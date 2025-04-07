5 ideal Jalen Milroe landing spots in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Many 2025 NFL Draft experts expect somewhere between one and three quarterbacks to be selected in the first round on April 24. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are viewed as near locks. The third prospect most commonly mentioned is Tyler Shough.

Yet, Jalen Milroe, not Shough, has accepted an invitation to the 2025 NFL Draft, held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, this April. Typically, players who are invited to the NFL Draft are viewed as first-round draft prospects. After all, who would want to sit through an entire night, usually consisting of anywhere between three and five hours, without hearing their name called?

With smoke of Milroe potentially landing in the first round, it’s time to take a look at which teams could be targeting the dual-threat Alabama QB.

Las Vegas Raiders (trade up from 37th overall pick in second round)

The Las Vegas Raiders may have a new franchise quarterback named Geno Smith. Yet, he'll turn 35 this season and is only under contract through 2027. Developing a younger quarterback over the next year or two could make a lot of sense for a Raiders team that has struggled to find a long-term solution.

New York Giants (trade up from 34th overall pick in second round)

Yes, the New York Giants' QB depth chart is significantly better in 2025 than it was in 2024, but only Jameis Winston is under contract past 2025, and Russell Wilson turns 37 this season. Thus, the Giants still need a long-term solution, and they could be eyeing Milroe as a rawer version of Cam Ward as a mobile quarterback who can do damage with his big arm and his speed.

Los Angeles Rams (26th overall pick in first round)

Matthew Stafford just turned 37, and the Los Angeles Rams' other options range from Jimmy Garoppolo to Stetson Bennett. While both are serviceable backups who can fill in for a pinch, neither have the game-changing arm that Stafford has. Meanwhile, coach Sean McVay could be intrigued by the playmaking threat that Milroe would offer.

Pittsburgh Steelers (trade down from 21st overall pick)

Even if the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason pursuit of Aaron Rodgers ends up with a contract agreement, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer will turn 42 in December. The Steelers will want to find a potential long-term solution and taking a flier on Milroe while picking up extra draft assets by sliding back could make a lot of sense for a Pittsburgh team that rarely is in position to select a rare athlete like Milroe, who clocked a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at his Alabama pro day.

Cleveland Browns (Trade up from 33rd overall pick in second round)

