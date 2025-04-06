New York Jets insider speculates on possible trade involving ‘gifted player’

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After missing the playoffs for the past four seasons under coach Robert Saleh, the New York Jets decided to make some sweeping changes this offseason. While moving on from Saleh happened during the season, the Jets have since hired his replacement, Aaron Glenn.

Yet, Jets general manager Darren Mougey has also been busy reshaping the roster after moving on from Aaron Rodgers and signing Justin Fields. Now, some are wondering if another well-known Jets player could be getting shipped out of town, too.

Related: New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has specific criticisms for Sauce Gardner

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Jets had a talented draft class in 2022, landing Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall. Now, all three are up for contract extensions, and it’s possible Hall is the one who has to get his payday elsewhere.

Recently, coach Aaron Glenn noted that he’d prefer the Jets to have a triple-headed rushing attack led by Hall and 2024 rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. Yet, a reduction in carries has some, like ESPN’s Jets insider Rich Cimini, wondering if Hall will request a trade instead.

“Glenn’s comments surely will fuel trade speculation. Hall is among a handful of players up for a contract extension, most notably cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson — both drafted the same year as Hall. It will be difficult to keep them all long term. Hall is a gifted player who would attract interest if dangled in trade talks. Perhaps the Jets would consider moving him if Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is available with the seventh pick in the April 24 draft.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini on New York Jets

Hall will still be just 24 when the 2025 NFL season kicks off. While he did miss a large chunk of his rookie season due to an ACL tear, his last two seasons have seen Hall top 1,300 yards from scrimmage each year. He could undoubtedly help another team improve their backfield if the Jets would prefer to save their money for other players.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: April draft projections for first and second rounds