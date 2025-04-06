Dual-threat QB prospect receives surprise invite to 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away. As April 24 draws near, there’s increased speculation over which quarterbacks will be selected when.

One of the most popular questions that gets asked every year during the draft process is how many quarterbacks will get selected in the first round? This year, that number seems to be two or three. Yet, the latest draft news indicates there could possibly be four QBs selected in the first round.

Alabama’s Jalen Milroe accepts invitation to attend 2025 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans are widely expected to select Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After that, it’s a crapshoot. Though the Cleveland Browns, who pick second, do have a strong need for a franchise quarterback and could consider Shedeur Sanders.

Those two quarterbacks are strongly viewed as likely candidates to become first-round picks on April 24. But what about the next two prospects most commonly linked to the first round? Those two would be Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe.

A common indicator of which prospects are viewed as potential first-round picks can be seen from the league’s annual list of invites to the NFL Draft. Shough did not get an invite, which isn’t a surprise.

What was surprising was to learn from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler that Milroe received and accepted an invite to Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft. Milroe is viewed as a likely Day 2 selection, not someone who’ll be targeted in the first round. Yet, perhaps the league has some unique intel that suggests otherwise.

Recently, Establish The Run’s John Daigle suggested Milroe could be in play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who hold the 21st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

“I think Jalen Milroe is very live for this pick at 21 overall.”



Could the Alabama QB land with the Steelers? pic.twitter.com/IGPHrMmTYp — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) April 5, 2025

With the NFL still awaiting Aaron Rodgers‘ decision, the Steelers must have an alternative plan in place, not to mention one for the future after the 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP does retire. Maybe that plan involves Milroe.

