NFL Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles increasingly likely to cut ties with top starter barring pay cut

The Philadelphia Eagles roster has undergone some significant changes since winning the Super Bowl, losing several starters and multiple depth pieces to NFL free agency and retirement. However, the roster exodus might not be over with another starter potentially on his way out.

Philadelphia is still fielding one of the best NFL rosters in 2025, even with the talent lost this offseason. However, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman recognizes that the team’s salary-cap situation requires further sacrifices, especially given the lack of return the team has received on some of its investments.

ESPN‘s Tim McManus reported this past week that it’s ‘difficult to envision’ the Eagles keeping tight end Dallas Goedert unless he is willing to take a pay cut. Backing up that report, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia noted that Philadelphia’s front office is motivated by Goedert’s $14 million option bonus.

Dallas Goedert stats (ESPN): 42 receptions, 496 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns in 10 games

The Eagles don’t seem willing to commit to the 30-year-old tight end long-term and there’s a reasonable rationale behind it. Goedert has missed multiple games in three consecutive seasons and he’s now become the fourth option in the passing game behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley.

Given that those three pass-catchers are also among the highest-paid NFL players in 2025, it also makes financial sense for Philadelphia to move on from Goedert. At this point, the franchise is just trying to obtain some value back for him instead of releasing him outright.

Dallas Goedert contract (Spotrac): $11.764 million cap hit in 2025

Fortunately for the Eagles, the 2025 NFL Draft class is deeper at tight end than it has been in several years. While that reduces the potential return in a Goedert trade for the Eagles, it does give them more options to choose from in the middle rounds for finding his replacement.