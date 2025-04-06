New England Patriots expected to target this position arche-type in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After starting the offseason with the NFL’s most cap space with over $100 million to spend, the New England Patriots were always expected to be aggressive. They’ve done just that, addressing key needs on both sides of the ball, with impact players like Stefon Diggs and Milton Williams added to Mike Vrabel’s roster.

Yet, despite all these roster upgrades, New England still has more needs to address. Though, with nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots work is far from over.

New England Patriots hunting for pass-catching RB in NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are in a prime position to add an elite talent with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While we don’t know which prospect they’ll be targeting, chances are he’ll see the field early on during his rookie season.

After the fourth pick, the Patriots can start focusing on filling some of their lesser weaknesses. Yet, that doesn’t mean players selected in the second round or later won’t still have a chance of earning early playing time.

Recently, coach Mike Vrabel was asked if the running back position was one he’d still like to address. In response, Vrabel answered, “I think so. Having a good, young runner is something we would like to do.”

So it didn’t come as a big shock when ESPN’s Patriots insider Mike Reiss said New England is expected to target a pass-catching running back during the NFL Draft.

“The Patriots enter the 2025 NFL draft with nine selections, and if things go according to plan, one will be earmarked for a running back. Turns out it’s a good year to be in the market. ESPN senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said he has more than 30 running backs with a draftable grade this year, led by Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.” ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Patriots draft plans

With such a deep running back talent pool, the Patriots should be able to find exactly what they’re looking for. If so, it would mean Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson could have to give up some of their touches in favor of an unproven rookie. Yet, injecting some youth could be just what this offense is still missing.

