NFL insider reveals top two Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft targets

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have completed their coaching overhaul, moving on from Antonio Pierce to a new leader with a Super Bowl resume in Pete Carroll, it’s time to look ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft. After all, the bulk of NFL free agency has already been decided, and the Raiders still have several needs to fill.

Boasting the sixth overall pick in the first round, the Raiders are set to add an impact player to the roster, but which positions are they looking to address? The latest Raiders rumors provide more clarity.

‘Don’t be surprised’ if the Las Vegas Raiders draft OL or CB first

Depending on how the draft board falls ahead of them, the Las Vegas Raiders could have their top target fall right into their laps. However, like every other team, the Raiders need to be prepared for a number of different scenarios playing out before their eyes.

Recently, ESPN’s Ryan McFadden took a look at where the Raiders stand with two weeks to go before the NFL Draft kicks off. In doing so, he acknowledged the team’s likely interest in superstar Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Yet, if Jeanty isn’t available, the Raiders could focus on one of two positions.

“During Carroll’s 14-year tenure in Seattle, the franchise took six offensive players in the first round, including four linemen and a running back. In 2023 — his final draft as coach there — the Seahawks selected wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who both made the Pro Bowl this past season. While taking running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) seems like the most logical move, don’t be surprised if the Raiders decide to take an offensive lineman or cornerback.” ESPN’s Ryan McFadden on Las Vegas Raiders

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid suggested the Raiders could even trade down to secure a cornerback they like. He added that “multiple league sources have mentioned Jahdae Barron” to the Raiders if they do decide to slide down the draft board.

Unless the New England Patriots or Jacksonville Jaguars are tempted to reinforce their trenches, it’s possible the Raiders will have their choice of the best offensive lineman in the draft. The same could be said about cornerback, aside from Travis Hunter.

Either way, the Raiders are in a prime position to land an elite talent, but whether they decide to boost their offense or get the defense more help remains to be seen.

