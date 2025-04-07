Pro Bowl defender visiting with Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now headed into his second season as an NFL head coach, Mike Macdonald will return with a vastly different Seattle Seahawks roster in 2025.

The Seahawks have a new franchise quarterback and two of their most recognizable players will be suiting up for other teams next season. While they’ve also added talented players like Davante Adams, the Seahawks undoubtedly have more needs to fill after barely missing the playoffs last season.

They could be on the verge of filling one of those needs.

Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin visiting Seattle Seahawks

Even though the Seattle Seahawks had a defense that allowed the 11th-fewest points last season, one area that could use more depth is at cornerback. Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon are entrenched as starters, but if an injury occurs, the Seahawks would then be relying on a largely unproven cast of corners.

One potential solution could be pursuing a reunion with former Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Shaquill Griffin. The 29-year-old spent last season with a much-improved Minnesota Vikings defense, but now, according to Fox Sports’ NFL insider Jordan Schultz, he’s taking an official visit with the Seahawks.

While Griffin is already vastly familiar with the Seahawks’ organization as a whole, he’s never played for coach Macdonald. Now he’ll get a chance to see what Seattle’s new coach is like in person, and if all goes well, the Seahawks could have a new cornerback who fans already know all too well.

