards per carry, 21 rushing touchdowns, 22 receptions, 188 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

12. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

We certainly see the upside with Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III. Standing at 6-foot and 206 pounds, Burden is extremely gifted once the ball is in his hands. The 21-year-old will be an immediate YAC threat as a rookie, while also offering the ability to handle some carries. With a great offensive play-caller and a quarterback who gets the ball out accurately and on time, Burden can thrive. However, the landing spot is pretty critical to his success and there are currently shortcomings with his route running, consistent effort and ability to hold onto the football. Maybe he can be a Deebo Samuel-like weapon, but he might also be a rich man’s version of Kadarius Toney. The risk and uncertainty put Burden lower in our dynasty rookie rankings.

Luther Burden stats (ESPN): 61 receptions, 676 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 11.1 ypr, 115 rushing yards, 12.8 yards per carry, 2 rushing touchdowns

13. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Cam Ward is the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft and there’s a significant gap between him and Shedeur Sanders. The 23-year-old passer’s arm strength is elite and he’s a gunslinger willing to make throws deep downfield with impressive accuracy. Ward is also an above-average athlete who is capable of extending plays on his own to buy time for downfield throws and to keep the ball on RPOs. Ward has top-10 quarterback upside and his long-term fantasy ceiling could be slightly higher than that. The Tennessee Titans aren’t an ideal landing spot, but Ward’s physical tools still make him a high-upside prospect.

Cam Ward stats (ESPN): 67.2% completion rate, 4,313 passing yards, 9.5 yards per attempt, 39-7 TD-INT, 204 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns, 88.7 ESPN QBR (2nd)

14. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris will be one of the sleepers of fantasy football rookie drafts, at least when factoring in the buzz surrounding his peers. Standing at 6-foot-2, the 23-year-old wideout offers good speed (4.54 40-yard dash) for his size and he covers ground quickly when moving downfield. Haris is most effective on curls and slant routes, while demonstrating that he can go up and get the football as well. Durability is a red flag with Harris and his ceiling is a No. 2 receiver, but he can still develop into a secondary playmaker for an above-average offense.

Tre Harris stats (ESPN): 60 receptions, 1,030 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.2 ypr

15. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Cam Skattebo is destined for a clearly defined role in the NFL. The 5-foot-9 running back is a jackhammer, running with a relentless drive at 219 pounds that helps him fight for extra yards. Skattebo doesn’t just relish taking on contact, he seeks it out with his punishing running style more reminiscent of a linebacker. However, he’s not a great athlete, has a history of fumbles (10 in three seasons) and he’s limited as a receiving back. The vision, contact balance and power can make him a highly effective short-yardage back and we expect him to be a dependable option near the goal line. However, he feels destined to be a 1B in a committee and his violent running style could shorten his long-term effectiveness.

Cam Skattebo stats (ESPN): 1,711 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 21 rushing touchdowns, 45 receptions, 605 receiving yards, 13.4 ypr, 3 touchdowns

16. Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Dylan Sampson, who will be just 21 years old in September, was the best running back in the SEC last season. The 5-foot-8 back makes up for his lack of size with burst, above-average vision and agility. He shows impressive contact balance for someone with his frame, which at least helps him fight through first contact for an extra yard or two. His shortcomings – frame, ball-security issues and receiving skills – will limit him to being a complementary back at the next level. However, he’s good enough to have a J.K. Dobbins-like career with the benefit of greater health.

Dylan Sampson stats (ESPN): 1,491 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 22 rushing touchdowns, 20 receptions, 143 receiving yards, 7.2 ypr

17. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins, age 22, brings a lot to the table. Not only does he provide outstanding size (6-foot-4) with a massive catch radius and great ball-tracking to go with it, but he’s an adept route runner with an understanding of how to create separation. He’s not a great athlete, but he’s good enough for his size and he more than makes up for the lack of YAC ability with sure-handedness and the ability to get open downfield. Higgins profiles as an immediate contributor who could be a high-end WR2 in his prime.

Jayden Higgins stats (ESPN): 87 receptions, 1,183 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 13.6 ypr

18. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders can be a better real-life quarterback than a fantasy starter. He doesn’t offer ideal athleticism for the position, which really limits his ability as a rushing threat. He also lacks high-end arm strength, which could limit the number of big plays he makes in the NFL. Plus, his penchant for hanging onto the ball too long and taking sacks further limits an offense’s explosiveness. However, he is poised in the pocket with excellent accuracy and timing, which can be amplified in a quick-hitting offense. While NFL comparisons to Andy Dalton don’t sound appealing, remember that Dalton had multiple seasons with ove 4,000 passing yards and 25-plus touchdowns in 16-game seasons.

Shedeur Sanders stats (ESPN): 4,134 passing yards, 37-10 TD-INT, 74% completion rate, 8.7 yards per attempt, 168.2 QB rating, 4 rushing touchdowns

19. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Iowa State is sending a pair of starting-caliber wide receivers to the NFL. Jaylin Noel (5-foot-10) doesn’t have Higgins’ size, but he consistently gets open quickly. That’s not only because of his explosiveness out of the snap, but also thanks to a keen knowledge of how to position his body with hands to make catches through contact. There are some similarities here to Sterling Shepard and while that might not sound like a high-ceiling player, it’s worth factoring in that Shepard’s production has been derailed by bad quarterback play. If Noel lands with the right team, he could be more productive.

Jaylin Noel stats (ESPN): 80 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 14.9 ypr

20. Bhaysul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Rounding out our dynasty rookie rankings is another running back in a class that looks historically deep at the position. Bhaysul Tuten, age 23, is a home-run threat (4.32 40-yard dash) at any given moment. Tuten’s straight-line speed is outstanding, but he also adds some ‘pop’ in his runs and he’s willing to take on contact then run through it. He’s also pretty dynamic as a receiving threat, especially with his ability to evade the first defender and then unleash his long speed. He doesn’t have the frame to be a featured back, but his big-play ability and pass-catching skills can help him become a FLEX starter in fantasy with an RB2 ceiling.

Bhaysul Tuten stats (ESPN): 1,159 rushing yards, 6.3 yards per carry, 15 rushing touchdowns

Following the 2025 NFL Draft, we will have top 50 dynasty rookie rankings and rankings by position with analysis on landing spots for the top players.