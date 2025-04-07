NFL insiders reveal Cleveland Browns’ likely next franchise quarterback + top two draft selections

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 NFL Draft at a pivotal point in their franchise. Here we have a team that traded three first-round selections for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Yet, three years later, they still don’t have a franchise QB.

Not to mention, Watson isn’t even expected to be available next season after re-tearing the Achilles tendon that ended his 2024 campaign after seven games. With the Browns hunting for a new franchise QB and eyeing other elite talents with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, now we have a much better idea of which prospects Cleveland has their eye on.

Cleveland Browns expected to draft Travis Hunter + Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the first round, yet Shedeur Sanders may not be their ideal pick, not when there are other prospects with fewer question marks available. Yet, that doesn’t mean the Browns can’t still find their franchise quarterback later in the draft.

So, if they don’t take a quarterback at two, who would the Browns target? According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, “signs point to” the Browns using the second pick on Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter.

Two-plus weeks ahead of the NFL Draft, there are signs that point to the Browns now using the No. 2 overall pick on Colorado standout Travis Hunter.



🎧 https://t.co/pwhzj4PCTm pic.twitter.com/4nkO8ZFy8E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2025

Yet, if the Browns don’t take a quarterback early, that must mean they’ll find one later. The only question is, which quarterback prospect do the Browns view as their potential QB of the future?

Keep in mind, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has previously called the 2025 QB class “really good from top all the way through,” which is a sure indication that the Browns have done their fair share of homework on this year’s prospects.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Browns insider Tony Grossi believes Cleveland’s next franchise quarterback will either be Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart or Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

"I think it's either Dart or Milroe," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns next QB of the future.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/xbqjH1nRYD — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 7, 2025

Both quarterbacks are viewed as likely second-round picks, yet there’s been enough smoke of either one of them landing in the first round too. In fact, Milroe recently accepted an invitation to the 2025 NFL Draft, which is commonly viewed as a sign that he’s being looked at as a potential Day 1 selection.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah agrees, relaying sources that have connected Milroe to Cleveland throughout the pre-draft process.

“One of the teams I have heard him connected to is Cleveland,” – @MoveTheSticks on Jalen Milroe 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/JahBk8ukG2 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 7, 2025

If the Browns can land both Hunter plus a QB of the future, their 2025 season outlook would appear much brighter than it does right now with Kenny Pickett set to lead the offense.

