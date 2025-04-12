2025 NFL mock draft: 2 round 2025 NFL Draft predictions, Cowboys, Packers, Ravens trade up

The 2025 NFL Draft is closing in fast with Round 1 set for Thursday, April 24. As the pre-draft process wraps up with pro days drawing to a close, it’s time for another 2025 NFL mock draft to project how the first two rounds could unfold.

As we always do with our NFL mock drafts during the offseason, projected trades are included. We have a few first-round deals in our Round 1 mock with the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens all moving up the draft order.

Let’s dive into our latest 2025 NFL mock draft, including Round 2 projections and trades.

2025 NFL mock draft: Round 1 predictions

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward will be the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. It’s a fitting landing spot, given there have been some NFL comparisons for him to Steve McNair. In Tennessee, Ward steps behind an offensive line that was upgraded this offseason and he’ll have a quality No. 2 receiver in Calvin Ridley. It’s not the perfect environment for a rookie quarterback but Ward will be given time and his high-end physical tools will generate a lot more explosive plays for the Titans’ offense.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

Travis Hunter is the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft and the Cleveland Browns are fortunate to land him. Browns general manager Andrew Berry already made it clear this franchise views Hunter as a wide receiver and that’s where his upside is the highest. Hunter’s athleticism, body control and catch radius are practically unprecedented and he’s improved as a route-runner. He does have All-Pro potential at wideout and, if need be, Cleveland could still deploy him at cornerback in the future.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The New York Giants would be elated to land Travis Hunter, but it’s increasingly likely that he’ll be taken by the Browns. Instead, New York adds to its pass rush with Abdul Carter. While edge rusher isn’t a glaring need for a team with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, Carter is an elite talent. He’s the closest thing to Micah Parsons who has entered the league in years and while the upside with Carter isn’t quite as high, he can be a perennial Pro Bowl selection. Plus, a dominant pass rush will make the Giants’ secondary look better.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell had longer arms at his pro day than he did at the NFL Combine and ESPN‘s Field Yates reported he couldn’t find anyone in the league that has concerns with Campbell’s length. If that’s the case, he’s the no-doubt choice for the New England Patriots. Left tackle is arguably the second-most important position in the NFL and Campbell can be a premium starter for a decade-plus, which is precisely what Drake Maye needs.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

We’ve strayed away from Mason Graham to the Jacksonville Jaguars in recent NFL mock drafts, but the fit makes too much sense if there’s no trade-down. The All-American defensive tackle plugs in perfectly on the Jaguars’ defensive line between Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. Putting that trio together could give Jacksonville one of the best defensive lines in the AFC by 2026.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty has the highest probability of earning an All-Pro selection among all 2025 NFL Draft prospects. He’s also the best running back prospect to enter the league since Saquon Barkley. While the Las Vegas Raiders could certainly take a wide receiver here, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly likely wants a workhorse back and Jeanty’s talent could help give Las Vegas a top-14 offense in 2025.

7. Dallas Cowboys* (via NYJ): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

TRADE: Dallas Cowboys trade the 12th, 76th and a 2026 4th to the New York Jets for the 7th and 162nd overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

This would certainly be a gamble for the Dallas Cowboys, but it would add the perfect 1B wide receiver to this offense. Tetairoa McMillan isn’t quite on the level of Mike Evans, but the 6-foot-4 wideout’s skill-set perfectly complements CeeDee Lamb. McMillan’s hands and catch radius are outstanding and he’s a maestro at making contest catches. Even if he isn’t an All-Pro talent, he fits perfectly in the Cowboys’ offense and could help give Dallas a top-10 passing attack for the next three-plus years.

8. Carolina Panthers: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

With Tetairoa McMillan off the board, the Carolina Panthers pivot to improving the league’s worst defense in 2025. Mike Green led the FBS in sacks last season, a glaring area of need for a team that finished 31st in ESPN pass-rush win rate (28%) in 2024. While Green might not have the upside of a Mykel Williams or Shemart Stewart, he’s a much safer bet as a pass rusher and Carolina can’t afford to take chances when it had one of the NFL’s worst defenses in the last five years.

9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

This feels like the ideal outcome for all parties. Shedeur Sanders doesn’t necessarily have the arm strength and zip to be great at playing in cold weather and a lot of wind, but that’s not a problem in New Orleans. Meanwhile, first-year head coach Kellen Moore wants a young quarterback with toughness and accuracy who can win from the pocket and Sanders is the best in this draft class in both regards. With Derek Carr potentially dealing with a season-ending shoulder injury, a trade-up for Snaders is also on the table for New Orleans.

10. Chicago Bears: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Chicago Bears would be elated to snag Ashton Jeanty, but he is off the board and the 2025 NFL Draft class is deep at running back. Instead, Chicago gives head coach Ben Johnson arguably the third-best offensive weapon in this class. Tyler Warren isn’t much of a blocker and he’s not refined as a route runner, but you will not find many tight ends who are as dangerous as he is with the ball in his hands. Warren needs a great coach and a strong quarterback to be maximized, which makes Chicago the perfect destination.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The defensive line is absolutely a glaring need for the San Francisco 49ers, but cornerback is also a weakness and Will Johnson represents the best player available. Johnson doesn’t have elite athleticism, but he checks off every other box you could ask for at cornerback. He fills out this 49ers’ secondary nicely and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the perfect coach to maximize Johnson’s game.

12. New York Jets* (via DAL): Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

This would be a dream scenario for the New York Jets. They move down a few spots in the 2025 NFL Draft and still snag the right tackle they likely would’ve taken with the original pick. Armand Membou could play left tackle in the NFL, but it would mean transitioning him to a spot he’s never played before. With this move, New York gets to keep Olu Fashanu at left tackle and it upgrades the other key spot on its offensive line.

13. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks Jr, OL, Texas

The Miami Dolphins need to take the best offensive lineman available and that’s Kelvin Banks Jr. He might be undersized enough that he can’t stick at left tackle in the NFL, but that still leaves the door open to him becoming a Pro Bowl guard. Miami can first try him out at left tackle to replace Terron Armstead and if that doesn’t work out, then he can be kicked inside.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Tyler Warren is a popular pick for the Indianapolis Colts, but Colston Loveland might be the better fit. He’s more of a traditional tight end, one who Shane Steichen could at least rely on more as a blocker. While he might not be quite as dynamic of an offensive weapon as Warren, that’s a high bar. In a best-case scenario, Loveland can be a Sam LaPorta-like piece in this Colts’ offense and Indianapolis desperately needs that given how Steichen uses tight ends.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Atlanta Falcons have had the worst pass rush in the NFL over the last four seasons. It makes Shemar Stewart an even bigger gamble. However, no edge rusher in the 2025 class matches his upside. Stewart is in the elite of the elite in terms of athleticism, it just didn’t translate to production in college. If head coach Raheem Morris can unlock him, the Falcons will have their first dynamic pass-rusher in ages.

16. Green Bay Packers* (via ARZ): Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

TRADE: Green Bay Packers trade 23rd and 87th overall picks to the Arizona Cardinals for the 16th and 115th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers didn’t address their pass rush in free agency and it’s their most glaring need heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. In this scenario, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst sees the run on pass rushers coming and jumps up to snag Donovan Ezeiruaku. He had the second-most sacks in the FBS this past season and he’s already been coached by defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Plus, there’s been a lot of pre-draft buzz that Ezeiruaku could now be a top-20 pick.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals need help at both off-ball linebacker and edge rusher. Jalon Walker is the perfect solution. He’s electric as a blitzer, as he demonstrated this past season with the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s also very instinctual with sideline-to-sideline athleticism, giving him the ability to drop back in zone coverage or fly in against the run. He addressed multiple needs for this Bengals’ defense, though he might not fall this far.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, iOL, North Dakota State

The last time the Seattle Seahawks used a first-round pick on the offensive line, they got standout Charles Cross at left tackle. Three years later, the Seahawks offensive line is in a dire position on the interior. Whether Grey Zabel plays center or guard in Seattle, he fits Klint Kubiak’s system and he’s a monumental upgrade over what the Seahawks have trotted out in recent years.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

If not for surgery to repair a torn labrum following the NFL Combine, linebacker Jihaad Campbell would be going even higher. It works out in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ favor as they land a rare blue-chip talent at off-ball linebacker. Campbell still has improvements to make, but he’s a much more instinctual and well-rounded version of what Devin White was supposed to be. That’s the perfect linebacker to pair with LaVonte David.

20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton might not be on the same tier as Ashton Jeanty, but he would be the undisputed RB1 in every other draft class. Hampton is a true three-down workhorse who is phenomenal at breaking tackles and running through first contact while also proving reliable as a pass-catching threat. The Denver Broncos offense with Hampton can challenge for the AFC title in 2025.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Jaxson Dart drew some consideration herein our 2025 NFL mock draft, but that still feels like too much of a reach for a team that is all-in on Aaron Rodgers. Instead, the Pittsburgh Steelers beef up their defensive line with Kenneth Grant. He’s got the size and physicality to eat up double-teams on the interior, also gets in the way of rushing lanes. Better yet for Pittsburgh, Grant has some upside as an interior pass rusher.

22. Baltimore Ravens* (via LAC): Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

TRADE: Baltimore Ravens trade the 27th and 91st overall picks to the Los Angeles Chargers for the 22nd and 125th overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens end Jahdae Barron’s slide in the 2025 NFL Draft with an aggressive trade-up for the top cornerback prospect. Barron might be best utilized playing the nickel, but Baltimore can afford to kick him inside because of Marlon Humphrey’s experience on the boundary. A cornerback trio of Barron, Humphrey and Nate Wiggins could be one of the best in the NFL before long.

23. Arizona Cardinals* (via GB): Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

After the trade-down with the Packers, the Arizona Cardinals still snag a top edge rusher to help out Jonathan Gannon. Mykel Williams dealt with a nagging ankle injury in 2024 that really prevented him from improving his draft stock. That’s to the Cardinals’ benefit in this scenario – Williams can immediately help out the Cardinals’ run defense and that’s not even accounting for his high upside as a pass rusher if he develops and stays healthy.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks had a relatively disappointing 2024 season and then followed it up with subpar athletic testing at the NFL Combine. However, what can’t be taught are Starks’ ball skills and instincts. With the Minnesota Vikings having lost Camryn Bynum, Starks is an ideal replacement.

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The offensive line is a more pressing need for the Houston Texans, but Emeka Egbuka simply fits this offense perfectly. He already has established rapport with C.J. Stroud and that can immediately help him make a significant impact as a rookie. Plus, Egbuka’s football IQ and understanding of how to get open and make plays in all areas of the field could make him one of the most productive rookies from the 2025 class.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

As with the Steelers, Jaxson Dart generates some consideration here, but the Los Angeles Rams also have a long-term need at offensive tackle. Rob Havenstein is heading into his age-33 season and playing out the last year of his deal. Josh Conerly Jr. could be a development piece for the Rams coaching staff, being used as a swing tackle in 2025 before taking over as a starter the following year.

27. Los Angeles Chargers* (via BAL): Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden might not slide this far in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it’s within the realm of possibility. Golden is an excellent athlete at 5-foot-11 and there’s a Chris Olave-like ceiling. That caliber of offensive weapon in this Los Angeles Chargers offense more than makes up for the team missing out on Colston Loveland. A receiver tandem of Golden and Ladd McConkey also works really well for a quick-hitting Chargers’ offense.

28. Detroit Lions: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Detroit Lions are one of the teams at the back end of Round 1 with the flexibility to go just about any direction. However, with Alim McNeil coming off a torn ACL, it does make sense to add premium depth to the interior. Derrick Harmon was the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in college football last season and he could blossom playing alongside Aidan Hutchinson.

29. Washington Commanders: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Washington Commanders need all the pass-rushing help they can get and James Pearce Jr. offers precisely that. He can’t be used on early downs because he’s a poor run defender, but Pearce’s explosive first step and outstanding athleticism do make him a dangerous threat coming around the edge. Dan Quinn can use him as a pass-rushing specialist while the Commanders’ coaching staff works on rounding out the rest of his game.

30. Buffalo Bills: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

It seems unlikely right now that Rasul Douglas will be returning to the Buffalo Bills in 2025. That makes a long-term need for Buffalo an area that needs to be addressed even more urgently. Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos offers excellent size, 6-foot-1, while providing excellent length. Amos has drawn some Tarheeb Still comparisons and his zone coverage skills could work out nicely in Buffalo.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Even in a best-case scenario where left tackle Jaylon Moore plays well in 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs still have a below-average right tackle in Jawaan Taylor and he’ll be replaced in 2026. Josh Simmons would get to use his rookie year as a redshirt season, which is probably the best thing for him as he recovers from a torn patellar tendon. Simmons probably would’ve been a top-10 pick without the injury, so this is a steal for the Chiefs.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Rounding out our 2025 NFL mock draft, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman snags the former five-star defensive lineman. Walter Nolen didn’t quite meet the hype in college, but he’s been a standout in the pre-draft process and his upside is undeniable. Philadelphia could bring him along slowly, playing him behind Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis. Long-term, Nolen’s ceiling rivals the best defensive tackles in this class and there isn’t a coaching staff we trust more to maximize him than the group in Philadelphia.

NFL mock draft: Round 2 projections