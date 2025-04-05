Detroit Lions reportedly showing interest in Pro Bowl edge rusher in NFL free agency

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions used NFL free agency to address their secondary, but the pass rush has largely been untouched this offseason. While the 2025 NFL Draft will likely see Detroit add to its pass-rushing arsenal, there’s another option being pursued on the open market.

Detroit spent most of its money in free agency on cornerback D.J. Reed, bringing him in to replace Carlton Davis. The team also added former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox and former San Francisco 49ers defensive back Rock Ya-Sin.

With the secondary addressed, the trenches stand out among the biggest Lions draft needs. Detroit is expected to use one of its first three picks on an offensive lineman, but it also seems to have its eyes on pass-rushing help. However, there’s a veteran option still available in free agency who remains squarely on the team’s radar.

Justin Rogers of Detroitfootballnet reported from the NFL owners’ meetings that the Lions remain in contact with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith about a potential reunion with the team.

Smith, age 32, was acquired by Detroit ahead of the NFL trade deadline last season. He appeared in nine total games with the club, including the postseason, before becoming a cap casualty this winter.

Za’Darius Smith stats (ESPN): 17 QB hits, 9 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 1 pass deflection in

Entering his age-33 season, Smith is still an effective rotational pass rusher. Across 17 games with Detroit and the Cleveland Browns last season, he generated 25 pressures in 618 defensive snaps. Signing Smith also wouldn’t prevent the Lions from spending an early draft pick on an edge rusher.

While a deal isn’t believed to be imminent, Smith is open to rejoining the Lions. He could also be more effective in 2025 with the Lions’ defense since the team will be getting Aidan Hutchinson back.