NFL rumors: Pittsburgh Steelers dealing with ‘weird’ vibe within organization

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the offseason focused on solidifying their quarterback position early, wanting stability at the position ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. With draft day imminent, the vibes within the Steelers’ organization have reportedly shifted.

Many around the league originally expected Pittsburgh to re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. However, Fields quickly signed a deal with the New York Jets that guaranteed him the starting job and Wilson eventually took a one-year deal with the New York Giants.

The Steelers seemed to be fine with those departures since they were focused on Aaron Rodgers. Following a meeting that went well for both sides, a deal seemed inevitable. One month later, a signing doesn’t appear to be imminent and there remains speculation about Pittsburgh using its first-round pick on a quarterback

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the vibe within the Steelers’ organization ‘feels a little weird’ right now. While there isn’t real concern with Rodgers, the tone inside Pittsburgh isn’t what everyone expected at the start of the offseason.

“The vibe? I would say it feels a little weird here. The running joke around here right now is ‘who’s going to be our quarterback?’ Now, I wouldn’t say there’s any panic though; but the current QB depth says what it says.”” NFL source to Josina Anderson on the vibe within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization

For now, Rodgers is still expected to eventually sign with Pittsburgh. However, the future Hall of Fame quarterback seems to be taking his time with the hope that the Minnesota Vikings will change their stance on signing him. There have also been NFL rumors that retirement is still on the table for the four-time NFL MVP.

If Rodgers doesn’t sign, Mason Rudolph is poised to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2025. While the organization has publicly backed Rudolph as a starting option, it is far from being their preferred choice. Failing to sign Rodgers by the end of April would also increase the possibility of the Steelers either trading up for Shedeur Sanders or taking quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 21st overall pick.