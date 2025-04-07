Carolina Panthers sign big college basketball player to NFL contract

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After trading up to make him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers have spent the past two offseasons building around Bryce Young.

Their first year didn’t go so well, with the Panthers finishing with just a 2-15 record, good enough to earn the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, even if the pick went to the Chicago Bears as part of the trade up for Carolina’s new franchise quarterback.

Yet, last year the Panthers took a significant leap, improving to 5-12 under first-year head coach Dave Canales. Now, the Panthers are trying to get Young some more help, even if Carolina’s methods are a bit unconventional.

One area that continues to be a weakness is the Carolina Panthers’ pass-catchers. There’s no surefire No. 1 target among the bunch, yet Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette figure to play big roles in 2025 again.

However, now the Panthers are adding another pass-catcher to the mix, though this one comes with zero experience.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing Division 1 college basketball player Colin Granger to play tight end. He’s a 6-foot-9 center who played five years split between Ohio University, Western Carolina, and Coastal Carolina.

Now his next trip to Carolina will come in the NFL, with the Panthers. He never played football in college, yet the Panthers see enough potential to give him a chance to crack their active roster. With his immense height, Granger could be a weapon, but first he’ll have to refine his skills to catch up to his more experienced peers.

