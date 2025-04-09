2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections in April

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The early days of NFL free agency are over, and several teams have had to alter their draft outlook after addressing key needs. Some teams who appeared nearly certain to address specific positions can now consider other options, which means it's time for another 2025 NFL mock draft. Now that all 32 NFL fan bases are more interested in which players can help them in the 2025 NFL Draft, we project who each team will select with their first-round draft pick on April 24.

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The last time the Tennessee Titans held the No. 1 overall pick was in 1978. They can't afford not to take a quarterback with star potential like Cam Ward. The dual-threat playmaker has the ability to transform an offense, but he'll need some help in the pass-catcher department later on too.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

They could gamble on Shedeur Sanders, but Travis Hunter doesn't feel like a risk. In fact, he feels like a player who's well worth a first-round selection. The two-way sensation will fill key needs on both sides of the ball in Cleveland.

3. New York Giants: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Kayvon Thibodeaux has yet to live up to his full potential, but he's still a capable pass-rusher, which is why we won't be selecting Abdul Carter. The Giants need more help along their defensive interior alongside Dexter Lawrence and Mason Graham gives them two game-wreckers along the D-line.

4. New England Patriots: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The New England Patriots' biggest need is along the offensive line, but Abdul Carter is the best player available. He could immediately become the top dog in New England, pushing Keion White into a situational role while giving the Patriots a formidable pass-rush. They can find a left tackle with their next pick, even if it means trading up.

5. *Chicago Bears (trade with Jacksonville Jaguars): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Bears trade No. 10, 72, 2026 3rd to Jaguars for No. 5, 88, 2026 5th The Chicago Bears had the luxury of addressing their most urgent needs in free agency, but now they can afford to chase after an elite prospect who may not fall to 10. In this case, they add one of the best overall prospects in the draft, giving Ben Johnson potentially one of the best running backs in the league.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

While selecting a cornerback at six doesn't deliver great value, the Las Vegas Raiders have already significantly upgraded their offense, so maybe getting a potential shutdown corner is just what this roster needs. Will Johnson brings extra length and plus ball skills to the table, giving the Raiders a chance to elevate their entire defense.

7. New York Jets: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Now that the New York Jets have a new offense that's likely to be heavily predicated on running the ball, they'll have to make significant upgrades to the offensive line. Will Campbell will likely get a chance at tackle first, but even if he's not an elite starter there, chances are he'll still flourish at guard.

8. Carolina Panthers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The first shock comes at No. 8, where the Carolina Panthers are itching to get Bryce Young some upgraded weapons at the receiver position. Tetairoa McMillan may be more polished, but getting the fastest receiver in the draft class feels like a better pairing with Xavier Legette.

9. New Orleans Saints: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

The New Orleans Saints have lost Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo in the past calendar year, which means they need to find another high-end corner who can help replace them. The good news is that Jahdae Barron can play multiple positions in the secondary, making him an ideal fit in New Orleans.

10. *Jacksonville Jaguars (trade with Chicago Bears): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Jaguars trade No. 5, 88, 2026 5th to Bears for No. 10, 72, 2026 3rd With Mason Graham long gone, the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to slide down a few spots where they could still target a player they may have been considering at five. Consideration was given to selecting Tyler Warren, but the Jaguars seem more inclined to give Brenton Strange a shot, which is why we turned to Tetairoa McMillan instead, giving Trevor Lawrence another big, sure-handed target to rely on.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The San Francisco 49ers need to do a better job of keeping their stars healthy, which means reinforcing the trenches and preparing for the inevitable retirement of Trent Williams. Armand Membou can both start at right tackle as a rookie and eventually take over as Brock Purdy's blindside protector.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

With playmaking weapons like Ashton Jeanty and Matthew Golden off the board, the Dallas Cowboys elect to upgrade the side of the ball that needs more help. In this case, they take a chance on a small school prospect who was absolutely dominant in college, leading the nation in sacks last season. If Mike Green is legit, then the Cowboys could have one of the most feared pass-rush tandems in football.

13. Miami Dolphins: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Suddenly, the Miami Dolphins have several urgent needs on both sides of the ball. While upgrading the offensive line is surely a priority, the Dolphins can't afford not to take the best player available, which in this case leads them to playmaking safety Malaki Starks, who brings elite football instincts to South Beach.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

A top-10 prospect who just happens to also address one of the team's biggest needs falling to 14 qualifies as a dream draft scenario for the Indianapolis Colts. Tyler Warren isn't just the greatest tight end in the draft class, his playmaking potential practically makes him a receiver and the Colts will use him in a variety of ways.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Atlanta Falcons finally select the first-round pass-rusher everyone thought they were targeting last offseason. In this case, they get an extremely raw athlete with superstar potential. While he's yet to tally more than 1.5 sacks in a single season, Stewart has all the tools pro scouts drool over.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

With help needed at both linebacker and in the pass-rushing department, the Arizona Cardinals knock out two needs with one selection. Jihaad Campbell can help in all aspects of playing defense, whether it's stepping up as a run defender in the box, blitzing quarterbacks, or dropping into coverage. He'll be the ultimate chess piece for Jonathan Gannon.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

With needs along the defensive interior and on the edge, the Cincinnati Bengals target Mykel Williams here, who should be able to see time at multiple spots along the line/edge. Williams is better as a run defender than pass-rusher at this stage but he has enough power and strength to improve with more experience.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Kelvin Banks Jr, OL, Texas

After starring at Texas as an offensive tackle, there's a good chance the Seattle Seahawks play Kelvin Banks on the right side as a rookie. But if his arms prove too short, he could find himself playing next to Charles Cross, solidifying a porous Seahawks interior. Either way, he'll be an upgrade for Seattle in the trenches.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Lavonte David can't have much time left in the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to bring in a young protégé who can learn from the former All-Pro. But Jalon Walker won't spend all his time at linebacker, the Buccaneers could ask him to rush the passer too, which means he'll have no trouble carving out a role as a rookie.

20. Denver Broncos: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Consideration was given to draft Kenneth Grant, but we believe it'd be better for the Denver Broncos to supply Bo Nix with more weapons. Luther Burden is the type of gamebreaking talent who can make big plays after the catch, it's just a matter of getting the ball in his hands early and often.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Pittsburgh Steelers let Najee Harris leave in free agency, which could lead some to think the current regime doesn't value the position. Yet, it's possible they just want someone more versatile and explosive in the backfield. Omarion Hampton can be the consistent fall-forward rusher that Harris was while still offering more as a pass-catcher too.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers had the NFL's best defense a season ago, but they lost several players in free agency. Now they need reinforcements, and getting a run-stuffing defensive tackle like Kenneth Grant feels like the perfect fit, especially thanks to Jim Harbaugh's familiarity with the former Michigan man.

23. Green Bay Packers: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of some more pass-rushing juice, and who better than James Pearce Jr, who clocked the fastest 40-yard dash among edge prospects at this year's NFL Combine? Pearce still has some room for growth, but he'll have a chance to make an immediate impact in Green Bay.

24. *Cleveland Browns (trade with Minnesota Vikings): Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Vikings trade No. 24 to Browns for 33, 94, 104, and 200 Seeing the player they may have been considering at two slip into the 20s, the Browns act fast by trading with the Minnesota Vikings, who have an NFL-low four draft selections. Getting Sanders in the 20s is much better value than taking him in the top-five. He may not have a rocket arm, but the leadership and accuracy Sanders brings could still make him an above-average QB.

25. Houston Texans: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons was the Ohio State Buckeyes' blindside protector until getting hurt, missing a large portion of the season. However, when healthy, he may very well be the best left tackle prospect in the class, which feels perfect for a team that just traded Laremy Tunsil away.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Rams can't count on a 32-year-old Tyler Higbee to be available for a full season again. He made it through just three games last season, but perhaps it's time for Sean McVay's offense to upgrade to another 6-foot-5 receiving tight end with good movement skills like Colston Loveland.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Baltimore Ravens have managed to get by with aging veterans like Kyle Van Noy leading them in sacks, but they need a jolt of energy that can be a long-time contributor. That's where Donovan Ezeiruaku can help. The smallish, yet quick edge rusher can win with his athleticism while being a strong run defender who rarely misses tackles.

28. Detroit Lions: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Getting Aidan Hutchinson a pass-rushing partner in crime could be an excellent way to elevate the entire Detroit Lions defense. If the Lions can consistently create pressure, it should make the secondary an even more efficient unit that can make more plays on the ball. Nic Scourton shouldn't have any issues creating pressure in Detroit.

29. Washington Commanders: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

The Washington Commanders need to create a more efficient rushing offense. If they're not ready to add to the running back group, perhaps upgrading the offensive interior is the best way to elevate this offense. Tyler Booker is viewed as the best guard prospect in the draft, and he could be a significant upgrade in Washington.

30. Buffalo Bills: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Buffalo Bills need more playmakers on defense who can help reduce the overall burden on Josh Allen to score so many points. At 6-foot-3, Shavon Revel's size alone should give opponents plenty of fits, and if his playmaking skills translate to the NFL, the Bills could have a potential star on their hands.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Kansas City Chiefs need some defensive line reinforcements after losing a few contributors to free agency. One way they can help make Chris Jones and George Karlaftis more effective is by sprinkling in another defensive lineman capable of creating pressure on his own. Walter Nolen fits the mold to a 'T.'

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Philadelphia Eagles don't have an urgent need for another receiver, but when a star talent falls to 32, it's hard to ignore someone like Emeka Egbuka. Plus, imagine if the Eagles could roll out three playmaking receivers plus Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, who would the defense key in on?

33. *Minnesota Vikings (trade with Cleveland Browns): Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

