2025 NFL mock draft: Latest 2 round 2025 NFL Draft projections with trades

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and there’s more intrigue than usual this year about the top picks. A year removed from the first three picks in the NFL raft being decided, even the first overall pick in 2025 is still a mystery. Our latest 2025 NFL mock draft with trades projects the first two rounds of the draft.

We have a handful of trade-ups in our 2025 NFL Draft mock, including a club moving up for a top-five pick to select quarterback Shedeur Sanders. We also have first-round picks for all 32 teams and second-round picks for a majority of clubs.

Let’s dive into our latest 2025 NFL mock draft, projecting 2 rounds with trades in Round 1.

2025 NFL mock draft: Round 1 predictions

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans have created an environment ripe to take a quarterback with the first overall pick. Cam Ward does have some similarities to Titans’ legend Steve McNair and the front office used this offseason to put a functional offensive line together. Ward will make plenty of mistakes as a rookie, but he is the only quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft with franchise-caliber traits and the ability to carry an offense. Ward will be the first overall pick and he could develop into a Pro Bowl quarterback for Tennessee.

Related: Tennessee Titans exec addresses Will Levis trade rumors

2. Cleveland Browns: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The tea leaves ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft are now suggesting that the Cleveland Browns might now be angling for the top defensive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. It also means a trade for quarterback Kirk Cousins is likelier than ever. By not reaching for a QB, Cleveland snags an edge rusher with All-Pro potential. Pairing Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett doesn’t just unlock both standout pass rushers, it gives the Browns one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL immediately.

Related: How the Cleveland Browns will move on from Deshaun Watson in 2026

3. New York Giants: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Credit: Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants land the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Travis Hunter isn’t a franchise quarterback, he is the rare caliber of talent who can still be one of the faces of a franchise. Hunter would immediately step in as a high-end starting cornerback for New York and the team can mix him into packages as a wide receiver. New York gets a player it can market and Hunter’s two-way impact will make the Giants significantly better moving forward.

Related: New York Giants ‘love’ this 2025 NFL Draft prospect

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OL, LSU

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots put themselves in a situation where they have to roll the dice on Will Campbell. He’s a top-five talent, but short arms do raise significant questions regarding his ability to stick at left tackle. However, New England doesn’t have much of a choice here. The Patriots’ pass protection needs to improve and Campbell is the best offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Related: New England Patriots rookie ‘didn’t know how to be a professional’ in 2024

5. New Orleans Saints*: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TRADE: New Orleans Saints trade 9th and 40th overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and a 2026 3rd to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 5th overall pick

This would be a bit of a gamble for the New Orleans Saints in our 2025 NFL mock draft but it’s once Kellen Moore might want to make. Shedeur Sanders is one of the toughest prospects in this class and he brings sharp accuracy and a high football IQ that Moore should be fond of. New Orleans could start Derek Carr early before turning to Sanders late in the season. It’s a riskier move because of all the holes on the Saints roster, but this franchise needs some long-term hope at quarterback and Sanders provides that.

Related: Concerns teams have with Shedeur Sanders

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty is the higher-rated prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but a few factors push us toward the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Tetairoa McMillan. First, this year’s draft class is far deeper at running back than it is at wide receiver and Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has ties to some Day 2 targets at running back. Secondly, the better financial value is to take a wide receiver because the rookie-scale contracts with a top-10 pick make a receiver the more cost-effective option. McMillan also gives Los Angeles a potential No. 1 receiver whose skills will complement tight end Brock Bowers nicely.

Related: NFL team needs 2025, Las Vegas Raiders draft needs and Round 1 targets

7. New York Jets: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The majority of our 2025 NFL mock drafts have had Mason Graham landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a trade-down slides the All-American defensive tackle into the New York Jets‘ lap. Graham might not be a game-wrecker like Chris Jones, but he can excel when paired with strong talent around him. Putting him alongside Quinnen Williams maximizes both defensive tackles and allows edge rushers Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV to take advantage of one-on-one blocks. Plus, a stout defensive line makes life easier for Aaron Glenn’s defense.

Related: New York Jets ‘unlikely’ to take this position in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers defense needs help everywhere. Georgia Bulldogs off-ball linebacker Jalon Walker is a do-it-all player. He’s not the best edge rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he’s more than capable of racking up 6 sacks per season. Walker’s instincts and athleticism also make him a very capable run defender and he excels dropping back in coverage. The jack-of-all-trades defender is a perfect fit for Carolina.

Related: Carolina Panthers interested in risky prospect with top pick

9. Jacksonville Jaguars*: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TRADE: New Orleans Saints trade 9th and 40th overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and a 2026 3rd to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 5th overall pick

This would be the best-case scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars. With multiple needs to fill on both sides of the ball, trading down positions Jacksonville to use three top-50 picks to address their biggest weaknesses. In this case, strengthening the secondary with Will Johnson. He offers outstanding size with underrated athleticism and elite instincts. He is the missing piece for the Jaguars’ secondary and could develop into a No. 1 cornerback with Pro Bowl upside.

Related: 10 players who could be traded during the 2025 NFL Draft, including a Jaguar

10. Chicago Bears: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty is an intriguing option for the Chicago Bears but the depth at running back in the NFL Draft shifts the focus to edge rusher. Mykel Williams is an unfinished product who didn’t produce a ton at Georgia, but he offers tantalizing length and explosiveness. Williams could immediately be a strong edge defender against the run for Chicago and, with help from defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, he can become a standout three-down edge defender.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025

11. San Francisco 49ers: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The San Francisco 49ers need help in the trenches on both sides of the ball. However, offseason departures put even greater emphasis on the defensive like. Mike Green, who led the FBS in sacks this past season, lacks upper-echelon length, but he makes up for it with strength, motor and explosiveness. He’s destined to be a No. 2 edge rusher, but he can pair nicely playing opposite Nick Bosa to provide desperately needed help to the 49ers’ pass rush.

Related: Latest on Brock Purdy contract extension talks with San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

This would certainly be the kind of flashy pick that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves, but it’s also the right decision. Ashton Jeanty is a top-five prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and he could challenge for All-Pro honors quickly in his career. Adding him to a Cowboys offense that is already led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb would easily give Dallas the floor of a top-10 offense in 2025.

Related: Dallas Cowboys trade for young quarterback

13. Miami Dolphins: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The Miami Dolphins should consider themselves fortunate if Armand Membou is available here. Coming off a breakout season at Missouri, Membou is a plug-and-play starter at right tackle. He doesn’t solve the need on the left side with Terron Armstead potentially retiring, but he shores up one spot on the Dolphins offensive line with a high-end starter for the next five-plus years.

Related: NFL power rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Indianapolis Colts get the ‘chalk’ pick here, landing Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. It’s a selection that would provide Colts head coach Shane Steichen with an offensive weapon who he could put in the backfield for a few carries, motion out wide and use in all areas of the field. Warren is going to be one of the best rookies from the 2025 draft class and he offers the ceiling of a multi-time Pro Bowl selection.

Related: NFL coach raves about Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones

15. Atlanta Falcons: Shemart Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Atlanta Falcons finished 2024 with the fifth-lowest ESPN pass-rush win rate (34%) in the NFL and have one of the lowest sack totals in football over the last four years. That level of desperation led to rolling the dice on Shemar Stewart. Based purely on physical tools, he should be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft. However, he simply didn’t produce in college. This is a major swing on the upside, but Atlanta has to take the chance.

Related: Latest on why the Atlanta Falcons haven’t made a Kirk Cousins trade

16. Arizona Cardinals: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Trading down will certainly be an option for the Arizona Cardinals, but a talent like Jahdae Barron can’t be passed on. The Texas cornerback provides outstanding positional versatility, giving Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis a Swiss Army knife for his secondary. Barron would be the first major step toward overhauling Arizona’s secondary and he would play very nicely sharing the field with Budda Baker.

Related: 3 teams most likely to trade down in 2025 NFL Draft, including the Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

With the top pass rushers off the board, the Cincinnati Bengals snag the top off-ball linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft. Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden has an impressive track record as a linebackers coach and he could do wonders with Jihaad Campbell. In Campbell, the Bengals’ defense gets a sideline-to-sideline defender who tackles well and can make an impact blitzing, dropping back in coverage or defending the run.

Related: Troubling update on saga between Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks: Grey Zabel, iOL, North Dakota State

The Seattle Seahawks have to load up on offensive linemen in the NFL Draft and that starts with Grey Zabel. He could play guard, but his highest upside might be at center. Zabel would be an immediate upgrade over Olu Oluwatimi and he fits the kind of system Klint Kubiak wants to run. He’s also not the only interior lineman we have the Seahawks snagging in our two-round NFL mock draft.

19. Kansas City Chiefs*: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

TRADE: Kansas City Chiefs trade 31st and 95th overall picks, 2026 CHI 4th to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 19th overall pick

It’s a bold move for the Kansas City Chiefs in our 2025 NFL mock draft, but it’s worth it for a talent like this. Derrick Harmon was the best interior pass rusher in the FBS this past season. Harmon is also strong at creating interior penetration against the run, giving Kansas City a three-down defensive tackle who could really take some of the load off Chris Jones. This pick significantly improves the Chiefs’ defensive line and it could help Jones stay fresh for the playoffs.

Related: Plans for the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line in 2025

20. Denver Broncos: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Denver Broncos snag their playmaker, but it isn’t a running back. Matthew Golden is an immediate No. 2 receiver in the NFL, providing route-running ability that allows for a quick transition into the NFL. Golden is also a YAC threat who can make plays at all three levels of the field. He’s an ideal partner to share the field with Courtland Sutton and opens up this passing attack more for Bo Nix.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Pittsburgh Steelers have proven to be very willing to spend a first-round pick on a running back and Omario Hampton is a better prospect than Najee Harris was. North Carolina’s 6-foot running back is a battering ram with the size to handle a heavy workload and the contact balance to work through early hits for yards after first contact. He would be a much better version of what Harris was supposed to be for this Steelers’ offense and he offers some long-term flexibility if the team moves off Jaylen Warren in 2026.

Related: Reporter explains why the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t signed Aaron Rodgers yet

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers give quarterback Justin Herbert an offensive weapon, snagging tight end Colston Loveland. He’s drawn a few NFL comparisons to Sam LaPorta, offering the ability to create separation and win matchups versus linebackers and safeties with his size and athleticism. Plus, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has coached Loveland before and that familiarity matters as Los Angeles reshapes its team culture.

Related: Biggest losers of NFL free agency, including Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert

23. Green Bay Packers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Green Bay Packers snag edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, reuniting him with Jeff Hafley. Green Bay’s defensive coordinator recruited Ezeiruaku out of high school but missed out on the edge rusher’s breakout 2024 season – 21 TFLS and 16.5 sacks – at Boston College. The 6-foot-2 edge rusher already has a nice bag of pass-rushing moves and he proved at the NFL Combine that he has the athleticism to make his skills work at the next level. With the Packers in need of more juice on the defensive line, Ezeiruaku provides it.

Related: Green Bay Packers expected to move on from star player

24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, G, Georgia

Malaki Starks entered last season viewed as a top-10 prospect but he had a relatively unproductive year and didn’t showcase great athleticism at the NFL Combine. The Minnesota Vikings would still happily take him. Starks’ football IQ is outstanding and his playmaking ability is unmatched. He could play the role that Camryn Bynum played in the Vikings’ secondary last year, only this time, Minnesota has Starks locked up for the next five years to thrive in Brian Flores’ defense.

Related: Insider reveals when the Minnesota Vikings will sign a QB

25. Houston Texans: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

It might come as a surprise to see the Houston Texans pass on an offensive lineman, but that’s because DeMeco Ryans can’t say no to Kenneth Grant. For as great as the Texans’ defense is, it needs a lot more beef on the interior. Grant is immediately a space eater to plug into the Texans’ defensive line but he also has more than enough athleticism to shoot through inside gaps. Plus, with Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. on the outside, Grant could rack up quite a few pressures and create some sacks for his teammates.

Related: Houston Texans have been ‘all over’ this 2025 NFL Draft prospect

26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Los Angeles Rams make the long-term move here, snagging offensive tackle Josh Simmons. He’d arguably be a top-15 prospect in the NFL Draft if not for a season-ending knee injury that derailed a great start to the 2024 season. Simmons has shown promising signs as a pass blocker and has experience at both tackle spots. This would be a ‘stash’ pick for Los Angeles but it’s worth it for a quality starter at a critical position.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

The Baltimore Ravens take the best defensive back on the board, finding a cornerback who fits this team perfectly. Trey Amos offers exceptional length, physicality and man coverage skills to be a plug-and-play guy on the perimeter. He checks the boxes Baltimore looks for and his selection allows the club to keep Marlon Humphrey as the nickel.

28. Detroit Lions: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Tyler Booker falls right into the Detroit Lions‘ lap. While the organization is rightfully excited about right guard Christian Mahogany, left guard Graham Glasgow is a liability on this Lions defensive line. Tyler Booker doesn’t offer a high ceiling, but he’s a mauler on the interior who will help open up running lanes for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

29. Washington Commanders: Kelvin Banks Jr, OL, Texas

The Washington Commanders snag a faller in our 2025 NFL mock draft. Kelvin Banks Jr. played left tackle at Texas, but he’s probably better suited to play guard in the NFL. With Sam Cosmi recovering from ACL surgery, Banks offers a plug-and-play starter at guard who the team could at least see if he could be the long-term successor to Laremy Tunsil.

Related: NFL exec fears 2025 slump for the Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Buffalo Bills are banking on Joey Bosa providing pass-rushing help in 2025, but he’s injury-prone and his effectiveness has plummeted in recent years. Bosa can still be given the starting job in 2025, but edge rusher James Pearce Jr. will be developing behind him. Pearce would only be a pass-rushing specialist as a rookie but his explosive first step and his athletic profile could be molded into him becoming a draft-day steal at this pick.

Related: Buffalo Bills GM casts doubt on contract extension for young star

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

TRADE: Kansas City Chiefs trade 31st and 95th overall picks, 2026 CHI 4th to Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 19th overall pick

After trading down, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can snag a cornerback at a more reasonable spot while adding additional draft capital. Maxwell Hairston pushed himself into the Round 1 conversation with a strong pre-draft process, showcasing great athleticism and length. Tampa Bay could allow him to compete for the No. 2 corner spot with Zyon McCollum in training camp. Even if Hairston isn’t ready to start immediately, he would eventually win the battle and help plug a hole in the Bucs’ secondary.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

This would just be another example of Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman finding value late in Round 1. Walter Nolen, a five-star recruit, didn’t quite live up to expectations in college but his power and athleticism are building blocks for this Eagles coaching staff to mold. There are a lot of areas for refinement in Nolen’s game, but his physical talent is worth a top-15 pick. Philadelphia snags him much later and he could be a perfect replacement for Milton Williams.

2025 NFL Draft mock: Round 2 predictions