NFL Rumors: New York Jets insider reveals when team will likely take a QB in 2025 NFL Draft

The New York Jets entered the offseason viewed as one of the favorites to use their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback. Even after signing Justin Fields, there was some belief that a top prospect like Shedeur Sanders could still be in play. It now appears the wait to draft a rookie signal-caller will be even longer.

Even after it was announced that Fields would be the Jets’ starting quarterback in 2025, most assumed the team would use a Day 2 pick on a rookie passer. It would be a draft-and-develop situation, with one of this class’s high-upside quarterbacks taken by New York to develop for a year.

There are plenty of compelling options. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe is by far the best athlete at his position and he has one of the strongest arms in the draft class. There are also options like Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, projected second-round picks. However, the new-look front office reportedly plans to wait even longer.

Jets’ reporter Rich Cimini of ESPN wrote that the ‘chances are’ New York will wait to take a quarterback until Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Waiting to take a quarterback until Day 3 is a testament to both how the Jets’ organization feels about its current quarterbacks and its evaluation of the 2025 draft class. If New York doesn’t even consider a signal-caller until the fifth round, that likely means landing someone like Ohio State’s Will Howard, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel or Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard.

The Jets’ coaching staff and front office are clearly very confident in both Fields and veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor as starting options in 2025. New York also likely recognizes its weaknesses at more pressing positions of need on the roster that offer more depth in this year’s NFL Draft class.

In all likelihood, whichever quarterback the Jets draft on Day 3 won’t be competing for the starting job in 2025. If Fields fails to establish himself as a quality starter, New York will be using its first-round pick in 2026 on a quarterback.