NFL talent evaluator believes team could trade up to No. 2 pick to draft Shedeur Sanders

When the Tennessee Titans settled on taking quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many assumed the Cleveland Browns would take Shedeur Sanders with the second overall pick. Now, after weeks of NFL rumors suggesting a draft-day slide for Sanders, things could go in a different direction.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk shared that one talent evaluator inside the league believes that Sanders will be the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but a team will be trading up for him in a deal with Cleveland.

Shedeur Sanders stats (ESPN): 4,134 passing yards, 37-10 TD-INT, 74% completion rate, 8.7 yards per attempt, 168.2 QB rating, 4 rushing touchdowns

Florio is skeptical of it happening but notes that the opinion captures the uncertainty surrounding Sanders just days out from the NFL Draft. Once viewed as a likely top-three pick, some around the league believe he’ll slip out of Round 1 altogether, while others think he’ll be selected in the bottom half of the first round.

The likeliest team to trade up for Sanders would be the New Orleans Saints, who are in a desperate spot with starting quarterback Derek Carr contemplating shoulder surgery. However, a trade-up for New Orleans feels unlikely amid recent reports of the team likely waiting to draft a quarterback.

The New York Jets are another possibility, but reports over the weekend suggested trading down is more likely. Furthermore, the front office seems focused on other positions in Round 1, with a rookie quarterback unlikely to be selected by the Jets until much later in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in Sanders, it’s highly unlikely they move up for him, let alone to the second overall pick. Plus, given their interest in quarterback Jaxson Dart, the Steelers can just wait to see which quarterback is available at the 21st overall pick.